ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
SignalsAZ

Tacos and Tunes Moves to Main Street, Yuma

A popular tradition returns to a new location as Tacos and Tunes fills up Yuma’s historic downtown Main Street from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Live entertainment fills the entire event, headlined by Corazon de Mana. One block of Main Street will be filled with taco vendors. Adjacent to that will be Dessert Circle for those who have a taste for something sweeter.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Lithium Valley Commissioners review draft to be delivered

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The Lithium Valley Commission met Thursday, Sept. 29, to review and comment on the report the commission has been charged with supplying to the California legislature on the viability of extracting lithium from brine brought up from in geothermal wells. Assembly Bill 1657 in 2020 authorized...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KYMA News 11

Fentanyl colored pills seized in Imperial County

More than 100 grams of fentanyl found in pills of different colors EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Imperial County Narcotics Task Force (ICNTF), their special agents arrested a person who had over 170 grams of fentanyl in the form of pills in September, 2022. ICNTF said that these pills were in The post Fentanyl colored pills seized in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Imperial County, CA
Education
County
Imperial County, CA
Local
California Education
Imperial County, CA
Government
Local
California Society
City
Calexico, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Imperial County, CA
Society
Local
California Government
thedesertreview.com

Imperial Valley League and Desert League volleyball rev into gear

BRAWLEY — Imperial Valley regional volleyball regular season is moving at full speed for 2022 with Holtville ahead of the heap in IVL and Central moving and grooving in the Desert League top-spot - with both leaders unscathed at 3-0 in their respected decisions. The Lady Vikings remain undefeated...
HOLTVILLE, CA
thedesertreview.com

Calexico agents arrest an individual with homicide conviction

On September 17, at approximately 6:38 a.m., agents apprehended a group of four individuals who illegally entered the United States through the New River, in the city of Calexico. It was determined that none of the individuals had proper documentation to be legally present in the US The individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center.
CALEXICO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Federal agents seize over $2.05 million of narcotics in the Imperial region

Imperial, CA–El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen and three Mexican nationals accused of smuggling narcotics, in three separate events, over the weekend. The combined value of narcotics seized was over $2.05 million. The first incident occurred on September 23 at approximately 2:50 p.m., when...
IMPERIAL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Alternative Education#Culinary Arts#Charity#Host Second Annual#Southwest High School#Brawley High School#Central High School
thedesertreview.com

Spartans suffer blank in non-conference clash

EL CENTRO — For Central’s final non-conference match-up, before resuming IVL play, the Spartans welcomed Mater Dei Catholic of Chula Vista in a grid-iron clash that fell well in favor of the visitors as the Crusaders cruised to a 35-0 bully-ball blank over the home-team at Cal Jones Field Friday, September 30.
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

U.S. citizen arrested for attempting to transport meth

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - At approximately 1:15am on Tuesday, September 27, El Centro Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen. Accordingly, through a press release, the citizen, a 36-year-old male driver, was attempting to smuggle narcotics through an immigration checkpoint. While inspecting his car, a white 2015 Dodge...
EL CENTRO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Boy hospitalized after two shootings in Thermal

At 3:09 p.m., deputies from the Thermal Station responded to a shooting in the 63900 block of Landon Lane in Thermal.  Authorities tell New Channel 3 that a vehicle drove by the location and a passenger within the vehicle shot at a victim but did not strike him.  The suspect's vehicle fled the location.  The The post Boy hospitalized after two shootings in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy