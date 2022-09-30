Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
NHL Goalie Report: 2022-23 Metropolitan Division Preview
The NHL Goalie Report is back! Poised to be better than ever, this series will cover all that matters most throughout 2022-23. Expect these writeups to showcase league leaders, highlight-reel saves, backups battling for starts, spotlight-worthy debuts, questionable calls, all-star performances, injury updates, and everything in between. In anticipation of...
The Hockey Writers
5 Potential Busts Not to Draft in Fantasy Hockey in 2022-23
Every year in fantasy hockey there are steals and busts. Here are a few potential busts that you should avoid when drafting unless they drop well below their average draft position (ADP). These players are either coming off of outlier seasons, are getting older and declining, are injured, or play for teams that aren’t great.
The Hockey Writers
5 Late-Round Fantasy Hockey Players to Draft in 2022-23
There are so many players who go late in drafts that have the potential to put up tons of fantasy points. A handful of first-line players also tend to be passed by, but exposure to the best players on their teams and lots of ice time should raise their value. Since they tend to be overlooked, this is the place to get information on which players you should target late in your fantasy hockey drafts.
The Hockey Writers
2022-23 Central Division Rankings: Forwards
In the third and final piece of my Central Division Rankings series, it’s time to focus on the forwards. The Central Division is top-heavy on talent and features a few key players who could be on their way out by the time the 2023 trade deadline approaches. Please keep...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Perunovich, Preseason, Chychrun & More
The St. Louis Blues are less than two weeks away from opening up the 2022-23 season with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The preseason rolls on, and the Blues are looking to fill out their roster. The Blues’ preseason has been filled with surprising performances from veteran players and one major...
The Hockey Writers
Devils Standouts From Week 1 of Preseason
The New Jersey Devils’ first week of preseason games concluded with them winning three of their first four contests. Plenty of players stood out during their first set of games and have put themselves in a good position heading into the final week of the preseason. Here’s who’s made a positive impression as the Devils begin to narrow down their roster ahead of opening night.
The Hockey Writers
6 Storylines from Jets 2022-23 Preseason
The calendar is lurching ever-closer to the start of the 2022-23 NHL season and the Winnipeg Jets’ opening game on Oct. 14 is less than two weeks away. Here, we’ll take a look at some of the biggest stories of the preseason thus far. 1) Jets Roster Is...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Facing Tough Final Roster Decisions
The Columbus Blue Jackets were able to squeak out a 2-1 win over the Washington Capitals on Saturday night at Nationwide Arena. But in the process, there still remains many unanswered questions when it comes to who will make the final 23-man opening night roster. Elvis Merzlikins was the star...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coaching carousel leaves 10 NHL teams with new face on bench
The coaching carousel spun a little faster than usual across the NHL, meaning nearly a third of the league will have someone new behind the bench this season. And not just bottom-feeders making changes. Ten teams go into the season next month with a new coach, from Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida and perennial playoff-contending Boston to rebuilding Chicago and San Jose. John Tortorella will try to whip Philadelphia into shape, Bruce Cassidy is tasked with getting Vegas back to the playoffs and Derek Lalonde takes his two Stanley Cup rings as a Tampa Bay assistant to his new challenge with the Detroit Red Wings. TORTS REFORM
The Hockey Writers
Flames Prospect Cole Schwindt May Have Unheralded Upside
Let’s talk about Cole Schwindt. “Who?” you might ask. On July 22, Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving traded star winger Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers. Tkachuk had told the Flames that he was not interested in signing an extension, and fellow star Johnny Gaudreau had already departed for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency. To avert what would have been a disastrous offseason, Treliving managed to flip Tkachuk and a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick for the biggest return he could find: Jonathan Huberdeau, Mackenzie Weegar, a conditional 2025 first-rounder, and Schwindt.
The Hockey Writers
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Opener Takeaways & Banner Raising
Four months after a gruelling Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playoff battle, the Windsor Spitfires turned the page this weekend, opening their 2022-23 season. It was a look into the future while also honouring the past. Losing Game 7 of the OHL Championship wasn’t easy but it created a building block...
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Mailbag: New Mascot, Prospects & More
Welcome to the Seattle Kraken Mailbag here at The Hockey Writers. This monthly column will allow members of the Kraken team to answer any Kraken-based questions from social media. Make sure to keep an eye out for next’s month call for questions at the beginning of November. In this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Benson Making Case to Be on Opening Night Roster
Tyler Benson has recorded 38 goals and 153 points in 174 American Hockey League (AHL) games, and when the Edmonton Oilers re-signed him to a one-year, two-way deal for league minimum this past offseason, the likely plan was for him to be a veteran presence with their farm team, the Bakersfield Condors.
The Hockey Writers
Senators Putting Debrincat on Second Power Play Unit a Mistake
The Ottawa Senators have begun working on their power play in training camp, and the line combinations have sparked plenty of debate amongst the fanbase. The “top” unit is a repeat from last season, with Thomas Chabot quarterbacking it alongside Tim Stützle, Drake Batherson, Josh Norris, and Brady Tkachuk. The “second” unit features four newcomers, with Alex Debrincat, Claude Giroux, Shane Pinto, Mathieu Joseph, and Jake Sanderson playing the point.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Goaltending Shines in First Taste of Preseason Action
Entering the season, the New Jersey Devils were viewed as having a young team with a potent offense and a strong defense. They added Ondrej Palat, John Marino, and Brendan Smith in the offseason, but there were doubts in regard to goaltending. Last year, the Devils started seven different goalies, by far the most in the NHL. They tried to remedy this situation by trading for former Washington Capitals netminder Vitek Vanecek, but questions still remained. In the Devils’ first three preseason games, Vanecek and Blackwood both impressed, and what was once the team’s biggest weakness could end up being one of the team’s strengths.
The Hockey Writers
Tavares Could Be Key to the Maple Leafs Opening Night Roster
On September 27, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced that team captain John Tavares was injured and would be out for about three weeks with an oblique injury. If Tavares were to miss exactly three weeks, it would put him out until October 18. By that date, the Maple Leafs will have played four games of the regular season.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Andersson Should’ve Made the NHL’s Top 20 List
As we inch closer to the first puck drop of the season, people across the globe have been busy writing down their predictions and rankings for the 2022-23 NHL season. For those readers outside of Canada, TSN (The Sports Network), the country’s second-largest sports network behind Rogers Sportsnet, just began to reveal its list of Top 50 players.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Bounceback Candidates for 2022-23
The Boston Bruins are entering the 2022-23 season with a strong roster on paper, but the problem is that they also have numerous injuries to key players. As a result, they will need some players who had down seasons to rebound this year. In my opinion, three players stand out the most as bounce-back candidates, and here’s why.
The Hockey Writers
Ottawa Senators: Outlining a Successful 2022-23 Season
After a plethora of offseason moves, the Ottawa Senators will be held to a higher standard in the 2022-23 season. Expectations are high for the first time in over five years, and the Sens will be looking to prove experts right early on. What does a successful season look like...
The Hockey Writers
Devils Prospects Preview: Mukhamadullin, Gritsyuk, Vilen & More
Welcome to the first edition of the 2022-23 New Jersey Devils’ prospects preview. I’ll first take a look at how the Devils’ European-based prospects are performing during the first few weeks of their seasons before moving on to the North-American-based prospects in the next few days. The organization has an extremely deep prospect pool with a lot of players to go over, so let’s begin.
Comments / 0