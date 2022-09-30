Historic Fayette Theater brings back annual fall play with ‘The Butler Did It,’ plans to keep expanding within community

Read full article on original website
Raleigh County Parks and Recreation announce opening of 2022 Halloween Costume Vault
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation (RCPRA) will launch its free Costume Vault in preparation for Halloween on October 3 at 5:30 pm at the Dry Hill Prosperity Park on 191 Mollohan Drive in Beckley. Raleigh Parks and Recreation will open the vault every Monday, Tuesday,...
Beckley Concert Association announces 2022-23 season performances
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beckley Concert Association had its beginning in January of 1938 when a group of community minded ladies met for the purpose of organizing a concert association. Mrs. William (Mabel) Taylor, president and Mrs. Thomas (Louise) Wickham vice president along with other officers held the first membership drive in April of that year. 736 members were enrolled exceeding the goal of 500. A significant result for a new Beckley community venture.
Dog Tag Café to hold Grand Opening ceromony
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Dog Tag Café will be hosting a Grand Opening ceremony Thursday to celebrate the latest business to set up shop at the Crossroads Mall. The event will feature a ribbon cutting with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, and will be held Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 12:15pm.
New River Community and Technical College to offer Food Heritage Writing workshop
Beaver, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College will offer a new three-week writing course studying food heritage with author Belinda Anderson beginning November 5. The “Writing Your Food Heritage” workshop will teach students to write stories about their memories of food traditions and family gatherings. Participants...
Former McDowell County, WV Resident releases new book
Author Lonnie Mounts announced today that his book entitled “You’re It!” has been published and is now available for purchase. Welcome to the life of Bruce Donner who’s been in hiding for over seven years after one fatal night in his hometown of Dandridge, Tennessee. Douglas Lake was the focal point of Dandridge where Bruce and his friends spent most of their time either in or around the lake. On one particular night, Bruce andhis childhood friend, Randy “Doc” McKinze, had a mishap on one of the back roads around the lake. Later that night, Bruce received a call and learned of the three lives he had taken that were in the car. He was unable to live with that kind of guilt or bring himself to face his family. With Randy’s persuasion, Bruce decided to run away and hide out. Seven years later, Bruce is confronted with his past in his birth town of Roderfield,West Virginia. He had been on the run for all of these years, living the life of a criminal, which he hated and now it seemed he would have to be on the run again… or maybe not. Bruce’s “accuser”, poses a challenge for him, and the adult version of their childhood game “You’re It”, begins! So disguised, he heads back into his home town. Oddly enough, his family was nowhere to be found, and no one recalled of an accident with a car in the lake, killing three people.
Sheetz announces $60,000 donation matching challenge in support of Mid Atlantic Special Olympics chapters
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Sheetz challenges customers to match $60,000 in donations to support West Virginia’s Special Olympics chapters. Through October, customers can support West Virginia’s Special Olympics teams through donation boxes and adding donations to purchases at a store location near them. The donations will...
Halloween house decorating contest for Hurricane, WV residents
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 Hurricane Halloween House Decorating Contest is underway. The City of Hurricane’s Facebook page says people who live within the Hurricane, West Virginia city limits can submit their house decorated for Halloween by Oct. 19. You can find where to do so by clicking here. They say a winner will […]
West Virginia American Water launches second annual Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity Grant program.
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces that applications are now open for the company’s second annual Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity (ID&E) Grant Program. Funding through the grant program is available to support inclusion, diversity, and equity initiatives for nonprofit organizations and entities in the company’s...
New skate park coming to Hurricane, West Virginia
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – The City of Hurricane is getting a new skate park. City officials made the announcement Monday, Oct. 3. The skate park will be located in a section of the Hurricane City Park off of Teays Valley Road. The City says they’ve spent the last year and a half saving funds to […]
Bluefield area will close to traffic as work continues on College Avenue
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Bluefield traffic patterns stand to be affected Monday as West Virginia Pipeline returns to work on the College Avenue area in Bluefield. A Monday morning notice from the City of Bluefield points to closures which follow the resumption of work on travel areas near College Avenue.
Marker honoring Little Jimmy Dickens is dedicated in Bolt, W.Va.
BOLT, W.Va. — Fans and family turned out Sunday to pay tribute to a West Virginia native and country music legend in Raleigh County. Dedication ceremonies were held for the new West Virginia historical marker dedicated to country music singer Little Jimmy Dickens. The sign was erected at the end of Granny Mae Road in Bolt where Dickens grew up. He was the oldest of 13 children and started his music career in the 1930’s singing on WJLS Radio in Beckley. Dickens would often hitchhike to the station.
Mountain Resource Conservation & Development Council awards grants to local projects
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Mountain Resource Conservation and Development Council announces over $19,000 in grants to local organizations promoting education and conservation in the region. The West Virginia Conservation Agency and contributing counties provided a portion of the funding. The Greenbrier Watershed Association earned $3,000 to host...
Star Trek actor coming to West Virginia for QA
One of Star Trek's greatest actors will be visiting West Virginia to talk about his career and answer questions.
Second Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement project scheduled on West Virginia Turnpike
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Parkways Authority will begin construction on the second of three planned Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement (ABC) projects on the West Virginia Turnpike near Camp Creek beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. The bridge deck replacement, at milepost 16.93 southbound, is expected to be completed by Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Fire destroys Alum Creek home
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Lincoln County home is destroyed after a fire this afternoon. According to Lincoln County dispatchers, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. in the 2500 block of Little Coal River Road in Alum Creek near the Kanawha-Lincoln county line. Dispatchers say the home was not abandoned, […]
Air Force member drowns in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An active Air Force member has drowned in Fayette County. The New River Gorge National Park and Reserve tell LOOTPRESS that an active Air Force member from Ohio drowned on Monday afternoon. The incident happened on the lower Gauley, called Stairsteps, with the river being at 11,000 CFS.
Volunteers now accepting requests for Annual Community Thanksgiving meals
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Following a two-year hiatus, volunteers announce the Community Thanksgiving Meal will resume providing free meals to those in need for the holiday. Participants must request orders no later than October 31 via email at communitythanksgivingmeal@outlook.com. Residents can also call 304-741-9123 and leave a message including their name, number of meals, and pickup location.
Local couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary at Glen Ferris Inn
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Saturday, October 1, 2022, family and friends will be celebrating the 70th wedding anniversary of Shirley (Shirl) and Jeanetta Wolfe of Kincaid, WV. The celebration will be held at the Glen Ferris Inn in Glen Ferris WV. Shirl and Jeanetta met at a...
Charleston commercial property broker applauds plans for multi-million dollar sports complex
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A well-known retired commercial property broker in Charleston says the plan to invest $80 million into downtown to build a world-class athletic complex is one of the ‘greatest economic opportunities in downtown Charleston’s history.’. Howard Swint, a Charleston resident and Contributing Columnist for the...
Songs and sound from the Grand Ole Opry make their way to Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) Daryl Mosley, a 10-year veteran of the Opry, performed at the Gospel Chapel in Daniels on Sunday, September 2, 2022. Mosley grew up and developed his talents in small churches similar to Gospel Chapel. Mosley said his familiarity with those types of intimate settings is why he enjoys performing at smaller […]
