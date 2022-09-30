Read full article on original website
Father of Teenage PnB Rock Murder Suspect Arrested
The Los Angeles Police Department continues to make arrests in connection with PnB Rock's murder. They have now arrested a third suspect, the father of the teen who is accused of being the gunman. On Thursday (Sept. 29), the LAPD confirmed the arrest of Freddie Lee Trone. He was apprehended...
3 people, including father and son, charged in the death of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock
A man wanted in connection with the killing of rapper PnB Rock was apprehended in Las Vegas but police say his 17-year-old son was the actual gunman.
Los Angeles killings continue as 23-year-old rapper is fatally shot
On Sept. 24, 23-year-old Los Angeles rapper Kee Riches was fatally shot in Compton, California. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a gunshot victim when they discovered Riches, along with 29-year-old Robert Leflore Jr. and an unidentified woman all suffering from gunshot wounds. Riches and Leflore Jr....
Six people shot at a California school, official says
Six people were injured in a shooting at an Oakland school Wednesday, authorities said. The victims, all of whom were adults, were being treated at local hospitals, Mayor Libby Schaaf said on Twitter. Two were in critical but stable condition, and a third person was listed as stable at a...
Nipsey Hussle Autopsy Confirms Slain Rapper Was Shot 11 TIMES As Convicted Killer's Sentencing Is Postponed
Nipsey Hussle's official autopsy report confirmed the slain rapper was shot 11 times on the day he was gunned down outside of his clothing store near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in South Los Angeles. Hussle (real name: Ermias Asghedom) sustained wounds on his head and torso. His death was deemed a "homicide," RadarOnline.com can also confirm. As for the cause, it was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office listed his death as "rapid," signifying that he died not long after being fatally shot in March 2019....
Los Angeles Rapper Kee Riches Dead After Shooting In Compton
Kee Riches, a Los Angeles rapper, was reportedly shot to death in a triple shooting in Compton. He was 23. According to the Los Angeles Times, Riches, born Kian Nellum, was fatally shot near the 1500 block South Chester Avenue in South Central L.A. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputies were reportedly...
Los Angeles gang members arrested in shooting death of 12-year-old boy
Two Los Angeles gang members have been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy last year as he was sitting in an SUV.
Man Implicated in PNB Rock Murder Clears His Name
In the aftermath of Philadelphia rapper PNB Rock’s murder in Los Angeles earlier this month, a Minnesota man has come forward to clear his name after being implicated by the rap blogosphere. Emmanul Danquah, aka South Side Chief, is a Minneapolis-based videographer and media personality who had a pair of Instagram Live arguments with PNB Rock over an allegedly stolen shirt design. In the days after PNB Rock’s fatal shooting while dining at a South L.A Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles, the clips were shared on YouTube and social media platforms, rebranded with sensationalist titles describing him as the killer. Despite...
17 Year Old Arrested For Rapper PNB Rock’s Murder, Alleged Shooter’s Father Wanted By Cops
The LAPD named Freddie Lee Trone as a suspect in the murder of rapper PnB Rock on Wednesday morning and noted he’s still on the loose, and should be considered “armed and dangerous.” Since then they have given out another updated and say Trone’s 17 year old son is the alleged shooter. TMZ reports, […] The post 17 Year Old Arrested For Rapper PNB Rock’s Murder, Alleged Shooter’s Father Wanted By Cops appeared first on 92 Q.
Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
Oxnard man arrested for connection to non-fatal overdose
An Oxnard man was arrested on Friday for his connecting to a non-fatal overdose death due to fentanyl. According to Ventura County Sheriff's Department, the suspect, Steven Viramontes, 23, promoted the sale of narcotics via social media. They found that he sold the victim counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, resulting in his overdose in late July. Viramontes was arrested in the 400 block of South Ventura Road after investigators set up surveillance in the area. When they attempted to make contact with him, he fled on foot. He was apprehended shortly after. At the time of his arrest, Viramontes was in possession of 300 pills that contained fentanyl, as well as money believed to be the product of drug sales. He is currently being held on $250,000 bail. He was arrested for possession for sales of a controlled substance, sales of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.Anyone with additional information on the arrest is asked to contact the Ventura County Interagency Pharmaceutical Crimes United at (805) 383-8700.
