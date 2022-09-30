Read full article on original website
6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
AdWeek
Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
17 more Netflix releases are coming this week – here’s the full list (Sep 21-24)
Back in 2013, a movie from one of my favorite directors (Sofia Coppola) hit theaters — The Bling Ring, starring Emma Watson, dramatizing the exploits of a group of celebrity-obsessed teenagers who broke into the luxe Hollywood pads of stars like Paris Hilton and Orlando Bloom. Netflix, meanwhile, has just debuted its own 3-episode limited series that brings a documentary perspective to the same events, with The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist joining more than a dozen other new Netflix releases this week.
22 movies and shows leave Netflix this week – watch these while you can
The end of the month is upon us, which means a few different things for Netflix fans eager to stream the newest hits on the service like the just-released movie Blonde and hit TV series like Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer. Content like those titles, of course, is constantly being added to the incomprehensibly large library of shows and movies that already exists for the streamer’s subscribers to binge. But plenty of titles are also leaving Netflix, too — and in short order.
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 23)
We mentioned in last week’s introduction that House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power are dominating the cultural conversation right now, and while both series continue to do so as we move towards October, the folks over at Disney Plus have seen fit to throw yet another headline-grabbing TV show into the mix.
CNET
You Don't Need Every Streaming Service in October. Cancel These
Summer is officially behind us, and many of you may have Halloween on the brain. Though Netflix dropped its annual Netflix and Chills list in September, arrivals like The Watcher and two disturbing Jeffrey Dahmer series may not entice you to stick with the streamer this month. You don't have to binge on horror movies to be entertained in October -- but keep in mind Michael Myers shows up on Peacock.
Popculture
Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2022
Netflix is releasing its list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in October 2022 just in time for cooler temperatures to officially debut across most of the country, making for perfect Netflix-watching weather. While plenty of new titles will premiere on October 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Is ‘Bros’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Billy Eichner is challenging the straight-ification of queer stories with Bros, a new romantic comedy opening in theaters this weekend. Directed by Forgetting Sarah Marshall filmmaker Nicholas Stoller—who also co-wrote the script with Eichner—this meta-comedy finds Eichner playing a screenwriter named Bobby Lieber, a gay man who is hired to write a rom-com about a gay couple. As he struggles with the expectations of straight studio executives, he falls into a love story of his own—with a hunky, macho lawyer named Aaron (played by Luke Macfarlane). You can expect to laugh, cry, swoon, and cringe at the awkwardness of it all with...
Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On September 29, 2022
What movies and TV shows are trending on the Netflix Top 10 for Thursday, September 29, 2022?
House of the Dragon episode 8 trailer shows surprising character sat on Iron Throne as ‘threat of war looms’
With just three episodes left to go, House of the Dragon is hotting up.The latest instalment of the Game of Thrones spin-off put the places in motion for a forthcoming showdown between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).Following the episode’s surprising alteration from George RR Martin’s source material, the HBO show will turn its head to a forthcoming deadly battle. In the latest episode, Alicent’s violent streak manifested when she held Rhaenyra at knifepoint in full view of everybody. Feeling moritified by her actions after, she chided herself in front of her father, Ser Otto Hightower...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 22
Reacher hasn't been this high on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list since Amazon began making this information public back in July. The crime drama starring Alan Ritchson is No. 2, right behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which enters its twentieth day on top. Reacher moves up because The Boys slid all the way to No. 6, the first time it's slid out of the top 5. With no major new Prime Video shows or movies this weekend, I don't expect the top 10 to change much until next weekend, when the music-based crime drama series Jungle and the horror-comedy film My Best Friend's Exorcism have a chance to shake things up.
Billy Eichner Has A Feeling Why 'Bros' Rom-Com Didn't Do So Hot At Box Office
Eichner co-wrote the "Bros" screenplay and stars in what’s marketed as the first gay rom-com from a major Hollywood studio.
Polygon
11 great movies new to streaming to watch in October 2022
October! It’s a great time for movies. Many people spend the month watching horror (we do that kind of thing year-round), but there’s no wrong way to do it, and plenty of excellent movies new to streaming this month for your viewing pleasure. Two of the funniest American...
theplaylist.net
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities’ Trailer: New Netflix Horror Anthology Hits The Streamer On October 25
By this point, Guillermo del Toro is a household name equivalent with the cinematic macabre. And that’s what Netflix is banking on with their new anthology, curated by del Toro himself. “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities” showcases the director’s talents with eight other horror directors in a new eight-episode limited series, just in time for Halloween.
Here’s What’s New on HBO and HBO Max in October 2022
October is here, which means a bevy of new titles available to watch on HBO and HBO Max. First and foremost, however, we have the highly anticipated “The White Lotus” Season 2, which debuts on Oct. 30 on HBO and will be streaming on HBO Max at the same time. New location, new characters (save for Jennifer Coolidge from Season 1), same music.
Netflix: Every movie and TV show being taken off service in October 2022
The nights are getting colder – so it’s the perfect time to tear through the films about to be removed from Netflix.Each month, a large number of titles are taken down from the service without fanfare.This explains why things might suddenly disappear from your watch list.So , to avoid surprise, here is a list of everything being removed in October (including one of the service’s very first original series).NB: The Independent compield this list with help from What’s on Netflix – find everything that’s beind added to the streaming service this month here.Movies1 OctoberAbout Last Night (2014)AgyaatThe Amazing Spider-ManAnatomyAnjaanArthur...
ComicBook
Marvel's Blade Trilogy Heading to a New Streaming Service in October
The upcoming reboot of Blade may be in a tough spot after losing its director, but the original Blade trilogy is still the same as it always was, giving fans something to rewatch and continue enjoying as we wait for the new take from Marvel Studios. The Wesley Snipes Blade has remained widely loved by fans over the last 20+ years, and for good reason. If you're planning to rewatch the Blade films in the near future, and you don't already own them, the trilogy is on the move this weekend.
CNET
Amazon to Rebrand Epix Streaming Channel as MGM Plus
Amazon plans to rebrand its Epix streaming TV service as MGM Plus next year, the internet retailer's first significant change since completing its acquisition of the iconic Hollywood studio MGM in March. The channel's new brand will go into effect Jan. 23, Amazon said in a statement Wednesday. The company...
murphysmultiverse.com
Amazon Prime to Stream All 25 Bond Films For a Limited Time
Agent 007 is set to have an official home in the streaming age. It has officially been announced that that all 25 James Bond films will be available to view on Amazon Prime Video. This includes every film between the initial Dr. No, starring the late Sean Connery, to the most recent 2021 release, No Time to Die, which served as a conclusion to Daniel Craig’s run as the ever-popular character. They are planned to release on October 5, though Amazon has stated that the films will be available on the streamer “for a limited time.”
