Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22 WSBT
Annual Sunburst Race in Elkhart draws hundreds of runners
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Hundreds of people came together Sunday for Elkhart's Sunburst Race to bring awareness to at-risk moms and children cared for a the Beacon Health System. 300 people took part in the annual event. Runners enjoyed a scenic view of Elkhart along the Saint Joseph River.
22 WSBT
ND Hockey edged by USNTDP in exhibition
NOTRE DAME — Notre Dame welcomed the US National Team Development Program for an exhibition. It's a team of some of the best 18-year-old Americans and three players are committed to Notre Dame. One is South Bend native Carter Slaggert, the son of Irish associate head coach Andy Slaggert,...
22 WSBT
Kalamazoo nonprofit adds light to northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Resident- and volunteer-driven project "Light Up the Northside" took place Saturday in Kalamazoo to add solar lights to core neighborhoods. Building Blocks of Kalamazoo took control of the project, along with 90 plus community members and volunteers, according to the nonprofit. The volunteers and community members...
22 WSBT
Near Northwest Neighborhood's 18th annual Arts Café
The Arts Café, hosted by Near Northwest Neighborhood, highlights South Bend's near Northwest side community. This annual event draws in 1,200 people a year. There will be music, arts of all different mediums ranging from painters, potters, chefs, textiles and jewelry. Food vendors include A Bite with Mee, Beard...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
22 WSBT
IHSAA announces Volleyball Sectional Pairings
INDIANAPOLIS — The IHSAA volleyball tournament begins Oct. 11 with sectionals. Pairings were announced Sunday and can be found on the IHSAA website. In Class 4A, the first round is highlighted by the top team in the NIC, Elkhart, squaring off against the top team in the NLC, Warsaw.
22 WSBT
Notre Dame War and Peace Forum hosts "The Suppliants" Project: Ukraine
Theater of War echoed around the University of Notre Dame tonight, with a timeless of message of suffering caused by war. The event was a part of the Notre Dame's Forum on War and Peace, partnering with the Theater of War Productions. Three professional actors, Anthony Edwards, Keith David, and...
22 WSBT
Trick or Treat times Halloween 2022
- Trunk or Treat at Island Park Downtown Elkhart: 12 p.m.-2 p.m. Free for children 12 and under and their families. - Treats on the Trail at Pinhook Park: 12 p.m.-3 p.m. - Potawatomi Zoo Boo: 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Regular Admission, $12/person. Zoo Member Admission, $6/person. 2 and under, Free.
22 WSBT
REES Theatre reopens after 13 years
It's reopening weekend for the REES Theatre in Plymouth. It originally ran for 69 year, closing in 2009. The doors remained closed until Saturday night. Celebrations are set for the next several days, but leaders of the non-profit leading this say it's been over a five year climb to get here.
RELATED PEOPLE
22 WSBT
SUV strikes rear of Elkhart school bus on State Road 19, no injuries
A bus carrying around 50 students was allegedly rear-ended on State Road 19 just south of the Indiana state line in Elkhart. The bus was stopped getting ready to offload students, when an SUV struck the rear of the bus. The school bus had its lights flashing , Stop sign...
22 WSBT
South Bend Police searching for missing man
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The South Bend Police Department says they need your help finding a man who's been missing for almost two weeks. 28-year-old Stefan Thurmand was last seen September 22 near Sample Street and Lafayette Boulevard. He's described as being 6 foot and has brown eyes...
22 WSBT
Operation Education: Local schools get serious about required immunizations
This school year, schools are cracking down on immunization requirements. Indiana law allows schools to exclude students who aren't up to date on their immunizations. The required and recommended school immunizations are set by the Indiana Department of Health. Students in Kindergarten, 6th grade, and 12th grade are required to...
22 WSBT
Semi-tractor trailer separates on U.S. 30 in LaPorte, mother and son die in crash
Two people are dead after a trailer separated from the semi-tractor. Police say, just before 8 a.m. this morning, the semi-tractor was pulling onto the eastbound lanes of US 30 from the Plaza 30 Truck Stop when the trailer separated from the truck. A passenger vehicle was travelling eastbound on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
22 WSBT
South Bend looks to improve public safety technology
South Bend public safety technology could soon be receiving a major upgrade. The city is looking at utilizing facial recognition technology and installing security cameras, along with license plate readers. City leaders and police say these tools could make the community safer. South Bend officers say they're already using some...
22 WSBT
Mishawaka City Council passes rezoning annexation for land near Juday Creek Estates
The rezoning annexation for more than 50 acres across from Juday Creek Estates in Mishawaka has been approved. Monday night, the council passed the annexation 7 to 0. A developer has expressed interest using the property for various automotive sites. Several homeowners spoke in opposition during the meeting, sharing concerns...
22 WSBT
Car-deer incidents spike during mating season
It's the time of year to be extra cautious on the road because of deer. As Fall begins, and deer mating season, car-deer incidents spike. It may be a saying we've heard, but it's something you should try and avoid. Fall is the time of year when deer are moving...
22 WSBT
UPDATE: South Bend Fire Department says Tuesday morning house fire is under control
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Crews have contained a house fire on the northwest side of South Bend at Elmer and Bergan Streets, just off Portage Avenue. The South Bend Fire Department shared a picture from the scene showing smoke billowing out of the roof of the home. Dispatch...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
22 WSBT
Three killed in Indiana Toll Road Crash
Three people are dead following a crash on the Indiana Toll Road. It happened late Sunday night at mile marker 67, near the South Bend west plaza. Police say an SUV was traveling westbound when it hit a deer. The collision caused the SUV to cross the median where it...
22 WSBT
Restricted lanes in LaPorte resurfacing project expected to slow down traffic
LAPORTE, Ind. (WSBT) — INDOT will be closing some lanes of State Road 2 just west of LaPorte Monday for a resurfacing project. During construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane. The project is expected to take a week to complete. Officials say drivers should expect stopped traffic...
22 WSBT
Several road projects underway in Berrien County
There are a few traffic alerts to be aware of in Berrien County this week. Work is expected to continue Monday on the Napier Avenue bridge between Langley Avenue and Miami Road. Officials say traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction for the rest of the project.
22 WSBT
Single vehicle crash leaves one dead in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A man is dead after a crash on Manhatten Avenue in Elkhart. The man was identified as Terry W. Frost Jr. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office says he lost control of his vehicle and then crashed. Frost was declared dead at the scene. The incident...
Comments / 0