Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce celebrates one year anniversary
EL CENTRO — The Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce celebrated its one year anniversary by giving recognition to chamber members and by presenting an annual report September 30 at Saint Mary’s Parish Center. The theme, 2022 Leagues Under the Sea, had guests enter the ball room through...
Tacos and Tunes Moves to Main Street, Yuma
A popular tradition returns to a new location as Tacos and Tunes fills up Yuma’s historic downtown Main Street from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Live entertainment fills the entire event, headlined by Corazon de Mana. One block of Main Street will be filled with taco vendors. Adjacent to that will be Dessert Circle for those who have a taste for something sweeter.
Lithium Valley Commissioners review draft to be delivered
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The Lithium Valley Commission met Thursday, Sept. 29, to review and comment on the report the commission has been charged with supplying to the California legislature on the viability of extracting lithium from brine brought up from in geothermal wells. Assembly Bill 1657 in 2020 authorized...
Fentanyl colored pills seized in Imperial County
More than 100 grams of fentanyl found in pills of different colors EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Imperial County Narcotics Task Force (ICNTF), their special agents arrested a person who had over 170 grams of fentanyl in the form of pills in September, 2022. ICNTF said that these pills were in The post Fentanyl colored pills seized in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial Valley League and Desert League volleyball rev into gear
BRAWLEY — Imperial Valley regional volleyball regular season is moving at full speed for 2022 with Holtville ahead of the heap in IVL and Central moving and grooving in the Desert League top-spot - with both leaders unscathed at 3-0 in their respected decisions. The Lady Vikings remain undefeated...
Calexico agents arrest an individual with homicide conviction
On September 17, at approximately 6:38 a.m., agents apprehended a group of four individuals who illegally entered the United States through the New River, in the city of Calexico. It was determined that none of the individuals had proper documentation to be legally present in the US The individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center.
Imperial County Narcotics Task Force seizes over 170 grams of "rainbow fentanyl"
EL CENTRO — In September 2022, agents from the Imperial County Narcotics Task Force arrested an individual possession over 170 grams of fentanyl in pill form, according to a press release. The fentanyl pills were of various colors, white, blue, pink, yellow, tan, and green. These pills are commonly...
Federal agents seize over $2.05 million of narcotics in the Imperial region
Imperial, CA–El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen and three Mexican nationals accused of smuggling narcotics, in three separate events, over the weekend. The combined value of narcotics seized was over $2.05 million. The first incident occurred on September 23 at approximately 2:50 p.m., when...
Spartans suffer blank in non-conference clash
EL CENTRO — For Central’s final non-conference match-up, before resuming IVL play, the Spartans welcomed Mater Dei Catholic of Chula Vista in a grid-iron clash that fell well in favor of the visitors as the Crusaders cruised to a 35-0 bully-ball blank over the home-team at Cal Jones Field Friday, September 30.
U.S. citizen arrested for attempting to transport meth
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - At approximately 1:15am on Tuesday, September 27, El Centro Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen. Accordingly, through a press release, the citizen, a 36-year-old male driver, was attempting to smuggle narcotics through an immigration checkpoint. While inspecting his car, a white 2015 Dodge...
Boy hospitalized after two shootings in Thermal
At 3:09 p.m., deputies from the Thermal Station responded to a shooting in the 63900 block of Landon Lane in Thermal. Authorities tell New Channel 3 that a vehicle drove by the location and a passenger within the vehicle shot at a victim but did not strike him. The suspect's vehicle fled the location. The The post Boy hospitalized after two shootings in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
More than 200 pounds of meth found in tractor trailer
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a driver who attempted to smuggle about 233.9 pounds of methamphetamine at an immigration checkpoint. The post More than 200 pounds of meth found in tractor trailer appeared first on KYMA.
