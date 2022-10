The much-anticipated lawsuit over South Carolina's congressional and state legislative maps began in the U.S. District Court in Charleston Monday. The lawsuit, led by attorneys for civil rights groups such as the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, argues state lawmakers created racially discriminatory maps and violated the 14th and 15th Amendments rooted in equal rights and protections and the right to vote for Black voters.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO