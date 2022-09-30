ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

Inglewood rapper Half Ounce shot dead in Koreatown, family says

LOS ANGELES - Inglewood rapper Half Ounce was shot and killed in Koreatown as he was walking home Monday night, and the gunman remains on the loose. It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 8th and New Hampshire. Police said they believe Half Ounce - whose legal name...
INGLEWOOD, CA
news3lv.com

Suspect in PnB Rock's murder to be extradited to Los Angeles

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A suspect in the murder of rapper PnB Rock made his first appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom on Monday after recently being arrested here. A judge signed off on Freddie Trone’s extradition to Los Angeles during a quick hearing. Trone blocked his face...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

Court documents detail final moments of PnB Rock’s life

LOS ANGELES – Court documents detail the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock at a South LA eatery Sept. 12. The filing gives the most accurate account of what led to the encounter with his killers that was captured on multiple surveillance cameras in and around the Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles where he was dining with his girlfriend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pnb Rock
Person
Denzel Curry
Person
Marc Lamont Hill
Person
Juicy J
2urbangirls.com

Man pleads not guilty in 5-year-old son’s death

LOS ANGELES – A man pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and assault in connection with the death of his 5-year-old son, who was found unconscious in a bathtub in July. Darwin Reyes, now 33, was charged July 27 with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death involving his son, Mason, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Shooting#Violent Crime#Ktla#Tmz#Times
CBS LA

5 wanted in fatal shooting of driver who nearly hit one of them with his car in downtown LA

A man was shot to death in downtown Los Angeles after getting into an argument with a pedestrian he almost hit with his car and several other people.The shooting happened at about 9:05 p.m. Sunday in an alley at 15th and Alameda Streets, an LAPD dispatcher said. A man driving in an alley almost struck a pedestrian, who was with four other males.All five got into an argument with the driver, and one of them pulled out a handgun and opened fire. The group ran off immediately after the shooting.The 37-year-old driver was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.It's not known if the shooting was gang related.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

3 arrested in Long Beach home invasion robberies that used woman as bait on social media dating apps

Police say they have arrested who trafficked a woman and used her as bait to find people they could rob on a social media dating app.Vincent Lindsey, 24, of Las Vegas; Tyheam Charles Boyce, 26, of Palmdale, and Marcos Lamar Wesley, 30, of La Mirada, were arrested last month in connection with the case. A search warrant served on a La Mirada location, where Wesley was arrested, turned up an assault weapon believed to be used in the robberies, according to Long Beach police.Long Beach police say they first got reports of two similar home invasion robberies in Long Beach...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID store owner stabbed to death in LA Fashion District

LOS ANGELES – Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles. The victim was identified as Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to disclose Lee’s city of residence.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy