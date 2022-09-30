ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

WSAV-TV

Savannah City Council considering changes to alcohol ordinance

The city is holding public meetings to hear from business owners and current license holders before considering any changes. It's happening Wednesday at the Coastal Georgia Center on Fahm St. The first session is at 2 p.m., followed by another at 6 p.m. Savannah City Council considering changes to alcohol...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Georgia Southern Police arrest 3 following on-campus armed robbery

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — Georgia Southern Police have arrested two juveniles and one adult following an armed robbery on campus. The armed robbery happened at about 8:15 p.m. on October 1 on the Statesboro Campus at Southern Courtyard. Police say that a witness described the suspects as three males that headed in the direction of the University Villas construction site.
STATESBORO, GA

