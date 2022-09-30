“It’s so hard when you don’t look the part,” offers Jeremy Lin. “You have to do everything right when you don’t look the part, and even then, that might not be enough. There is no room for error.” He pauses. “That’s the story of minorities in America right now.”Jeremy Lin never looked the part. His parents emigrated from Taiwan to the U.S. in the 1970s, eventually settling in Palo Alto, California. They were both engineers, and both stood 5-foot-6 (Lin grew to be 6-foot-3). When he wasn’t studying the Bible—his parents are also devout Christians—Lin learned the game of...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 44 MINUTES AGO