tysonsreporter.com
Morning Notes
Special Education Disparities Persist in FCPS — “Students with disabilities in Fairfax County Public Schools perform substantially lower than their peers on standardized tests and face significantly higher rates of extended suspensions and expulsions, according to a new report on the school division’s special education program.” [DCist]
Police identify one of the Northern Virginia 'smash-and-grab' suspects
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County have identified a suspect in the 'smash-and-grab' robbery that took place in Fairfax County on Sept. 20. Officers identified 25-year-old Lamont Marable as a suspect connected to the armed robbery at Sonia Jewelry & Boutique Inc. located at 6681 Backlick Rd. in Springfield, Virginia.
NBC Washington
Mom Demands Apology From Fairfax County Police After She Was Mistakenly Detained
A Northern Virginia mother is demanding an apology and more from the Fairfax County Police Department after officers intentionally rammed into her car over the weekend with her children inside and handcuffed her. Police said she was not the person they were looking for. Jamee Kimble said she was on...
Body found in Virginia in 1999 identified as Dutch tourist
A body found in Prince William County over 23 years ago has been identified as a man who was visiting the United States from the Netherlands.
Stabbing investigation underway in Prince William County
A stabbing investigation is underway after a man was injured in his upper body, according to Prince William County Police. The victim's vehicle was found in the hospital parking lot where police also found a firearm and evidence of an apparent drug distribution.
Police activity in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Police asked residents to avoid the areas of Judicial Drive and Glendale Drive due to police activity on Sunday afternoon. As of 3:30 p.m., police said there was an incident under investigation at 4055 Glendale Way in Fairfax. They did not give details on what caused the police presence.
Alexandria Police asking for help identifying woman
According to the Alexandria Police Department, a woman was found on the 3800 block of Edison Street. She is not communicating with police and is carrying no identification.
NBC Washington
Man Dies After Shooting in Fairfax County Parking Lot
A man was shot and killed Sunday when someone opened fire into a car in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County, Virginia, authorities said. Officers responded to the shooting at Jeff Todd Way and St. Gregory's Lane before 8:20 a.m. Sunday. Fairfax County police said several people, including the victim, were sitting in a car in a parking lot when a man walked up to the car.
tysonsreporter.com
Democrats to determine nominee for 35th District delegate this week
As early voting for the Congressional midterms continues, Democrats in Virginia’s 35th House District have a critical state race competing for their attention. After longtime delegate Mark Keam resigned in early September, the Fairfax County Democratic Committee will hold a caucus on Saturday (Oct. 8) to select the its nominee for the vacated seat, which represents Tysons, Vienna, Dunn Loring and Oakton.
Man killed in shooting in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a man was dropped off at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. The man was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital in the Annandale area where he died from his injuries.
fox5dc.com
19-year-old accused of murdering his 62-year-old lover
LEESBURG, Va. - A Herndon teenager is accused of killing a Leesburg man he was in a sexual relationship with. Mario Hernandez-Navarrate, 19, is charged with murdering 62-year-old Carroll Davis inside his Leesburg home last week. Hernandez-Navarrate is apparently no stranger to the criminal justice system. According to an autopsy...
Fairfax IT employee arrested in connection to embezzlement of more than 150 county Wi-Fi routers
A Maryland man who works for the Fairfax County Department of Information and Technology has been placed on administrative leave after he turned himself in to police for allegedly embezzling more than 150 of the county's Wi-Fi routers.
virginiapublicradio.org
Va. News: Gun laws and driver’s licenses
Over the past two years several thousand Virginians have received non-binary driver’s licenses. And the City of Winchester has seen parts of its gun ordinance suspended by a judge pending a lawsuit. Those have been among the most read stories during the past week at the Virginia Public Access...
WBAL Radio
Police searching for ATM theft suspects with Virginia plates
Baltimore City police are asking for help to identify the suspects, and their car, after they reportedly stole an ATM from a carryout spot in East Baltimore. Police said the men walked into the carryout around 4 p.m. on Friday, picked up the machine, put it in their Dodge Caravan and took off.
WTOP
20 years later, memories of Beltway Sniper shootings have ‘profound effect’
20 years ago today, the Beltway Snipers began the first day of their three-week-long string of shootings, terrorizing the Washington region while killing 10 people and injuring three others. The public safety crisis began with a shot fired through a glass window at a Michael’s craft store in Aspen Hill,...
NBC Washington
3 Pedestrians Struck in Fairfax BJ's Parking Lot
Three pedestrians were hit by a car at Fair Lakes Shopping Center in Fairfax, Virginia, on Sunday, according to Fairfax County police. First responders were called shortly after 4 p.m. to the BJ’s parking lot of the shopping center. One of the victims was taken to the hospital in...
tysonsreporter.com
Police: Vienna resident assaulted after confronting men leaving his apartment
Recent violent incidents around Vienna included a confrontation between a man and two others leaving his apartment and a battle between a local resident and an Amazon delivery truck. The weekly Vienna Police Highlights offers a look at the calls for police around town, including notes on arrests and other...
staffordsheriff.com
Cross Customer Confined
An irate patron at a North Stafford business was arrested last night for several offenses and shouted his way into jail. On October 1st at 9:13 p.m. Deputy K.L. Steffenhagen and Deputy R.T. Philippsen responded to a disturbance at Caspian Auto Motors in the 3900 block of U.S. 1. Evidence revealed Timothy Johnson, 29, of Fredericksburg balled his fists and lunged toward an employee during a dispute outside the dealership.
fox5dc.com
19-year-old arrested for killing man inside of Loudoun County home
LEESBURG, Va. - A 19-year-old man is in custody accused of killing a man in Loudoun County, Virginia, according to authorities. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded for welfare check to the 21000 block of Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg on Friday. Once there, the deputies discovered a...
Police conducting death investigation at Arlington County park
ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County Police Department were conducting a death investigation at Lacey Woods Park early Friday morning. Just before 8 a.m., officers responded to the park located in the 1200 N. George Mason Drive to investigate a death. Police say preliminary investigation suggests the "death is not...
