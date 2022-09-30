ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Brian Daboll on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: He Means the World to Me

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CPp37_0iH91UJa00

Giants head coach Brian Daboll became emotional when asked about the vicious-looking hit Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa absorbed in last night's game against the Bengals. Here's why.

View the original article to see embedded media.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll might be several years removed from his days of being on staff at the University of Alabama, but that doesn't mean he has fond memories of the young men he came in contact with as a coach.

One such young man is Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered an unfortunate head injury in last night's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, for which he was sent to the hospital as an added precaution.

Daboll and Tagovailoa crossed paths at the University of Alabama during his season as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. The two developed a bond as Tagovailoa grew into his role as a quarterback, eventually replacing Jalen Hurts after halftime of the national championship game that season and rallying the Crimson Tide from a 13-0 deficit against Georgia to a 26-23 overtime victory.

"He means a lot to me," Daboll said, showing emotion. "Special kid, great family, and it was tough."

Daboll was careful not to levy any criticism at the Dophins for their handling of Tagovailoa over the last several days.

"I think every decision is different," he said.

Regardless, Daboll, who said he planned to reach out to his former student-athlete in due course, was clearly and understandably upset over the turn of events involving Tagovailoa.

"I don’t really think about them as players. I know I’m a coach, but I try to think about them--they’re not too far off from my kids," he said. "Anytime a guy gets hurt... just prayers for him, his family, and the people around him.”

Tagovailoa's injury was not only scary looking, given how viciously he was flung to the ground , but it also stirred up questions about the Dolphins' handling of the quarterback following what the team characterized as a back injury on its injury report in a Week 3 win against the Buffalo Bills.

The classification of Tagovailoa's injury has come under fire based on visual evidence suggesting that Tagovailoa may have had his bell rung after he was seen shaking off the cobwebs after getting up from the hit and then stumbling to the ground on his way back to the huddle before trainers came to check on him.

Tagovailoa was evauated for a concussion following that hit and was later cleared to return to the game, having been disagnosed with a back injury.

During last night's game, Tagovailoa was flung to the ground by Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou, a hit from which the quarterback was unable to get up from. He was eventually carted off the field, his head and neck stabilized before being  transported via ambulance to a local hospital for additional tests and observations.

Tagovailoa was later released and allowed to travel back to Miami with his teammates.

Join the Giants Country Community

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Steelers Fans Are Calling For Coach To Be Fired Sunday

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are fed up with offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Well, many of them were probably unhappy with Canada even before today, but another sluggish start for the Pittsburgh offense has increased the calls for his firing. The Steelers currently trail the Jets 10-0 in the second quarter at...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

2 Former New York Jets Stars Have Tragically Died

It was a tragic morning for the New York Jets as two of their all-time great offensive linemen passed away. ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini reported that Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney have passed away. Powell was 67 years old while Sweeney was 60. Powell was the No. 4 overall...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
New York State
State
Georgia State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett, the only quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, is now in for his NFL debut. Pickett replaced Mitch Trubisky at quarterback to start the second half against the New York Jets. Trubisky was ineffective in the first two quarters as the Steelers fell behind 10-6.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saquon Barkley had to take over at QB for the Giants and it actually went pretty well

In the slugfest unwatchable mess that was Giants and Bears (-3) on Sunday, we still got a few silly football surprises worth noting. For example, noted Elusive Athlete Daniel Jones had almost 70 yards rushing with two scores on the ground. The hapless Bears and Justin Fields, meanwhile, managed to piece together three red-zone worthy possessions and somehow failed to score a touchdown anyway.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Dolphins Qb#New York Giants#The University Of Alabama#The Cincinnati Bengals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marcus Peters melts down on sideline after Ravens' defense melts down on the field

The Baltimore Ravens have now lost five straight home games, which is a franchise record. They have also lost two games this season in which they had a lead of at least 17 points. There was Baltimore’s Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins, in which the defense busted coverages all over the place and were unable to maintain a 35-14 lead late in the third quarter, and lost, 42-38. And then on Sunday, Baltimore lost 23-20 to the Buffalo Bills, despite a 20-3 second-quarter lead.
BALTIMORE, MD
Deadline

‘Fox NFL Sunday’ Broadcaster Terry Bradshaw Reveals Cancer Diagnosis In On-Air Address

Terry Bradshaw, a Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and one of the co-hosts on Fox NFL Sunday, revealed Sunday on air that he has battled cancer twice in the last year. Bradshaw had an incident during the pregame show last week and addressed them on Sunday’s episode before the rest of the schedule kicked off. “Last week on this show, I ran out of breath, and Howie [Long] helped me up. And a lot of people are asking what’s wrong with me, what’s happened to me physically. I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life,” Bradshaw said. “In...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

 https://www.si.com/nfl/giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy