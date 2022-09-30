WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren police raided a drug house during an undercover operation early Monday. "They woke up this drug dealer, and he wasn't ready, and we were ready for him. And the result is we got a sizable amount of fentanyl, we got weapons, dangerous weapons, taken off the street, and we got a large amount of money as well," Mayor Warren Fouts said "There was an arrest made, but I can't even comment on that because this is an ongoing investigation that will lead to more drug busts."

WARREN, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO