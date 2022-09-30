Read full article on original website
Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford another boxing contract mess
World champions Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford are no closer to signing on the dotted line for a massive Pay Per View. Despite months of back-and-forth discussions, Spence and Crawford will have to consider alternative opponents shortly. Jaron Ennis is the next in line to challenge Spence Jr. if...
Adrien Broner in career nosedive with latest social media post
Four-weight world champion Adrien Broner has admitted for the first time that his boxing career is heading on a downward trajectory. “The Problem,” who once fought Manny Pacquiao and was considered a Pound for Pound star, has fought just once in almost four years. Despite still being on the...
Thurman on Crawford: Clearly, If He Can't Come Up With Something To Do, I'll Fill That Slot
Keith Thurman is ready to enter the equation if the world’s top two welterweights still aren’t ready to face each other. The sport still awaits the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford superfight that has been more than four years in the making but still without a finalized deal or fight date in place. There were hopes for the proposed undisputed welterweight championship to be signed and sealed in time to take place in November but that clearly is no longer the case.
Canelo Alvarez won’t beat Bivol in rematch says Shawn Porter
By Sean Jones: Shawn Porter says he no longer believes Canelo Alvarez will defeat Dmitry Bivol after watching the way he gassed out against an old Gennadiy Golovkin in their trilogy fight on September 17th. Porter notes that Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) faded in the later rounds against the 40-year-old...
De La Hoya says Canelo “will never fight” Benavidez because he’s too “talented”
By Dan Ambrose: Promoter Oscar De La Hoya says Canelo Alvarez “will NEVER fight” David Benavidez because he’s too “talented” and “young.”. What’s sad about that is Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) holds the undisputed super middleweight crown, while Benavidez is the WBC interim 168-lb champion and the mandatory for Alvarez’s belt with that sanctioning body.
Dereck Chisora sent contract for Tyson Fury fight
By Charles Brun: Derek Chisora has received a contract to fight WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury for a December clash, says Eddie Hearn. Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) is another name in the mix for Fury to fight on December 3rd. The other name that has been bandied about is Manuel...
Bob Arum says Eddie Hearn “stalling” Fury – Joshua fight
By Charles Brun: Top Rank promoter Bob Arum says Eddie Hearn is “stalling” out the Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury fight so that it doesn’t happen. Arum maintains that Hearn doesn’t want the Fury-Joshua fight, and that’s why he’s stalling it out. We don’t know if it’s Hearn that is the one that is behind the fight lagging.
Ryan Garcia: “Gervonta needs to sign this contract”
By Dan Ambrose: Ryan Garcia took to social media today to badger Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis about him losing his pen to sign the contract to face him. Kingry (23-0, 19 KOs) is in a position where he’s chasing a fight against the seemingly reluctant WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs).
Regis Prograis gives Ryan Garcia tips for beating Tank Davis
By Adam Baskin: Regis Prograis believes Ryan Garcia would have a chance of defeating Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis if he boxes him the entire time. Prograis says Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) must use his speed and land and then get out before Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) can fire back with his big shots.
Deontay Wilder: “I can see Anthony Joshua beating Tyson Fury”
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he believes Anthony Joshua can beat Tyson Fury. Wilder states that if Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) changes some things “mentally,” he can defeat WBC heavyweight champion Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs). Even if Joshua doesn’t change things mentally, he can still defeat Fury...
Martinez vs. Arroyo II added to Estrada vs. Gonzalez card on Dec.3rd on DAZN
By Sean Jones: WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez will be defending his title against McWilliams Arroyo in a rematch on December 3rd in the chief support bout on the Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez III card on DAZN at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
