ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Hill, WV

New flower shop, Designs by Barb and James comes to downtown Oak Hill, grand opening and ribbon cutting to be held this weekend

By Katherine Skeldon
woay.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Lootpress

Tamarack to host indoor Trick-or-Treating

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The spookiest month of the year is upon us, and preparations are being made throughout the Mountain State for the costumed conquests of treat seeking youngsters. Parents and children alike may be harboring concerns regarding potentially unsatisfactory weather conditions for the upcoming holiday, especially as...
BECKLEY, WV
woay.com

Volunteers now accepting requests for Annual Community Thanksgiving meals

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Following a two-year hiatus, volunteers announce the Community Thanksgiving Meal will resume providing free meals to those in need for the holiday. Participants must request orders no later than October 31 via email at communitythanksgivingmeal@outlook.com. Residents can also call 304-741-9123 and leave a message including their name, number of meals, and pickup location.
OAK HILL, WV
woay.com

New River Community and Technical College to offer Food Heritage Writing workshop

Beaver, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College will offer a new three-week writing course studying food heritage with author Belinda Anderson beginning November 5. The “Writing Your Food Heritage” workshop will teach students to write stories about their memories of food traditions and family gatherings. Participants...
BEAVER, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Hill, WV
WOWK 13 News

Halloween house decorating contest for Hurricane, WV residents

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 Hurricane Halloween House Decorating Contest is underway. The City of Hurricane’s Facebook page says people who live within the Hurricane, West Virginia city limits can submit their house decorated for Halloween by Oct. 19. You can find where to do so by clicking here. They say a winner will […]
HURRICANE, WV
Lootpress

Beckley Concert Association announces 2022-23 season performances

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beckley Concert Association had its beginning in January of 1938 when a group of community minded ladies met for the purpose of organizing a concert association. Mrs. William (Mabel) Taylor, president and Mrs. Thomas (Louise) Wickham vice president along with other officers held the first membership drive in April of that year. 736 members were enrolled exceeding the goal of 500. A significant result for a new Beckley community venture.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire destroys Alum Creek home

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Lincoln County home is destroyed after a fire this afternoon. According to Lincoln County dispatchers, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. in the 2500 block of Little Coal River Road in Alum Creek near the Kanawha-Lincoln county line. Dispatchers say the home was not abandoned, […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
Lootpress

Former McDowell County, WV Resident releases new book

Author Lonnie Mounts announced today that his book entitled “You’re It!” has been published and is now available for purchase. Welcome to the life of Bruce Donner who’s been in hiding for over seven years after one fatal night in his hometown of Dandridge, Tennessee. Douglas Lake was the focal point of Dandridge where Bruce and his friends spent most of their time either in or around the lake. On one particular night, Bruce andhis childhood friend, Randy “Doc” McKinze, had a mishap on one of the back roads around the lake. Later that night, Bruce received a call and learned of the three lives he had taken that were in the car. He was unable to live with that kind of guilt or bring himself to face his family. With Randy’s persuasion, Bruce decided to run away and hide out. Seven years later, Bruce is confronted with his past in his birth town of Roderfield,West Virginia. He had been on the run for all of these years, living the life of a criminal, which he hated and now it seemed he would have to be on the run again… or maybe not. Bruce’s “accuser”, poses a challenge for him, and the adult version of their childhood game “You’re It”, begins! So disguised, he heads back into his home town. Oddly enough, his family was nowhere to be found, and no one recalled of an accident with a car in the lake, killing three people.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Bluefield area will close to traffic as work continues on College Avenue

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Bluefield traffic patterns stand to be affected Monday as West Virginia Pipeline returns to work on the College Avenue area in Bluefield. A Monday morning notice from the City of Bluefield points to closures which follow the resumption of work on travel areas near College Avenue.
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Structure Fire off Alexander Lane in Beckley contained, no injuries

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — At 8:50 A.M. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, a structure fire was reported off the 100th block of Alexander Lane in Beckley. Beckley Fire Department responded, while Jan Care Ambulance cleared the scene. No deaths or injuries have been reported. Continue to follow 59News for updates on this story.
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Flower Arrangement#Retirement#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry
Hinton News

New CWT tourism sites in Summersville

This past week the Summersville Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) has completed a project to update the two Civil War Trails sites in the county. These sites are networked together with over 150 other Civil War Trails (CWT) sites in West Virginia and over 1,400 across six states. These new stories include the tale of legendary spy Nancy Hart and the 1861 battle of Battle of Kessler's Cross Lanes. Visitors from across the world look for Civil War Trails signs to help put them in the footsteps of history. The new signs in downtown Summersville and just north of Carnifex...
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Air Force member drowns in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An active Air Force member has drowned in Fayette County. The New River Gorge National Park and Reserve tell LOOTPRESS that an active Air Force member from Ohio drowned on Monday afternoon. The incident happened on the lower Gauley, called Stairsteps, with the river being at 11,000 CFS.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Water service restored in Rock View

UPDATE: ROCK VIEW (LOOTPRESS) – A water line issue affecting residents in the Rock View area Sunday evening has reportedly been resolved. The latest in a series of water issues to impact the Rock View area, a leak announced Sunday evening by the Town of Pineville was rectified over the ensuing hours with completion of repairs having been confirmed at around 10:00pm Sunday night.
ROCK VIEW, WV
WVNS

Local organization creates after-school program to keep teens off the street

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–One program in Mercer County started its first after-school program. The L.E.A.D. Program, which stands for leadership, education, assistance and development is located in Bluefield and aims to keep teenagers off the streets when school ends. It’s held at the Church of the Nazarene in Bluefield. Kyle Harris, Executive Director of L.E.A.D., decided […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Metro News

Marker honoring Little Jimmy Dickens is dedicated in Bolt, W.Va.

BOLT, W.Va. — Fans and family turned out Sunday to pay tribute to a West Virginia native and country music legend in Raleigh County. Dedication ceremonies were held for the new West Virginia historical marker dedicated to country music singer Little Jimmy Dickens. The sign was erected at the end of Granny Mae Road in Bolt where Dickens grew up. He was the oldest of 13 children and started his music career in the 1930’s singing on WJLS Radio in Beckley. Dickens would often hitchhike to the station.
BOLT, WV
wvpublic.org

Ceremony In Raleigh County Honors ‘Little Jimmy’ Dickens

Family of the late country music legend and Raleigh County native, “Little Jimmy” Dickens, will honor his memory this weekend. Born in Raleigh County in 1920, Dickens became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1948 and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1983.
WOWK 13 News

Roane County bridge closed for replacement

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Highways says a bridge on Thorofare Road needs replaced. The DOH’s bridge safety inspection program says during an annual inspection, workers determined Osborne Mills Bridge on Roane County Road 29/13, or Thoroughfare Road, near milepost .43 needs replaced. The bridge was closed Monday, Oct. 3, […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy