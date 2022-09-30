Read full article on original website
Bham Now
Homecoming tradition: UAB football players to wear names of Children’s Harbor kids on back of their jersey
This coming Saturday, the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) will continue one of the best traditions in college football when the Blazers play the 6th annual Children’s Harbor Homecoming game against Middle Tennessee at Protective Stadium with the names of Children’s Harbor patients on their backs. In...
Bham Now
15 Halloween-inspired events to get you in the spooky spirit
Spooky season is here and Birmingham has tons of Halloween-inspired events to get you in the mood. From a trunk-or-treat to a witches’ ball, this guide has something for all gals and ghouls. 1. Hocus Pocus Trivia. What: Hocus Pocus fan? Prove it during this Dave & Buster’s trivia...
birminghammommy.com
October Events Not To Miss In Birmingham
The Fall fun continues this month with even more festivals and trick or treating happening around the Magic City. Get out and enjoy all of the fun Birmingham has to offer this time of year, there’s so much happening it will be hard to find time for all the fun!
Bham Now
11 of the most delish things the Bham Now team ate in September
When part of your job is tasting the deliciousness that The Magic City has to offer, you become the sounding board for your friends looking for the best things to eat in Birmingham. Today, we’re here to share those recommendations with you! Here are eleven of the tastiest things our team ate and drank in September.
Bham Now
Now the News: 2 iconic Homewood businesses close, Golden Rule BBQ + Kemp’s Kitchen return to Trussville + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! We hope you had a restful weekend. Ready to hit the ground running? We’ve got you covered with buzzy happenings from around the ‘Ham, including the unfortunate closings of Nabeel’s and Huffstutler’s Hardware, new openings + more. Read on for the details. Huffstutler’s...
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 8
MOUNTAIN BROOK (5-1, 3-0) AT PARKER (4-3, 2-2) Time/location: Thursday, 7 p.m., Major Brown Memorial Stadium, Birmingham. Last week: Class 6A fifth-ranked Mountain Brook was idle last week while Parker beat Woodlawn 37-13. It’s a Class 6A, Region 5 game. The skinny: Mountain Brook has never lost to Parker...
SEC Shorts Misses Opportunity to Include Alabama
Skit based on phoning in for miracles misses chance to show Tide when game cut to 28-23
Bham Now
Re-Vision Linn Park shares latest design concepts [Photos]
On Tuesday, October 4th, the organizations behind Re-Vision Linn Park unveiled an up-to-date design concept for the renovation of Linn Park. We attended this third and final public workshop to learn more about the project. What is Re-Vision Linn Park?. Located in the municipal center of Birmingham, Linn Park is...
Bham Now
8 new businesses opening now + coming soon in Birmingham, including Craft’s Chicken
Birmingham, it’s a new week and month, which means we have some exciting businesses opening. From tasty bites to cheers-worthy margaritas to clothing stores, here are nine businesses we’re excited to visit in The Magic City. 1. Craft’s Chicken | Southside. 2022 will end right with the...
wbrc.com
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
Bham Now
Birmingham Times founder receives Lifetime Achievement Award
Dr. Jesse J. Lewis Sr., the founder of Birmingham Times and an ambition entrepreneur, has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement from the Vulcan Park Foundation. Keep reading to find out why this is so important for the Birmingham community. What is the Vulcan Park Foundation?. According to Birmingham Times, as...
Vote for the Hollis Wright Birmingham area top football performance for Week 7
The Hollis Wright Birmingham area high school football Player of the Week will be chosen by fans voting for the top performances in the Birmingham area. Voting closes at 11 p.m. on Wednesday with results posted on Thursday so make your selection below. Players are selected from nominations by coaches...
Shelby Reporter
Dwayne Thompson holds watch party to celebrate appearance in Hulu original series
PELHAM – Dwayne Thompson aka “Big Daddy,” a larger than life personality with a talent for cooking, was recently featured on the Hulu original series ‘Best in Dough.’. Thompson held a watch party to celebrated his series feature at Blues, Bourbon and Brews on Wednesday, Sept....
Bham Now
SNEAK PEEK: Davenport’s Pizza Palace opens 2nd location in Vestavia Hills [PHOTOS]
Vestavia Hills, you hit the jackpot. Nothing beats eating one-of-a-kind pizza, playing classic video games like Frogger, Mario Brothers and Ms. Pacman or just hanging out with friends watching football. You’ve got all of this and more at the new 2nd location of Davenport’s Pizza Palace. Welcome to...
Bham Now
5 of the most fun haunted houses within two hours of Birmingham to visit this spooky season
It is officially Halloween time here in Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where the best bloodcurling screams will be in these five haunted houses in Birmingham and within two hours of downtown. 1. Nightmare at 3008. Located off Decatur Highway is Nightmare at 3008, an award-winning haunted house just...
wvtm13.com
Vehicle, camper fire on I-65 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A large vehicle and camper fire shut down three lanes of Interstate 65 in Birmingham Monday morning. See the video above. Birmingham firefighters responded to the fire near the 32nd Avenue exit off of I-65 North at about 11 a.m. A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.
bcchspatriotpost.com
The student news site of Birmingham Community Charter High School
As many of us at Birmingham have noticed, there have been major changes on campus this school year. The brand-new Haynes drop-off system is one of the most noticeable. Birmingham administrators deemed...
wvtm13.com
Activist expresses concern over Birmingham's growing homicide rate
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There is growing concern that in 2022, Birmingham could break a record for the most homicides in a single year. Watch the video to hear from one activist trying to curb crime.
280living.com
Business Happenings - October 2022
The Element Wellness Center has opened in the Tattersall Park development at 6600 Tattersall Lane, Unit B. The center’s philosophy is to provide wellness by nurturing the body and leveraging strategic, controlled stressors inspired by nature. 205-326-7333. Bamawear/Tigerwear is now open in the Chelsea Med Plaza near Walmart. Bamawear...
wbrc.com
Planned road closures for BHM26.2 Marathon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Mountain Brook Police Department has announced planned road closures for a portion of Sunday morning, Oct. 2, due to the BHM26.2 Marathon. MBPD says traffic will be affected by these closures between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Roads will be periodically blocked for runners to pass.
