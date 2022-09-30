ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Bham Now

15 Halloween-inspired events to get you in the spooky spirit

Spooky season is here and Birmingham has tons of Halloween-inspired events to get you in the mood. From a trunk-or-treat to a witches’ ball, this guide has something for all gals and ghouls. 1. Hocus Pocus Trivia. What: Hocus Pocus fan? Prove it during this Dave & Buster’s trivia...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

October Events Not To Miss In Birmingham

The Fall fun continues this month with even more festivals and trick or treating happening around the Magic City. Get out and enjoy all of the fun Birmingham has to offer this time of year, there’s so much happening it will be hard to find time for all the fun!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

11 of the most delish things the Bham Now team ate in September

When part of your job is tasting the deliciousness that The Magic City has to offer, you become the sounding board for your friends looking for the best things to eat in Birmingham. Today, we’re here to share those recommendations with you! Here are eleven of the tastiest things our team ate and drank in September.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Birmingham, AL
AL.com

5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 8

MOUNTAIN BROOK (5-1, 3-0) AT PARKER (4-3, 2-2) Time/location: Thursday, 7 p.m., Major Brown Memorial Stadium, Birmingham. Last week: Class 6A fifth-ranked Mountain Brook was idle last week while Parker beat Woodlawn 37-13. It’s a Class 6A, Region 5 game. The skinny: Mountain Brook has never lost to Parker...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Re-Vision Linn Park shares latest design concepts [Photos]

On Tuesday, October 4th, the organizations behind Re-Vision Linn Park unveiled an up-to-date design concept for the renovation of Linn Park. We attended this third and final public workshop to learn more about the project. What is Re-Vision Linn Park?. Located in the municipal center of Birmingham, Linn Park is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Blazer#Uab Blazers#Dance#Linus Parade#Uab Gurney Derby#Al 35205
wbrc.com

Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham Times founder receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr. Jesse J. Lewis Sr., the founder of Birmingham Times and an ambition entrepreneur, has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement from the Vulcan Park Foundation. Keep reading to find out why this is so important for the Birmingham community. What is the Vulcan Park Foundation?. According to Birmingham Times, as...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
wvtm13.com

Vehicle, camper fire on I-65 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A large vehicle and camper fire shut down three lanes of Interstate 65 in Birmingham Monday morning. See the video above. Birmingham firefighters responded to the fire near the 32nd Avenue exit off of I-65 North at about 11 a.m. A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
280living.com

Business Happenings - October 2022

The Element Wellness Center has opened in the Tattersall Park development at 6600 Tattersall Lane, Unit B. The center’s philosophy is to provide wellness by nurturing the body and leveraging strategic, controlled stressors inspired by nature. 205-326-7333. Bamawear/Tigerwear is now open in the Chelsea Med Plaza near Walmart. Bamawear...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Planned road closures for BHM26.2 Marathon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Mountain Brook Police Department has announced planned road closures for a portion of Sunday morning, Oct. 2, due to the BHM26.2 Marathon. MBPD says traffic will be affected by these closures between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Roads will be periodically blocked for runners to pass.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy