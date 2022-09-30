This Week In Portland Food News: Gregory Gourdet Opens A Bar, Voodoo Doughnut Workers Unionize, and Captain Ankeny's Says Goodbye

Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Bookended by bodies, a bloody 24 hours shakes Portlanders
A server headed to work at Sushi Ichiban in Portland’s Old Town was delayed Friday morning because her bus had to be detoured around the scene of a fatal stabbing on West Burnside Street and Northwest Third Avenue. When the same sushi server clocked out of work at the...
Inside ‘Top Chef’ All-Star Gregory Gourdet’s New Caribbean-Inspired Bar in Portland
When the Portland, Oregon, chef Gregory Gourdet opened his Haitian restaurant Kann in August, it was a dream years in the making. Now, only a couple of months later, the Top Chef alum has realized another goal, with Sousòl, a cocktail bar beneath Kann. The name of the new bar is apt: Sousòl means “basement” in Haitian-Creole. And that etymology also nods to the bar’s pan-Caribbean influences. Here, Gourdet is using some of the same Haitian flavors found at Kann, but he’s also drawing from the Caribbean more broadly, as well as from the African, Chinese, Middle Eastern and Indian cultures...
Popular Portland breakfast spot closing due to vandalism, inflation
The owners of King's Omelets don't want to close, but between repeated vandalism, rising insurance rates and inflation, Eric and Eva Liu tell KOIN 6 News that they can't go on.
Portland’s Blackberry Castle, famous for being for sale, bounces back on the market at $5 million
Even dream homes deserve a second chance. Blackberry Castle, the fanciful, gem-colored mansion hidden in Northwest Portland’s Forest Park neighborhood, is ready for a new owner who appreciates the Old World theme in a 14-year-old French-style chateau. Asking price for the 6.4-acre gated estate at 14125 N.W. Germantown Road:...
Is Portland still the whitest big city in America?
As the United States became more ethnically and racially diverse in the last decade, Portland did too – all while remaining the whitest big city in America. In 2020, 66.4% of city residents identified as non-Hispanic white, according to census data, down from 72.2% a decade earlier and 75.5% two decades before that.
KXL
Another Deadly Weekend In The Rose City
Portland, Ore. — Two men are dead following shootings in the early morning hours of both Friday and Saturday. Portland Police say one shooting was in Hazelwood neighborhood, the other in the Wilkes neighborhood. There were also two deadly stabbings in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood. In all, four people died as a result of homicide in Portland this weekend.
‘Amazing’: Spear, Tay win 50th Portland Marathon
Matt Spear and Lydia Tay won the 50th Portland Marathon on Sunday, a 26.2 mile run through the streets of the city that shut down 4 bridges for hours.
beavertonresourceguide.com
Dude, where’s the party? There is so much to do in downtown
As we are falling into October marking the end of a summer season, there is plenty of opportunity to celebrate the inspiring foliage (and also my birthday month). It is time for you to get ready for the BREW and join the Brewverton Beer Walk on October 16th in front of Binary Brewing.
Readers respond: Use high salaries to clean up Portland
Thank you for the op-ed about Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services. (“Opinion: Portland should use city tax dollars to clear city streets,” Sept. 25) However, the piece does not explain exactly what this agency actually does. Please explain to Portlanders what these nine folks who make six-figure salaries are doing to earn them. We deserve an explanation. We also deserve a cleaner city.
canbyfirst.com
Grand Ronde Decides New Name of Willamette Falls Site
In a move meant to further connect the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde with its ancestral homelands, the tribe has chosen a new name for its 23-acre former mill site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City. The name, Tumwata Village, includes the native name for the Falls, tumwata, and reflects...
pdxmonthly.com
What to Do in Oregon in October
Hop and harvest festivals in Hood River, Air Supply concerts in Lincoln City, the Great Columbia Crossing running race in Astoria, and more. While October is a perfectly good time to hole up in the kitchen making kimchi stew and apple pie, or sticking to happenings in town and nearby days trips to a local pumpkin patch, there's also plenty going on elsewhere in Oregon, indoors and out, to pull you out of Portland proper.
