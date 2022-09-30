Read full article on original website
Colts still awaiting word on Taylor’s status against Broncos
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts may wait until pregame warmups at Denver to make a decision about Jonathan Taylor. The 2021 NFL rushing champ suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to Tennessee. He also was limited in last week’s practice by a toe injury, but coach Frank Reich says there’s more concern about the ankle. Taylor told reporters he intends to use warmups as a test. Linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis both have been ruled out after entering the concussion protocol. Reich says Leonard also suffered a fractured nose Sunday.
NFL players working to ease stigma around mental health help
Marcus Smith II is among several former and active NFL players who are hoping to break the stigma around mental health. In 2018, Smith says he considered driving his car off of a hill because the pressures of the game were getting to him. Since then, he is dedicated to making sure other players don’t reach the breaking point he was at. The league and the NFL Players Association are offering resources for teams, too.
Close calls happening at record-setting pace in NFL
Games are going down to the wire in the NFL at an unprecedented rate. With a record 15 of 16 games last week within one score in the fourth quarter, the league is having the most competitive start to a season in its history. Of the 64 games, 50 of them have been within one score in the fourth quarter for the most ever through four weeks. There have been a record 23 games decided by three points or fewer and 38 decided by eight points or fewer, tied with the 2018 season for the most through four weeks.
Thompson-Robinson, No. 18 UCLA hurdling over expectations
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been answering questions about his play and UCLA’s turnaround in the same fashion as he deals with opposing defenders. The fifth-year senior quarterback and the Bruins both made huge statements about respect with a 40-32 victory Friday over No. 15 Washington. While the win vaulted UCLA into the rankings at number 18, more hurdles remain. The next one comes Saturday when No. 11 Utah comes to the Rose Bowl in the biggest game on this week’s Pac-12 schedule.
Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011
HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Kyle Schwarber homered twice as the Philadelphia Phillies clinched their first playoff berth in 11 years with a 3-0 win over the Houston Astros Monday night. Philadelphia’s postseason drought was the longest active one in the majors after the Seattle Mariners clinched their first playoff berth in 21 years Friday night.
Yankees' Judge hits 62nd homer to set AL record in Texas
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the nightcap with his American League-record 62nd home run and Gerrit Cole set the franchise single-season strikeouts record even as New York lost 3-2 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split.
