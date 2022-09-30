Read full article on original website
Rapper Half Ounce fatally shot in Koreatown
Authorities today sought the public’s help to find the killer of Inglewood rapper Half Ounce, who was gunned down while walking with a friend in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles.
foxla.com
Inglewood rapper Half Ounce shot dead in Koreatown, family says
LOS ANGELES - Inglewood rapper Half Ounce was shot and killed in Koreatown as he was walking home Monday night, and the gunman remains on the loose. It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 8th and New Hampshire. Police said they believe Half Ounce - whose legal name...
Rapper Half Ounce fatally shot in Koreatown was father of 3 children with another on the way: Family
A local rapper known as Half Ounce was fatally shot in Koreatown. He was a father of three children with another on the way, family members told Eyewitness News.
news3lv.com
Suspect in PnB Rock's murder to be extradited to Los Angeles
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A suspect in the murder of rapper PnB Rock made his first appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom on Monday after recently being arrested here. A judge signed off on Freddie Trone’s extradition to Los Angeles during a quick hearing. Trone blocked his face...
2urbangirls.com
Court documents detail final moments of PnB Rock’s life
LOS ANGELES – Court documents detail the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock at a South LA eatery Sept. 12. The filing gives the most accurate account of what led to the encounter with his killers that was captured on multiple surveillance cameras in and around the Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles where he was dining with his girlfriend.
LAPD looking for additional victims after suspected serial burglar arrested
The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a man suspected in at least a dozen crimes along Pico Boulevard, and now they are looking for additional victims who have not been contacted yet. On Sept. 2, police arrested 56-year-old Douglas Irvin Kaufman, a homeless man in the Los Angeles area. Kaufman is suspected in several […]
foxla.com
Rapper Half Ounce shot dead in Koreatown while on the phone with his pregnant wife
Half Ounce, a rapper from Inglewood, was shot and killed in Koreatown as he was walking home Monday night, his family confirms to FOX 11. The gunman remains on the loose.
foxla.com
'Murdered over a wig:' LA store owner killed trying to stop shoplifters; 2 teens arrested
LOS ANGELES - New details have been released in the stabbing of a Fashion District store owner in downtown Los Angeles – who possibly may have been murdered over a wig. Tommy Lee immigrated to the United States from South Korea and owned a wig shop in the Fashion District for about 20 years.
2urbangirls.com
Man pleads not guilty in 5-year-old son’s death
LOS ANGELES – A man pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and assault in connection with the death of his 5-year-old son, who was found unconscious in a bathtub in July. Darwin Reyes, now 33, was charged July 27 with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death involving his son, Mason, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Man arrested in stabbing death of girlfriend in East L.A.
Sergio Villalobos-Jimenez, 54, was arrested Sunday and booked on suspicion of murder, and was being held on $2 million bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Armando Cruz pleads guilty to rape and murder of Patricia Alatorre, 13
Armando Cruz, of Inglewood has agreed to plead guilty to rape, murder and all other charges and enhancements filed against him in the death of of Bakersfield teen Patricia Alatorre in exchange for a sentence of life without parole.
Video shows fight that led to fatal stabbing in LA's Fashion District
Disturbing new video shows the events that led up to a deadly stabbing in downtown LA's Fashion District.
5 wanted in fatal shooting of driver who nearly hit one of them with his car in downtown LA
A man was shot to death in downtown Los Angeles after getting into an argument with a pedestrian he almost hit with his car and several other people.The shooting happened at about 9:05 p.m. Sunday in an alley at 15th and Alameda Streets, an LAPD dispatcher said. A man driving in an alley almost struck a pedestrian, who was with four other males.All five got into an argument with the driver, and one of them pulled out a handgun and opened fire. The group ran off immediately after the shooting.The 37-year-old driver was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.It's not known if the shooting was gang related.
Two Teenagers Arrested in Downtown LA Stabbing Death
A 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were in custody Sunday in the stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
foxla.com
Woman victim of unprovoked attack in West Los Angeles
A brazen attack in West LA was caught on surveillance video. A woman was attacked by a man driving a scooter.
KTLA.com
Video surfaces showing moments before fatal DTLA stabbing; 2 teens arrested in killing
One day after a man in his 50s was fatally stabbed in downtown Los Angeles, new video shows the moments leading up to the attack. The stabbing at Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street near the Fashion District happened around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, and police believe the fatal altercation began as an argument between the victim, 56-year-old Du Lee, and a couple.
Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of girlfriend in East Los Angeles
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend in East Los Angeles last week, officials announced Monday. The incident occurred around 7:55 p.m. Sept. 30 in the 100 block of South Townsend Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim, 45-year-old Milagros Medina was found with […]
3 arrested in Long Beach home invasion robberies that used woman as bait on social media dating apps
Police say they have arrested who trafficked a woman and used her as bait to find people they could rob on a social media dating app.Vincent Lindsey, 24, of Las Vegas; Tyheam Charles Boyce, 26, of Palmdale, and Marcos Lamar Wesley, 30, of La Mirada, were arrested last month in connection with the case. A search warrant served on a La Mirada location, where Wesley was arrested, turned up an assault weapon believed to be used in the robberies, according to Long Beach police.Long Beach police say they first got reports of two similar home invasion robberies in Long Beach...
54-year-old man booked in stabbing death of girlfriend in East Los Angeles
A man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend in East Los Angeles.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID store owner stabbed to death in LA Fashion District
LOS ANGELES – Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles. The victim was identified as Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to disclose Lee’s city of residence.
