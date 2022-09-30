ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan, MI

22 WSBT

Annual Sunburst Race in Elkhart draws hundreds of runners

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Hundreds of people came together Sunday for Elkhart's Sunburst Race to bring awareness to at-risk moms and children cared for a the Beacon Health System. 300 people took part in the annual event. Runners enjoyed a scenic view of Elkhart along the Saint Joseph River.
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

ND Hockey edged by USNTDP in exhibition

NOTRE DAME — Notre Dame welcomed the US National Team Development Program for an exhibition. It's a team of some of the best 18-year-old Americans and three players are committed to Notre Dame. One is South Bend native Carter Slaggert, the son of Irish associate head coach Andy Slaggert,...
NOTRE DAME, IN
22 WSBT

Kalamazoo nonprofit adds light to northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Resident- and volunteer-driven project "Light Up the Northside" took place Saturday in Kalamazoo to add solar lights to core neighborhoods. Building Blocks of Kalamazoo took control of the project, along with 90 plus community members and volunteers, according to the nonprofit. The volunteers and community members...
KALAMAZOO, MI
22 WSBT

Near Northwest Neighborhood's 18th annual Arts Café

The Arts Café, hosted by Near Northwest Neighborhood, highlights South Bend's near Northwest side community. This annual event draws in 1,200 people a year. There will be music, arts of all different mediums ranging from painters, potters, chefs, textiles and jewelry. Food vendors include A Bite with Mee, Beard...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

IHSAA announces Volleyball Sectional Pairings

INDIANAPOLIS — The IHSAA volleyball tournament begins Oct. 11 with sectionals. Pairings were announced Sunday and can be found on the IHSAA website. In Class 4A, the first round is highlighted by the top team in the NIC, Elkhart, squaring off against the top team in the NLC, Warsaw.
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Trick or Treat times Halloween 2022

- Trunk or Treat at Island Park Downtown Elkhart: 12 p.m.-2 p.m. Free for children 12 and under and their families. - Treats on the Trail at Pinhook Park: 12 p.m.-3 p.m. - Potawatomi Zoo Boo: 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Regular Admission, $12/person. Zoo Member Admission, $6/person. 2 and under, Free.
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

REES Theatre reopens after 13 years

It's reopening weekend for the REES Theatre in Plymouth. It originally ran for 69 year, closing in 2009. The doors remained closed until Saturday night. Celebrations are set for the next several days, but leaders of the non-profit leading this say it's been over a five year climb to get here.
PLYMOUTH, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend Police searching for missing man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The South Bend Police Department says they need your help finding a man who's been missing for almost two weeks. 28-year-old Stefan Thurmand was last seen September 22 near Sample Street and Lafayette Boulevard. He's described as being 6 foot and has brown eyes...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Operation Education: Local schools get serious about required immunizations

This school year, schools are cracking down on immunization requirements. Indiana law allows schools to exclude students who aren't up to date on their immunizations. The required and recommended school immunizations are set by the Indiana Department of Health. Students in Kindergarten, 6th grade, and 12th grade are required to...
INDIANA STATE
22 WSBT

South Bend looks to improve public safety technology

South Bend public safety technology could soon be receiving a major upgrade. The city is looking at utilizing facial recognition technology and installing security cameras, along with license plate readers. City leaders and police say these tools could make the community safer. South Bend officers say they're already using some...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Car-deer incidents spike during mating season

It's the time of year to be extra cautious on the road because of deer. As Fall begins, and deer mating season, car-deer incidents spike. It may be a saying we've heard, but it's something you should try and avoid. Fall is the time of year when deer are moving...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Three killed in Indiana Toll Road Crash

Three people are dead following a crash on the Indiana Toll Road. It happened late Sunday night at mile marker 67, near the South Bend west plaza. Police say an SUV was traveling westbound when it hit a deer. The collision caused the SUV to cross the median where it...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Several road projects underway in Berrien County

There are a few traffic alerts to be aware of in Berrien County this week. Work is expected to continue Monday on the Napier Avenue bridge between Langley Avenue and Miami Road. Officials say traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction for the rest of the project.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Single vehicle crash leaves one dead in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A man is dead after a crash on Manhatten Avenue in Elkhart. The man was identified as Terry W. Frost Jr. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office says he lost control of his vehicle and then crashed. Frost was declared dead at the scene. The incident...
ELKHART, IN

