ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott, LA

Comments / 1

Related
KLFY News 10

St. Landry Parish detectives pull over car full of drugs and gun, locate baby during undercover traffic stop

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says an undercover traffic stop led to the discovery of more than $5K in cash and a semi automatic handgun. Guidroz said detectives also located a 1-year-old infant inside the vehicle during the stop. It happened Monday in the parish. Detectives made contact […]
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Cars
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Scott, LA
Cars
Scott, LA
Accidents
City
Scott, LA
Scott, LA
Crime & Safety
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man arrested for obstructing traffic

At about 10 p.m. Thursday evening, a Ruston police officer was informed by a motorist that a man was running into traffic swinging his hands at vehicles at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 33 and the South Service Road. When the officer responded to the scene he found Justin Hebert,...
RUSTON, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette Police Investigating Another Fatal Shooting

The Lafayette Police Department is once again at the scene of a fatal shooting. Several fatal shootings have happened in Lafayette Parish since the beginning of this year. Lafayette Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 200 block of Tournoir Street. As far as...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Cite Excessive Speed as Cause of Fatal Fiery Crash on US 165 at I-10

Louisiana Authorities Cite Excessive Speed as Cause of Fatal Fiery Crash on US 165 at I-10 Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police stated on October 3, 2022, that on October 2, 2022, at approximately 10:47 p.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a single-vehicle crash on US Hwy 165 at the I-10 overpass in Jefferson Davis Parish. Charles Reeves, 60, of Oakdale, Louisiana, died in the crash.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Talk Radio 960am

Man Goes on Shooting Spree, Killing 3 Between Duson and Lafayette Before Taking His Own Life

Four people are dead, including the gunman, as a man went on a killing spree between Lafayette and Duson on Tuesday. The shootings began on Tuesday morning (Oct. 4) when Lafayette Police reported that a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 200 block of Tournoir Street in Lafayette. According to Bernadette Lee with KPEL News, the fatal shooting happened around 10 a.m. and investigators were working to determine what happened in the case.
LAFAYETTE, LA
L'Observateur

VILLE PLATTE MAN ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER, AGGRAVATED ARSON

EVANGELINE PARISH – The State Fire Marshal’s Office, with assistance from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, has arrested a Ville Platte man for allegedly setting fire to a mobile home where four people, some of who were his relatives, were sleeping inside. Rusty Gautreaux, 31, was booked...
VILLE PLATTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://talkradio960.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy