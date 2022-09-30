ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports Radio

Starting Kenny Pickett Is the Right Move

The Steelers announced on Monday that they would be moving forward with rookie Kenny Pickett as their starting QB this week when they face off against the Bills. Some are saying it's a bad idea but Ben Maller says it's something the Steelers need to do.
Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Launches Nonprofit Foundation

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and former Athens High School standout Joe Burrow has announced the launch of a nonprofit foundation – along with his parents, Robin and Jimmy Burrow – to help meet the needs of families who are working to overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues. The Joe Burrow Foundation will provide resources and support to the underprivileged and underserved in Ohio and Louisiana, it was announced in a release late Tuesday morning. ...
Steelers fall near the bottom of ESPN NFL power rankings

Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets dropped the Pittsburgh Steelers to 1-3 and really brings into question if even a quarterback change can turn this season around. Pittsburgh went with rookie Kenny Pickett in the second half but failed to hold off the Jets in the end. ESPN put out its new NFL power rankings and the loss cost the Steelers five more spots where they landed at No. 29.
PICTURED: NFL and Premier League chiefs meet in London to share player safety tips amid concussion protocol controversy - following Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's hospitalization

Highly-renowned medical leaders from the NFL and Premier League held a day-long summit on Tuesday to discuss best practices and health and safety advancements amidst the NFL London games. Foremost experts from both leagues convened in the English capital ahead of Sunday's New York Giants-Green Bay Packers clash. It is...
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

