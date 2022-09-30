The latest Apple MacBook Pro 14 has dropped down to just $1,599 (opens in new tab) at Amazon today, with a price cut that takes a whopping $400 off the original launch price. This isn't the first time we've seen this MacBook deal at Amazon but it's the lowest price by far - and it's the first time it's cropped for at least a few weeks now. Overall, this is likely to be the best price on this stunning ultrabook between now and Black Friday in November, and perhaps even the best price all year.

COMPUTERS ・ 17 HOURS AGO