Man convicted of stabbing Pomona woman to death, killing her dog, then setting her apartment on fire
An Inglewood man was convicted Monday of murdering a woman he briefly dated, killing her dog, then setting fire to her Pomona apartment.Chaumon Wayan Tyner, 53, was convicted using scissors to murder Ronnie Sue Wall on March 16, 2019. He was also convicted of cruelty of an animal for killing her Yorkshire terrier, Bentley, and arson of an inhabited structure."The defendant's actions in this case were brutal and depraved," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said.Tyner and Wall had met through an internet dating site, and they dated for just 28 days, Deputy District Attorney Phil Stirling said. Wall was stabbed 11 times with the scissors, and Tyner ransacked her home after killing her, then started a fire before taking off with her car. The apartment's sprinkler system put out the flames.Authorities believe the couple argued, and telephone records indicated he stayed in the apartment after the killing, Stirling said. He was arrested nine days later by Pomona police and has been in jail since.Tyner, who had a prior strike from 2003 for robbery, faces a potential state prison sentence of nearly 70 years to life when he is sentenced on Oct. 27.
Armored truck ambushed outside Carson 7-Eleven
Authorities are investigating reports of a robbery committed on an armored vehicle in Carson. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a deputy arrived to the scene just before 10:35 a.m. after being flagged down by witnesses.The deputy happened to be driving by shortly after the suspects left."There was a deputy driving northbound here on Figueroa from 228th street," said Deputy Miguel Meza. "She was flagged down by citizens stating that there was a shooting in the area."Upon their arrival, they discovered that an armored car was the target of the robbery.Deputies detailed that two male suspects approached the two armored...
Former KTLA Anchor Lynette Romero Joins KNBC in Los Angeles
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Lynette Romero will join the KNBC morning newscast Today in LA as an anchor and reporter. Romero will anchor the weekday newscast...
Police search for 5 shooters in high school football ambush
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police said Wednesday that they are searching for five shooters who ambushed a group of teens outside a Philadelphia high school killing one 14-year-old and wounding four other teenagers after a football scrimmage. Nicholas Elizalde, of suburban Havertown, was killed in the ambush as he and...
Jay-Z and Roc Nation get allegedly crooked cop arrested
The social justice advocacy group founded by Jay-Z is celebrating the federal indictment of a former Kansas City, Kansas, police officer who allegedly kidnapped and raped women more than 20 years ago. The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal civil rights crimes against ex-cop Roger Golubski for allegedly kidnapping...
PnB Rock’s Family Details ‘Trouble’ Recovering Rapper’s Body For Funeral: ‘It’s Not Right’
PnB Rock‘s body should be heading back to his hometown of Philadelphia, but according to his brother PnB Meen, Los Angeles officials have made it difficult to recover it. PnB Rock’s brother took to Instagram a few days after the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles and claimed getting his brother returned to his Philadelphia hometown had been a strenuous process.
Rapper Young A Stunnin Dies in Shooting
Montreal-based rapper Young A Stunnin was shot and killed Tuesday night in a shooting in Montreal that left two others injured. The "New Day" rapper, whose real name is Jean-Philippe Adam, was 21. At this time, a suspect has not been identified in the musician's murder and a motive remains unclear.
50 Cent Investigates Unsolved Rap Murders In 'Hip Hop Homicides': Watch The Trailer
50 Cent has shared the trailer for his next television project investigating the murders of several high-profile rappers. Hip Hop Homicides is slated to premiere on AMC Network’s We TV on November 3 at 9 p.m. ET. 50 is on board as a producer alongside Mona Scott-Young, while journalist/podcaster Van Lathan will host the series.
