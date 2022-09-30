Four people are dead, including the gunman, as a man went on a killing spree between Lafayette and Duson on Tuesday. The shootings began on Tuesday morning (Oct. 4) when Lafayette Police reported that a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 200 block of Tournoir Street in Lafayette. According to Bernadette Lee with KPEL News, the fatal shooting happened around 10 a.m. and investigators were working to determine what happened in the case.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO