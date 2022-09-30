Sam Pittman explains how important return coverage is vs Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry

Icon Sportswire / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

Sam Pittman knows that he has his work cut out for him against Alabama. The Crimson Tide have numerous weapons in every facet of the game that you need to be able to account for. If you don’t, then you could be in for a long day. That includes on special teams.

While speaking to the media, Sam Pittman was asked about the importance of punt coverage this weekend, given Kool-Aid McKinstry’s ability as a returner.

“I mean, he’s an elite returner back there–McKinstry–and, you know, our coverage unit’s been good,” Sam Pittman said. “Last week, [Ainias] Smith didn’t have any returns on us.”

“Certainly, that’s up to our punter and our gunners. We want to punt the ball better than we did last week–what we have, and I believe that we will. But, our coverage units have been pretty good. We’re well aware of him back there returning punts, and so we need to do exactly what we did last week. Make sure we punt it in the right zone. Make sure we have hang time, so we can get down there and cover him,” Sam Pittman continued.

“But, we highly respect him. Really good player.”

Arkansas’ punter Max Fletcher is averaging 37.2 yards per punt this season on 18 punts. He has landed eight of those inside the 20-yard line. For his part, Kool-Aid McKinstry is a five-star cornerback from the Class of 2021. He took over as the team’s punt returner in 2022, with a long return of 44 yards.