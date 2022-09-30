ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

tysonsreporter.com

Morning Notes

Special Education Disparities Persist in FCPS — “Students with disabilities in Fairfax County Public Schools perform substantially lower than their peers on standardized tests and face significantly higher rates of extended suspensions and expulsions, according to a new report on the school division’s special education program.” [DCist]
DC News Now

Police activity in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Police asked residents to avoid the areas of Judicial Drive and Glendale Drive due to police activity on Sunday afternoon. As of 3:30 p.m., police said there was an incident under investigation at 4055 Glendale Way in Fairfax. They did not give details on what caused the police presence.
NBC Washington

Man Dies After Shooting in Fairfax County Parking Lot

A man was shot and killed Sunday when someone opened fire into a car in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County, Virginia, authorities said. Officers responded to the shooting at Jeff Todd Way and St. Gregory's Lane before 8:20 a.m. Sunday. Fairfax County police said several people, including the victim, were sitting in a car in a parking lot when a man walked up to the car.
tysonsreporter.com

Democrats to determine nominee for 35th District delegate this week

As early voting for the Congressional midterms continues, Democrats in Virginia’s 35th House District have a critical state race competing for their attention. After longtime delegate Mark Keam resigned in early September, the Fairfax County Democratic Committee will hold a caucus on Saturday (Oct. 8) to select the its nominee for the vacated seat, which represents Tysons, Vienna, Dunn Loring and Oakton.
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man killed in shooting in Fairfax

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a man was dropped off at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. The man was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital in the Annandale area where he died from his injuries.
fox5dc.com

19-year-old accused of murdering his 62-year-old lover

LEESBURG, Va. - A Herndon teenager is accused of killing a Leesburg man he was in a sexual relationship with. Mario Hernandez-Navarrate, 19, is charged with murdering 62-year-old Carroll Davis inside his Leesburg home last week. Hernandez-Navarrate is apparently no stranger to the criminal justice system. According to an autopsy...
virginiapublicradio.org

Va. News: Gun laws and driver’s licenses

Over the past two years several thousand Virginians have received non-binary driver’s licenses. And the City of Winchester has seen parts of its gun ordinance suspended by a judge pending a lawsuit. Those have been among the most read stories during the past week at the Virginia Public Access...
WBAL Radio

Police searching for ATM theft suspects with Virginia plates

Baltimore City police are asking for help to identify the suspects, and their car, after they reportedly stole an ATM from a carryout spot in East Baltimore. Police said the men walked into the carryout around 4 p.m. on Friday, picked up the machine, put it in their Dodge Caravan and took off.
NBC Washington

3 Pedestrians Struck in Fairfax BJ's Parking Lot

Three pedestrians were hit by a car at Fair Lakes Shopping Center in Fairfax, Virginia, on Sunday, according to Fairfax County police. First responders were called shortly after 4 p.m. to the BJ’s parking lot of the shopping center. One of the victims was taken to the hospital in...
tysonsreporter.com

Police: Vienna resident assaulted after confronting men leaving his apartment

Recent violent incidents around Vienna included a confrontation between a man and two others leaving his apartment and a battle between a local resident and an Amazon delivery truck. The weekly Vienna Police Highlights offers a look at the calls for police around town, including notes on arrests and other...
staffordsheriff.com

Cross Customer Confined

An irate patron at a North Stafford business was arrested last night for several offenses and shouted his way into jail. On October 1st at 9:13 p.m. Deputy K.L. Steffenhagen and Deputy R.T. Philippsen responded to a disturbance at Caspian Auto Motors in the 3900 block of U.S. 1. Evidence revealed Timothy Johnson, 29, of Fredericksburg balled his fists and lunged toward an employee during a dispute outside the dealership.
fox5dc.com

19-year-old arrested for killing man inside of Loudoun County home

LEESBURG, Va. - A 19-year-old man is in custody accused of killing a man in Loudoun County, Virginia, according to authorities. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded for welfare check to the 21000 block of Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg on Friday. Once there, the deputies discovered a...
