Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

howard.edu

Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D. Admitted into American College of Surgeons Academy of Master Surgeon Educators®

WASHINGTON –Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., MBA, FACS is among a group of 64 esteemed surgeon educators inducted into membership in the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Academy of Master Surgeon Educators® on September 30, 2022, during a program event in Chicago. This is the fifth cohort of members inducted into this distinguished academy.
WASHINGTON, DC
Towerlight

‘This is what democracy looks like’: Protest occurs in response to Schifanelli, Peroutka on-campus event

This article contains explicit language. Around 60 people protested an event held on campus Monday night, at which two Republican candidates for office in Maryland were invited to speak by a conservative student activist group. Towson University’s chapter of Turning Point USA invited Gordana Schifanelli, Maryland’s Republican nominee for Lieutenant...
TOWSON, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland educators eye better pay following Baltimore County deal

Teachers, their unions and school systems across the state are taking note of the deal to give Baltimore County gives teachers a raise as they consider their own local education systems. Baltimore County’s $76 million compensation package plan looks to improve teacher pay and increase teacher retention rates , officials...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Wbaltv.com

Northwest Hospital opens newly renovated behavioral health unit

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Northwest Hospital is addressing a growing need in the state by expanding its behavioral health unit. The renovation adds 12 new inpatient beds to the program. LifeBridge Health said over 7% of the emergency department patients present for behavioral health treatment. On Monday, Northwest Hospital celebrated...
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
wskg.org

Slavery descendants fight to memorialize a cemetery in Maryland

As a kid Harvey Matthews cut through the Moses Macedonia African Cemetery on River Road in Bethesda, Md., on his way to school, and remembers playing hide-and-seek there. “I know Moses. I lived across the street from it. Where did the bodies go?” asks Matthews. Originally, the cemetery was...
BETHESDA, MD
weaa.org

Baltimore County is breaking ground on a new high school

(Baltimore Co., MD) -- Baltimore County is breaking ground on a new high school. Construction started this morning outside the aging Landsdowne High School. The school's principal, Allison Seymour, was joined by county leaders to mark the occasion. The new high school will be able to accommodate about 17-hundred-60 students,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
ggwash.org

Here are MDOT’S 7 possible alternatives for the North-South Transit Corridor in Baltimore

Baltimore region stakeholders and residents can now provide feedback on another set of transit plans aimed at increasing regional connectivity and improving the region’s economy. In September of 2022, the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) announced a set of North-South Baltimore City/County transit system...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Councilwoman Ramos explains opposition to JHU private police force

The controversy continues over creating an armed private police force at Johns Hopkins University. While the school is legally authorized to do so after a law was passed in Annapolis, opponents are concerned about the presence of the on-campus police. City Councilwoman Odette Ramos recently introduced a resolution calling for...
BALTIMORE, MD
grocerydive.com

UNFI expands its Shoppers banner with three new store locations

United Natural Food Inc. (UNFI) is growing its Shoppers banner with the reacquisition of three previously sold locations and the remodel of two existing stores in the Baltimore and Prince George’s County, Maryland, areas, according to a Sept. 29 press release. This investment is part of the company’s goal of expanding and improving its store portfolio.
BALTIMORE, MD
stadiumjourney.com

Harford Stadium – Harford Fighting Owls

Harford Community College is located in Bel Air, MD, roughly between Baltimore and the Delaware state line. They play in NJCAA Division I, the highest athletic level for 2-year colleges and are a part of the Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference. The Harford Stadium is in the same Thomas Run...
BEL AIR, MD
woottoncommonsense.com

Gaithersburg football game ends in chaos; Students arrested

Five people were arrested on Sept. 16 after a bench-clearing fight at a football game at Gaithersburg against Northwest; several changes to the school’s future athletic events are already being enacted. After a fight occurred between the two teams on the field; the Gaithersburg and Northwest football teams were...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

