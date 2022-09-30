Read full article on original website
dartmouthsports.com
Men's Soccer Travels to Battle Crusaders on Tuesday Night
Dartmouth (2-3-2, 0-1-0 Ivy League) at Holy Cross (4-6-1, 0-3-1 Patriot League) Date: Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 – 6 p.m. Location: Worcester, Mass. – Linda Johnson Smith Soccer Stadium (1,320) All-Time Series: 6-0-3 Last Meeting: Sept. 16, 2017 | W, 5-0 | Worcester, Mass. Watch (ESPN+) | Live...
dartmouthsports.com
Sailing Finishes Fourth Weekend of Competition at Three Regattas
HANOVER, N.H. — Dartmouth sailing hit the waters for its fourth week of the 2022-23 season at three regattas this past weekend. The Big Green continued to improve on their performances from last week to register solid finishes at each event. Four student athletes took part in the first...
dartmouthsports.com
Big Green Victorious on National Stage
HANOVER, N.H. — Hosting its first nationally televised match in program history, the Dartmouth volleyball team downed Penn in four sets Sunday afternoon at Leede Arena. The Big Green claimed the first two sets before dropping the third, and later stormed back to seal the win with a strong fourth-set finish.
dartmouthsports.com
Yoo and Fahrmeier Fall on Final Day of ITA Regional
Box Score HANOVER, N.H. — Chloe Yoo and Elizabeth Fahrmeier opened the ITA Regional with two wins and competed Sunday for a chance to earn a trip to Super Regionals, but fell to Boston College's Hailey Wilcox and Sophia Edwards by a score of 8-3. Coming off yesterday's win...
dartmouthsports.com
UNH Downs Dartmouth on Sunday, 5-2
DURHAM, N.H. – The Dartmouth field hockey team twice pulled even in the second quarter, but New Hampshire scored with 33 seconds left in the first half and added two insurance goals in the second, as the Big Green fell 5-2 on Sunday. Both Big Green goals were scored off penalty corners, as Bronwyn Bird and Myah Pease netted their second and fourth goals of the season, respectively. Florentina Terra added two defensive saves, while Lauren Devletian had one and goalkeeper Hatley Post finished with seven stops on the afternoon.
