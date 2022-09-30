New flower shop, Designs by Barb and James comes to downtown Oak Hill, grand opening and ribbon cutting to be held this weekend

Read full article on original website
Raleigh County Parks and Recreation announce opening of 2022 Halloween Costume Vault
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation (RCPRA) will launch its free Costume Vault in preparation for Halloween on October 3 at 5:30 pm at the Dry Hill Prosperity Park on 191 Mollohan Drive in Beckley. Raleigh Parks and Recreation will open the vault every Monday, Tuesday,...
Tamarack to host indoor Trick-or-Treating
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The spookiest month of the year is upon us, and preparations are being made throughout the Mountain State for the costumed conquests of treat seeking youngsters. Parents and children alike may be harboring concerns regarding potentially unsatisfactory weather conditions for the upcoming holiday, especially as...
Volunteers now accepting requests for Annual Community Thanksgiving meals
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Following a two-year hiatus, volunteers announce the Community Thanksgiving Meal will resume providing free meals to those in need for the holiday. Participants must request orders no later than October 31 via email at communitythanksgivingmeal@outlook.com. Residents can also call 304-741-9123 and leave a message including their name, number of meals, and pickup location.
New River Community and Technical College to offer Food Heritage Writing workshop
Beaver, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College will offer a new three-week writing course studying food heritage with author Belinda Anderson beginning November 5. The “Writing Your Food Heritage” workshop will teach students to write stories about their memories of food traditions and family gatherings. Participants...
Halloween house decorating contest for Hurricane, WV residents
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 Hurricane Halloween House Decorating Contest is underway. The City of Hurricane’s Facebook page says people who live within the Hurricane, West Virginia city limits can submit their house decorated for Halloween by Oct. 19. You can find where to do so by clicking here. They say a winner will […]
Beckley Concert Association announces 2022-23 season performances
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beckley Concert Association had its beginning in January of 1938 when a group of community minded ladies met for the purpose of organizing a concert association. Mrs. William (Mabel) Taylor, president and Mrs. Thomas (Louise) Wickham vice president along with other officers held the first membership drive in April of that year. 736 members were enrolled exceeding the goal of 500. A significant result for a new Beckley community venture.
Sheetz announces $60,000 donation matching challenge in support of Mid Atlantic Special Olympics chapters
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Sheetz challenges customers to match $60,000 in donations to support West Virginia’s Special Olympics chapters. Through October, customers can support West Virginia’s Special Olympics teams through donation boxes and adding donations to purchases at a store location near them. The donations will...
Fire destroys Alum Creek home
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Lincoln County home is destroyed after a fire this afternoon. According to Lincoln County dispatchers, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. in the 2500 block of Little Coal River Road in Alum Creek near the Kanawha-Lincoln county line. Dispatchers say the home was not abandoned, […]
Former McDowell County, WV Resident releases new book
Author Lonnie Mounts announced today that his book entitled “You’re It!” has been published and is now available for purchase. Welcome to the life of Bruce Donner who’s been in hiding for over seven years after one fatal night in his hometown of Dandridge, Tennessee. Douglas Lake was the focal point of Dandridge where Bruce and his friends spent most of their time either in or around the lake. On one particular night, Bruce andhis childhood friend, Randy “Doc” McKinze, had a mishap on one of the back roads around the lake. Later that night, Bruce received a call and learned of the three lives he had taken that were in the car. He was unable to live with that kind of guilt or bring himself to face his family. With Randy’s persuasion, Bruce decided to run away and hide out. Seven years later, Bruce is confronted with his past in his birth town of Roderfield,West Virginia. He had been on the run for all of these years, living the life of a criminal, which he hated and now it seemed he would have to be on the run again… or maybe not. Bruce’s “accuser”, poses a challenge for him, and the adult version of their childhood game “You’re It”, begins! So disguised, he heads back into his home town. Oddly enough, his family was nowhere to be found, and no one recalled of an accident with a car in the lake, killing three people.
Bluefield area will close to traffic as work continues on College Avenue
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Bluefield traffic patterns stand to be affected Monday as West Virginia Pipeline returns to work on the College Avenue area in Bluefield. A Monday morning notice from the City of Bluefield points to closures which follow the resumption of work on travel areas near College Avenue.
Local couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary at Glen Ferris Inn
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Saturday, October 1, 2022, family and friends will be celebrating the 70th wedding anniversary of Shirley (Shirl) and Jeanetta Wolfe of Kincaid, WV. The celebration will be held at the Glen Ferris Inn in Glen Ferris WV. Shirl and Jeanetta met at a...
Structure Fire off Alexander Lane in Beckley contained, no injuries
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — At 8:50 A.M. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, a structure fire was reported off the 100th block of Alexander Lane in Beckley. Beckley Fire Department responded, while Jan Care Ambulance cleared the scene. No deaths or injuries have been reported. Continue to follow 59News for updates on this story.
New CWT tourism sites in Summersville
This past week the Summersville Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) has completed a project to update the two Civil War Trails sites in the county. These sites are networked together with over 150 other Civil War Trails (CWT) sites in West Virginia and over 1,400 across six states. These new stories include the tale of legendary spy Nancy Hart and the 1861 battle of Battle of Kessler's Cross Lanes. Visitors from across the world look for Civil War Trails signs to help put them in the footsteps of history. The new signs in downtown Summersville and just north of Carnifex...
Air Force member drowns in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An active Air Force member has drowned in Fayette County. The New River Gorge National Park and Reserve tell LOOTPRESS that an active Air Force member from Ohio drowned on Monday afternoon. The incident happened on the lower Gauley, called Stairsteps, with the river being at 11,000 CFS.
UPDATE: Water service restored in Rock View
UPDATE: ROCK VIEW (LOOTPRESS) – A water line issue affecting residents in the Rock View area Sunday evening has reportedly been resolved. The latest in a series of water issues to impact the Rock View area, a leak announced Sunday evening by the Town of Pineville was rectified over the ensuing hours with completion of repairs having been confirmed at around 10:00pm Sunday night.
Local organization creates after-school program to keep teens off the street
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–One program in Mercer County started its first after-school program. The L.E.A.D. Program, which stands for leadership, education, assistance and development is located in Bluefield and aims to keep teenagers off the streets when school ends. It’s held at the Church of the Nazarene in Bluefield. Kyle Harris, Executive Director of L.E.A.D., decided […]
Metro News
Marker honoring Little Jimmy Dickens is dedicated in Bolt, W.Va.
BOLT, W.Va. — Fans and family turned out Sunday to pay tribute to a West Virginia native and country music legend in Raleigh County. Dedication ceremonies were held for the new West Virginia historical marker dedicated to country music singer Little Jimmy Dickens. The sign was erected at the end of Granny Mae Road in Bolt where Dickens grew up. He was the oldest of 13 children and started his music career in the 1930’s singing on WJLS Radio in Beckley. Dickens would often hitchhike to the station.
wvpublic.org
Ceremony In Raleigh County Honors ‘Little Jimmy’ Dickens
Family of the late country music legend and Raleigh County native, “Little Jimmy” Dickens, will honor his memory this weekend. Born in Raleigh County in 1920, Dickens became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1948 and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1983.
Star Trek actor coming to West Virginia for QA
One of Star Trek's greatest actors will be visiting West Virginia to talk about his career and answer questions.
Roane County bridge closed for replacement
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Highways says a bridge on Thorofare Road needs replaced. The DOH’s bridge safety inspection program says during an annual inspection, workers determined Osborne Mills Bridge on Roane County Road 29/13, or Thoroughfare Road, near milepost .43 needs replaced. The bridge was closed Monday, Oct. 3, […]
