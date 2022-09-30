Read full article on original website
Karen Read’s attorney makes issue of prosecutor’s connection to victim’s friends
The defense attorney for a woman accused of killing her boyfriend — a Boston police officer — during a January snowstorm brought up what he described in court as a “series of conflicts of interests.” Those were due to the lead prosecutor in the case having close personal ties to people at a party the defendant and her boyfriend attended before the fatal incident took place, according to the Boston Globe.
What we know about the Truro man charged with murder after mother’s burning body found on front lawn
Adam Howe was arrested for allegedly killing his mother Susan, a well-known and beloved Truro resident. On Friday night, police in Truro arrested a man for allegedly killing his mother and setting her body on fire on their front lawn. This is what we know about the incident so far.
Houghs Neck park site of alleged beatdown of preteen girl that was videotaped and posted by a mother now facing arrest warrant
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Houghs Neck park site of alleged beatdown of preteen girl that was videotaped and posted by a mother now facing an arrest warrant. A Bishop Land Design image. – News about Quincy covered...
A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
Parents and police are looking for missing 17-year-old Fall River teen
Both her parents and the Fall River Police Department are searching for a missing city teen. 17-year-old Brooklynn Brousseau went missing in Fall River when she told her mother she was going for a walk at 5:00 p.m. Monday and never returned. Brooklynn’s father stated that he contacted all of...
Mass. man accused of killing mother dies after ‘medical emergency’ in jail cell
New Bedford Police respond to North End for man barricaded in room with a knife
On Saturday, the New Bedford Police Department responded to Banister Street in the city’s North End for a report of a man who was barricaded in his room with a knife. Preliminary investigation suggests that the individual had barricaded himself inside hte apartment because he was in the process of being evicted and did not want to leave.
Cape Cod man accused of killing mother after her body was found burning in a fire
Two convicted and sentenced to prison for drug charges in Nantucket
NANTUCKET – District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that on September 30, 2022, Netria Haywod (DOB 02/02/1968) and Vincent Grant (DOB 03/20/1952) of New Bedford, were found Guilty of drug trafficking offenses after a three day jury trial, before the Honorable Diane Freniere, in the Nantucket Superior Court. The jury found Vincent Grant guilty of […] The post Two convicted and sentenced to prison for drug charges in Nantucket appeared first on CapeCod.com.
South Boston man takes the stand, says Whitey Bulger threatened him over Braintree murder
BOSTON — Fred Weichel took the stand today in his civil trial, asking for $1 million in compensation from the state for serving nearly four decades in prison for the 1980 murder of Robert Lamonica in Braintree. Weichel was released in 2017 after a police report that was never...
Massachusetts police looking for public’s help in search for non-verbal autistic boy
The Brockton Police are asking for the public’s help searching for a missing 13-year-old boy. Kim Manuel is non-verbal and has Autism. He was last seen at 27 Hillberg Avenue in Brockton at approximately 6 PM. The 13-year-old weighs about 100 pounds and is wearing a gray sweat suit...
TRURO – The Bristol County Sheriff’s Office reports Adam Howe, the suspect accused of brutally murdering his mother at the family home in Truro Friday night is dead. The Sheriff says Howe suffered a “medical emergency” in his cell. He was rushed to St. Lukes Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead. No […] The post Breaking: Truro murder suspect Adam Howe dead after “medical emergency” in his cell appeared first on CapeCod.com.
NANTUCKET COCAINE HAUL LANDS COUPLE IN STATE PRISON
NANTUCKET, Massachusetts – [MEDIA STATEMENT] – District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that on September 30, 2022, Netria Haywood (DOB 02/02/1968) and Vincent Grant (DOB 03/20/1952) of New Bedford, were found Guilty of drug trafficking offenses after a three day jury trial, before the Honorable Diane Freniere, in the Nantucket Superior Court. The jury found Vincent Grant guilty of Trafficking Cocaine, 18 -36 grams, and found Netria Haywood guilty of Trafficking Cocaine, 200+ grams. Following the verdict, the Commonwealth requested Mr. Grant be sentenced to 4 to 5 years in state prison, and requested Ms. Haywood be sentenced to 13 to 15 years in state prison. Judge Freniere sentenced Mr. Grant to 3 years to 3 years & 1 day in state prison, and Ms. Haywood was sentenced to 13 to 14 years in state prison. The indictments stemmed from a 2019 narcotics investigation into Vincent Grant and Netria Haywood, based on information that they were distributing cocaine on Nantucket. In October of 2019, detectives of the Nantucket Police Department executed a search warrant at Grant and Haywood’s residence on Nantucket. Grant and Haywood were found at the house at the time of the execution. Upon searching the defendants’ shared bedroom, detectives located over 350 grams of cocaine; assorted items used in the distribution of cocaine, including scales and cutting agents; and over $26,000 in cash. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Max Mitrokostas and investigated by the Nantucket Police Department. P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is a brought to you by John Denver… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] The post NANTUCKET COCAINE HAUL LANDS COUPLE IN STATE PRISON first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
Man killed in Foxborough crash after leaving Providence club, police say
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said Monday that a man died over the weekend after a highway crash in Foxborough. Police said that 23-year-old Henry Augustin, of Somerville, Massachusetts, died from injuries he sustained in the crash Sunday. Augustin and five other men, all in their 20s,...
Moped driver seriously injured after crash with truck in Rockland
ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A moped driver was left with serious injuries after their vehicle collided with a pickup truck in Rockland on Sunday, according to officials. Calls for an accident on West Water Street first came in around 12:45 p.m., according to Rockland Police. First responders arriving near Icehouse Woods Lane soon found the scene of the crash, involving a moped that apparently collided with a trailer attached to a pickup truck.
Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Killer Gets Parole Revoked For Fourth Time
A man sentenced to life in prison nearly 40 years ago for murdering a security guard at Dartmouth's Lincoln Park in 1982 is being denied parole after getting it revoked four times. The Massachusetts Parole Board wrote in a unanimous Sept. 29 decision that Charles Chaples is not suitable for...
Booking Photo and Report: Boston Fugitive Unit, State Police, U.S. Marshals and the ATF, Dangerous Repeat Offender
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
Police investing after fatal pedestrian crash in southeastern Massachusetts
Police are investigating and have released the name of the victim in a fatal southeastern Massachusetts crash. According to police, on Wednesday, just after 7:15 p.m., the Yarmouth Police Department and Yarmouth Fire Department responded to the area of 115 Route 28 in West Yarmouth for a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.
Edgartown man arraigned on fraud and theft charges
On Monday in Dukes County Superior Court, George Pyden, 55, of Edgartown pleaded not guilty to three counts of larceny over $250 by single scheme, one count of larceny over $1,200 by single scheme, and four counts of workers compensation fraud. Pyden was arraigned via Zoom. His attorney, Callan Stein,...
