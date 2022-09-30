ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Gossip

Charlie Potthast Whines to Family and Fans: Please Don't Cancel Charlie!

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, the Potthast family celebrated a birthday. Libby and Andrei were not there. Why? Because Charlie, her behaviorally troubled brother, was. On the show, Charlie pretended that he had no idea why his siblings were avoiding him, and complained about...
The Hollywood Gossip

Kailyn Lowry: Giving Birth at Home Was Incredible! Let Me Explain Why!

Kailyn Lowry may or may not be pregnant with her fifth child. The Internet sure thinks she is. But while fans and followers debate whether or not the Teen Mom veteran is expecting yet again, Lowry was asked late last week about her home birth experience when it came to baby number-four.
The Hollywood Gossip

Natalie Mordovtseva Flips Out on Josh After Sleepover: He Used Me!!

On 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3, Natalie Mordovtseva has a new look and a new love. At least, that was what she hoped to find in Josh. The hard-working DILF is successful and charming and calm enough to balance out Natalie’s high-strung nonsense. On last week’s episode,...
The Hollywood Gossip

Kimberly Menzies Learns How Little Usman Really Thinks of Her

On this weekend’s explosive episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Kimberly and Usman had their ups and downs. (And we don’t just mean the, ahem, birthday yammy) He was unsure if she could behave herself, then they were very happy, and then they had a new (old) conflict.
The Hollywood Gossip

House of the Dragon Has Serious Pacing Problems

Have no worries, HBO viewers. We understand that this article may be hard to read due to how quickly your head must be spinning after the latest episode of House of the Dragon. We get it. We’re with you. That’s the entire point of this post, in fact.
The Hollywood Gossip

Matt Roloff: Yup, A New Season of Little People, Big World is Coming!

Yes, according to Matt Roloff. Late last week, the Little People, Big World patriarch shared an unexpected photo of himself at his family farm… celebrating the property’s most lucrative and popular season, along with a handful of loved ones. There was girlfriend Caryn Chander; son Jacob, his young...
The Hollywood Gossip

Natalie Mordovtseva Kicks Out Josh, Sobs: He's Not Coming Back!

On Monday’s episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie Mordovtseva flipped out on Josh. She had finally felt ready to sleep with him. In her mind, this came with expectations. Unfortunately, Natalie forgot to tell Josh that. She also neglected to explain it to him after she got...
