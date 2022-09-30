ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas at Washington: 50 years ago

50 years ago, the 1972 Washington Redskins became the first team in Washington history to play in a Super Bowl. Playing in the NFC East meant facing Dallas twice during the regular season. The first match-up took place at RFK Stadium in Week 6 on Oct. 22, 1972. Two things...
Commanders, Wentz disappoint again vs Dallas

For the third consecutive week, Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders didn’t get the job done, falling 25-10 to the Dallas Cowboys. The game was in Texas; everything is big in Texas. Or so some of the Washington brass thought anyway. The Commanders thought it a big deal they were wearing an alternate black uniform, going against the tradition of wearing some combinations of burgundy and gold. You know, the actual team colors for the 90-year history?
