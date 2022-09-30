This Week In Portland Food News: Gregory Gourdet Opens A Bar, Voodoo Doughnut Workers Unionize, and Captain Ankeny's Says Goodbye

When the Portland, Oregon, chef Gregory Gourdet opened his Haitian restaurant Kann in August, it was a dream years in the making. Now, only a couple of months later, the Top Chef alum has realized another goal, with Sousòl, a cocktail bar beneath Kann. The name of the new bar is apt: Sousòl means “basement” in Haitian-Creole. And that etymology also nods to the bar’s pan-Caribbean influences. Here, Gourdet is using some of the same Haitian flavors found at Kann, but he’s also drawing from the Caribbean more broadly, as well as from the African, Chinese, Middle Eastern and Indian cultures...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO