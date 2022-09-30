Read full article on original website
Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) apart, police said. “We don’t know what the motive is. What we do believe is that it’s mission-oriented,” Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said Tuesday. “This person’s on a mission.” The first fatal shooting was in Oakland in April 2021. The woman was wounded in Stockton days later. More than a year passed, then the five killings in Stockton took place between July 8 and Sept. 27, all within a radius of a few square miles, police said.
Heartbreaking photos show victims of the Stockton serial killer as families are left devastated by California attacks
PHOTOS showing victims of the Stockton serial killer have been released as families are left devastated by the string of attacks in California. The identities of the deceased have been released as officials in California have deemed the murders the result of a serial killer. The five homicides occurred on...
Guard's accidental gunfire in Oxford school raises issue of arming school employees
The accidental discharge Monday of a security guard’s handgun in a staff bathroom at Oxford Community Schools in Oakland County had at least one parent saying the incident points out the risk of arming adults in schools to prevent shootings. The suggestion to arm adults in schools, including teachers, gains attention after each school shooting, including the tragic rampage last year at Oxford High School that left four students dead. ...
Police ID 16-year-old wanted in connection with shooting outside Roxborough HS
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old boy wanted in connection with the shooting outside of Roxborough High School. Investigators have also identified seven other persons of interest.Police say Dayron Burney-Thorne is wanted on active arrest warrants for murder, multiple counts of attempted murder and other related offensesSources say Burney-Thorne is from North Philadelphia. Sources also say DNA analysis of that SUV tied to the shooting shows Burney-Thorne was likely the getaway driver.He is to be considered armed and dangerous and has an active arrest warrant for murder."I want to make something perfectly clear, very clear...
