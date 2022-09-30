Read full article on original website
PositiveVibes
4d ago
My Condolences this is definitely traumatic Oh Father keep this family and her sister father 🕊🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
Reply
7
Sheryl Calder-Morrow
2d ago
This has GOT to stop. Senseless collateral damage is horrible. Bless this family and I hope her younger sister is able to get with a good therapist.
Reply
2
JS WineBrew
3d ago
My condolences, this violent act harming innocent people has to stop. Impose severe consequences.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)justpene50Queens, NY
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!justpene50Bronx, NY
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYCAlissa LyonsNew York City, NY
Buried Under 175 Water Street in New York City is An 18th Century British Merchant ShipYana BostongirlManhattan, NY
4 Diverse NYC Museums You Can Visit for FreeAlissa LyonsNew York City, NY
Related
musictimes.com
PnB Rock Murder Shooters Identified: 17-Year-Old Suspect Already Arrested [REPORT]
UPDATE 11:50 AM: According to TMZ, authorities apprehended the 17-year-old son of prime suspect Freddie Trone in connection with the shooting of PnB Rock. They claimed that the son was the gunman and Trone was the getaway driver. Trone and his son were already reportedly in the restaurant's parking lot...
Police investigating death of Brooklyn man, 70, found lying in the street as homicide
The NYPD is now investigating an attack on a 70-year-old man as a homicide after he died from his injuries eight months later. Police found Mario Ocampo lying on the ground at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Rockaway Avenue in Brownsville.
Man points gun at boy waiting for bus in Brooklyn
The boy was with a group of teens at the corner of Lorimer Street and Broadway in Williamsburg around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday when the man walked up and pulled a gun.
Caught on camera: 12-year-old football player targeted by angry mom after tackling son
The parent's out-of-bounds behavior was caught on camera, and now, the youth league involved in the fracas is throwing the penalty flag.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HipHopDX.com
Lil Uzi Vert’s Artist Lotta Cash Desto Reportedly Shot & Killed
Houston, TX – Lil Uzi Vert‘s artist Lotta Cash Desto was reportedly shot and killed in Houston, Texas over the weekend. According to Fox3 Now, Houston police officers responded to a call about a shooting near 5500 Richard Avenue round 2:40 a.m. local time. Once they arrived, they discovered a silver Porsche SUV facing westbound and two women inside the vehicle who’d been shot multiple times.
A New York EMT was stabbed to death while on her break in an 'unprovoked attack'
An on-duty emergency medical technician with the Fire Department of New York was stabbed to death in Queens Thursday afternoon while on break, city officials announced.
Women in Neon Green Bodysuits Attack Teens on Manhattan Subway
The mother of a 19-year-old girl who was brutally assaulted on the New York City subway by a gang of neon green bodysuit-clad women, says she is furious over the incident. Speaking to the New York Daily News, the mother, who requested anonymity, said her 19-year-old daughter was out with a friend celebrating her birthday when they were beaten and robbed on the train by the gang in green. Both victims, 19, were waiting for an N train in Times Square around 2 a.m. Sunday when the “loud and obnoxious” attackers appeared, the mother said. “In police footage I’ve seen,...
2 teenage boys killed in Oakland shooting were brothers
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two Berkeley High School students who were killed over the weekend at a birthday party in Oakland were brothers who “never caused any trouble,” their aunt said. Police have not yet released their names but their aunt, Erika Galavis, told the San Francisco...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mystery as cop’s baby son, 1, dies after plunging from window in ‘tragic accident’ at his home
A COP’S baby son has tragically died after falling from a window at his home. Little Henry Witucki, one, passed away in a Pittsburgh hospital on September 3 – just days after the accident. The boy, known as Hank, fell from the second story of his home on...
Popculture
Rapper Young A Stunnin Dies in Shooting
Montreal-based rapper Young A Stunnin was shot and killed Tuesday night in a shooting in Montreal that left two others injured. The "New Day" rapper, whose real name is Jean-Philippe Adam, was 21. At this time, a suspect has not been identified in the musician's murder and a motive remains unclear.
Ex-boyfriend questioned after Brooklyn woman's body found inside suitcases
NEW YORK -- Police have taken a woman's ex-boyfriend into custody for questioning after her body parts were found inside two suitcases in a Brooklyn apartment.He has not been charged. Last month, the remains of 22-year-old D'Asia Johnson were found at an apartment in Cypress Hills. According to investigators, she had an active order of protection against her ex-boyfriend. Police released photos of six potential witnesses. Anyone with information about Johnson's death is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
BET
LAPD Now Believe PnB Rock's Death May Have Been An Organized Hit
The latest update in the PnB Rock murder investigation has police on a different track. According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department believes that PnB Rock’s death may not have been random after all. Sources divulged that the Philly native’s murder may have been a planned hit by an enemy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
N.C. Man Texted Grandmother About How Happy He Was Before Being Fatally Shot
Charlotte Police continue searching for the suspect who shot and killed 28-year-old Rahmiek Brown As a family prepares to bury a 28-year-old man who was fatally shot at a gas station on Monday, police in Charlotte, N.C., continue searching for a suspect. At about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a call and discovered the body of Rahmiek D. Brown. "Upon arrival, officers discovered one person shot and was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic," reads a statement from the City of Charlotte. "The investigation into this case...
Shooting during fight outside of Brooklyn chicken restaurant injures customer
A woman who was getting food at a 24-hour Brooklyn chicken restaurant early Sunday was wounded by a stray bullet, police said.
VIDEO: Hairstylist pummeled in robbery at Brooklyn beauty shop; suspect sought
The NYPD released surveillance video of a man who is wanted for assaulting a hairstylist during a robbery inside a Brooklyn beauty shop last week.
Complex
2 Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing $1 Million of Jewelry From Brooklyn Bishop During Livestream
Two men who allegedly took over $1 million in jewelry from Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead in an armed robbery during a livestreamed sermon have been arrested. As announced by Breon Peace, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, 23-year-old Juwan Anderson and 23-year-old Say-Quan Pollack have been charged in connection with the armed robbery. The two individuals and an unnamed co-conspirator, who was masked and wore all black, allegedly held up Whitehead’s church back in July.
Gunmen who fired guns into crowd on Bronx street sought by NYPD
The NYPD released photos on Tuesday of three suspects wanted for firing their guns into a crowd on a Bronx street earlier this month, authorities said.
HipHopDX.com
Chaka Zulu: Footage Of Fatal Shooting Involving Ludacris' Manager Surfaces
Atlanta, GA – Ludacris’ longtime manager, Chaka Zulu, has been charged with murder over the fatal shooting of a man outside his Atlanta restaurant in June, and new footage sheds light on what transpired that fateful night. On Thursday (September 22), TMZ published surveillance footage from outside Zulu’s...
VIDEO: Man with teardrop tattoo who groped girl, 14, aboard Harlem subway train sought
Police are searching for a man wanted for groping a teen girl while aboard a Harlem subway train last month, authorities said.
3 suspects punch, rob man of cell phone, wallet containing $3 aboard Bronx train
The NYPD released surveillance footage of three teen suspects sought in a violent robbery that occurred aboard a Bronx subway train early Sunday, authorities said.
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
144K+
Followers
15K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 9