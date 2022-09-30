Read full article on original website
Ukraine news latest: Zelensky vows that he will never negotiate with Putin, as Ukrainian forces destroy 31 Russian tanks
UKRAINE'S President Zelensky refuses to go into any negotiation for peace between his nation and Russia, as his army continue their counter offensive. President Zelensky vowed not to enter any negotiation with Kremlin dictator President Putin, as Ukraine's impressive counter offensive makes a huge breakthrough after destroying 31 Russian tanks aboard a train in transit.
America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet
The United States’ candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia’s Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.The election was seen as a ideological race between a continuation of an internet led by the US , or a “humanization” of the infrastructure against American “dominance” online, as Mr Ismailov described it.“The world is facing significant challenges – escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet,” said Ms Bogdan-Martin after winning. “I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity...
Sweden and Denmark: Pipeline leaks caused by "several hundred kilos" of explosives
The force that caused leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines "probably corresponded to an explosive load of several hundred kilos," according to a letter to the United Nations Friday. Driving the news: Denmark and Sweden provided the estimate in a new letter laying out how the leaks have disrupted sea...
Russian forces have allegedly detained the chief of Europe’s largest nuclear plant
On Saturday morning, news began to circulate that Russian forces have allegedly blindfolded and then kidnapped the head of Europe's largest nuclear plant, which provides nuclear power to Ukraine. According to AP News, the event allegedly took place after Russian President Vladimir Putin escalated the on-going attack on Ukraine by...
China Wants New Partners For Its Moon Missions As Its Relationship With Russia Cools
The war in Ukraine creates a rift between two erstwhile lunar partners
These nine House Republicans voted against a bill to require vetting for programs exploited by China
Nine House Republicans voted against a bill on Thursday aimed at requiring federal agencies to vet companies seeking funds through small business programs that are exploited by foreign countries of concern, including China. The legislation, titled the SBIR and STTR Extension Act, passed in a 415-9 vote. All “no” votes...
Former Army intelligence agent helped DeSantis recruit migrants for Martha’s Vineyard migrant flight: report
A former US Army combat medic and counterintelligence agent named Perla Huerta reportedly recruited migrants for Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s controversial flights in September carrying Venezuelan asylum-seekers to Martha’s Vineyard.Police officials, a lawyer, and migrants who encountered her pointed to Ms Huerta as the recruiter for the flights, The New York Times reports. Ms Huerta served tours in Afghanistan and Iraq and was discharged last month after two decades of service, the Times reports, citing her military records.It is unclear if Ms Huerta worked for the state of Florida or Texas.Texas governor Greg Abbott has said he was not...
As Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, don't forget: Ron DeSantis leads the GOP war on green energy
In the era of worsening climate change, record-setting weather events have become less shocking, but remain as gut-wrenching as ever. So it is with Hurricane Ian, which made landfall as a category 4 hurricane and ripped through Florida Wednesday with 150 mph winds and flood waters engulfing numerous beachfront communities. As the Washington Post reports, this is "one of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the United States." But of course, worse-than-ever is the new normal in the 21st century, when the Earth's average surface temperature is already 1.51°F above the 20th-century average.
A Ceasefire Can Ensure Ukrainian Independence
Ending the war as quickly as possible will save the lives of tens of thousands of Ukrainians and prevent the country from being overrun by Russian forces. On September 21, Russian president Vladimir Putin gave a televised address announcing support for annexing four Russian-occupied Ukrainian oblasts. He also called for a military mobilization and repeated his threat to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia’s territorial integrity. Following his remarks, former president Dmitri Medvedev clarified that Russia’s nuclear deterrent covered the occupied territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia, and stated that he did not believe NATO would respond militarily to Russian limited nuclear escalation in Ukraine.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Behind More Than Half of Attempts to Impeach Biden
The attempts to remove Biden, now far-fetched, could become more likely to succeed if the GOP wins the House in the midterms.
US senators demand full White House investigation into shooting of Palestinian American journalist
US Congressional Democrats are calling on the White House to conduct and release the findings of a full investigation into the shooting death of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May. An investigator from the research group Forensic Architecture shared with The World a computer reconstruction, built by its...
For America to Be Secure, Assad Must Go
The Assad regime is an affront to Western values, a threat to U.S. global influence, and an imminent danger to American national security. American warplanes just bombed Iranian-backed militias in eastern Syria in response to those militias' attacks on U.S. special forces personnel engaged in anti-ISIS operations. The incident, which...
'Putin's £100million superyacht Graceful is renamed Killer Whale and spotted off the coast of Estonia escorted by armed Russian Coast Guard vessel'
Vladimir Putin's second-largest superyacht, valued at £100million, has escaped sanctions and was recently spotted off the coast of Estonia under a new name, according to a report. The dictator's plaything, the 267-foot Graceful, is now sailing under the name of Kosatka (Russian for 'killer whale'), according to Forbes, who...
Will Past Security Cooperation Success Lead to Future Failure?
To compete with Beijing, the United States must first address the anchor weighing down it in the competition for arms sales and global influence—its historically successful security cooperation process. At the beginning of September, the Pentagon announced a task force to discover avenues to speed the process of delivering...
U.S. House Democrat says party leaders derailing stock-trading bill
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A vulnerable Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives accused her party's leaders on Friday of undermining efforts to move forward before the Nov. 8 midterm elections on a bill to restrict members of Congress and other government officials from trading in stocks.
Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue accuses government of using inflation to 'enslave us for their own greed and power'
Goya Foods President and CEO Bob Unanue took a swipe at the Biden administration on Thursday over its handling of the inflation crisis, rising grocery costs and labor shortages that continue to cripple U.S. businesses. In an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Unanue accused the White House of weaponizing inflation...
Pope Francis Pleads With Putin to End the War in Ukraine
Francis also called on Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be open to "serious peace proposals.”. Pope Francis appealed to Russian president Vladimir Putin on Sunday to "stop this spiral of violence and death” in Ukraine and denounced the “absurd” risk of nuclear escalation as the war enters its eighth month.
The Pentagon Isn’t Impressed By Russia’s Troop Mobilization
A senior official noted that there continue to be protests across Russia and what he called “concern from the Russian population” about the mobilization. While the Pentagon is taking Russia’s "mobilization" of as many as 300,000 soldiers seriously, there are several reasons to think that its effects may not be as substantial as they first appear. During a background press briefing this week, senior Pentagon officials pointed out that a number of variables could weaken or diminish the impact of Russia’s mobilization.
Air Force Looks to New ICBM to Deter Massive Nuclear Attack
Air Force acquisition executive Andrew Hunter says the service’s new Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile is developing well and on-track for successful delivery at the end of this decade. Air Force acquisition executive Andrew Hunter says the service’s new Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is developing well and on-track for...
