Related
VOTE for the North Jersey Football Player of the Week for Week 5
With another wild week of the high school football season behind us, it's time to look back on the best performances and pick the best one. Read about the players who stood out last week and let us know who you think should be the North Jersey Player of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page. ...
Dallas at Washington: 50 years ago
50 years ago, the 1972 Washington Redskins became the first team in Washington history to play in a Super Bowl. Playing in the NFC East meant facing Dallas twice during the regular season. The first match-up took place at RFK Stadium in Week 6 on Oct. 22, 1972. Two things...
Commanders, Wentz disappoint again vs Dallas
For the third consecutive week, Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders didn’t get the job done, falling 25-10 to the Dallas Cowboys. The game was in Texas; everything is big in Texas. Or so some of the Washington brass thought anyway. The Commanders thought it a big deal they were wearing an alternate black uniform, going against the tradition of wearing some combinations of burgundy and gold. You know, the actual team colors for the 90-year history?
