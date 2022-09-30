ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

WSAV-TV

Two accused of cheating by putting weights in fish during Ohio tournament

(WKBN) – Two Ohio men are accused of putting lead weights in fish they caught during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship on Friday. Tournament director Jason Fischer inspected the fish caught by Chase Cominsky and Jacob Runyan, according to the Toledo Blade. He told Nexstar that during that inspection, he felt hard objects in the belly of one of the fish.
WSAV-TV

Georgia's unemployment rate drops below 3%

ATLANTA (WSAV) — The latest job and unemployment numbers are out for quarter 3 for Georgia and the Peach State continues to see record low unemployment. Georgia’s labor commissioner said the state maintained its lowest unemployment numbers for the second consecutive month. The Department of Labor said Georgia...
Hilton Head Island, SC
South Carolina State
Beaufort, SC
WSAV-TV

Georgia Southern Police arrest 3 following on-campus armed robbery

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — Georgia Southern Police have arrested two juveniles and one adult following an armed robbery on campus. The armed robbery happened at about 8:15 p.m. on October 1 on the Statesboro Campus at Southern Courtyard. Police say that a witness described the suspects as three males that headed in the direction of the University Villas construction site.
