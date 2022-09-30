NEW YORK -- Police have taken a woman's ex-boyfriend into custody for questioning after her body parts were found inside two suitcases in a Brooklyn apartment.He has not been charged. Last month, the remains of 22-year-old D'Asia Johnson were found at an apartment in Cypress Hills. According to investigators, she had an active order of protection against her ex-boyfriend. Police released photos of six potential witnesses. Anyone with information about Johnson's death is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO