Read full article on original website
Related
U.S., Europe whip U.N. votes for historic Russia rebuke
After Russia vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution slamming its claim to four Ukrainian regions, a massive lobbying effort is now underway in the General Assembly.
'An extrajudicial campaign of terror and kidnapping': Lawsuit accuses NYPD of illegally jailing people at Rikers without seeing judge
Four people who claim they were illegally jailed at Rikers Island immediately after arrest without having ever seen a judge and with no planned court date are suing the NYPD and the Department of Correction for the practice.
Comments / 0