Portland history: Council Crest used to be an amusement park
Referred to as the “Dreamland of the Northwest,” the property was initially part of an Oregon pioneer’s donation land claim.
AdWeek
Dan Wieden, Co-Founder of Wieden+Kennedy, Dies at 77
Dan Wieden will forever be associated with one of the most creative independent agencies in the world. As half of Wieden+Kennedy, he coined perhaps the most recognizable tagline in history—Nike’s “Just Do It.” He died peacefully with his wife by his side in his home in Portland, Ore., at the age of 77 on Sept. 30.
pdxmonthly.com
Portland's Best Mexican Food
If someone tells you Portland doesn’t have good Mexican food, tell them they haven’t gotten out enough. From the center of the city to the suburbs, stellar Mexican cuisine abounds, hailing from regions including Oaxaca, Yucatán, Mexico City, and Guadalajara, plus unique fusions of Mexican and Pacific Northwest ingredients. You’ll find something to fit every price point, from burritos and pozole in the back of a convenience store to a award-winning high-end tasting menu, and of course, plenty of taco carts.
WWEEK
Fearlandia Is Back, Making an Abandoned Orchards Garden Center Even Creepier
So far, Portland has seen the return of haunted houses at unusual venues ranging from an outer-eastside strip club to Oaks Amusement Park. Now, we’ve learned that the latest place that will morph into a fright fest next month is a long-abandoned Orchards garden center in a largely deserted strip mall (which, let’s face it, is inherently creepy).
Museum near OMSI gets a new historic steam engine
The museum already shelters and cares for three historic train engines owned by Portland; they'll be joined by one moreThe Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's museum — the public rail museum just east of the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry — has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine owned by the Oregon Historical Society. ORHF hopes to use it for future train rides between its museum near OMSI and Oaks Amusement Park in Sellwood. The museum's President, Roy Hemmingway, announced at the beginning of September that the locomotive — named the "Mount Emily Shay" — will be transferred to the foundation's...
psuvanguard.com
Portland’s downtown struggles to bring back visitors
A study of 62 cities conducted by researchers from the University of California, Berkeley has found that Portland is one of the slowest cities to recover its original pre-pandemic foot traffic. The study measured foot traffic across multiple cities by observing points of interest in downtown locations gathered from data on people’s cell phones. The study compared the progress of cities across the United States and Canada, and expressed its findings as a percentage of how much foot traffic has returned to its pre-pandemic size. For example, if a city had a recovery of 50%, that city has half the traffic it had prior to the pandemic.
Channel 6000
Giant pumpkin dropped at Bauman’s Farm in Gervais
GERVAIS, Ore. (KOIN) — The annual Harvest Festival at Bauman’s Farm in Gervais is punctuated by the always exciting giant pumpkin drop. Saturday was no exception. People came from all over the West Coast to show off their pumpkins to see who has the biggest. But the highlight...
Dozens paint the 'Arleta Triangle' as its makeover continues
With the bypass sfreet blocked at 72nd and Woodstock, closing one side of the Arleta Triangle, painting has been doneAfter being an Inner Southeast Portland nexus of street shootings for quite some time, residents of the Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood say they're relieved that the gunfire incidents have considerably declined this year. One of the neighborhood volunteers' projects has been to close off the "Arleta Triangle", a complex intersection at S.E. Woodstock Boulevard and 72nd Avenue, which they have successfully accomplished. Their next step was to transfer the closed area there into a colorful street plaza, which took place...
Mystery Surrounds Killing of Musician Who Traveled to Portland, Ore., for 'Adventure,' Was Found Dead in Park
Poet, musician and artist Erika Evans, 26, of Austin, Texas, was found dead on Sept. 23, and her killing remains unsolved Police in Portland, Ore., are investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old musician and artist from Texas who traveled to the West Coast city for an "adventure" but was killed on a basketball court in a small park last week. On Sept. 23, police from the Central Precinct in northwest Portland responded to a call about a shooting at Wallace Park, the Portland Police Bureau said in...
