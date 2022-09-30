Read full article on original website
Miami Dolphins Are Adding A Quarterback With Tua Tagovailoa Out With Injury
In light of Tua Tagovailoa's injury, the Miami Dolphins are adding depth at the quarterback position. Mike McDaniel announced this Monday afternoon that Tagovailoa will miss Week 5 vs. the New York Jets. It's unclear when he will return. The Dolphins, as a result, are adding some depth ...
Rex Ryan Blows Up on Dolphins Over Tua Tagovailoa Situation
Rex Ryan was angry with the Dolphins for putting Tua Tagovailoa in danger.
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Hospitalized for Head and Neck Injuries: Everything to Know About His Health, Controversy
Football fans are still thinking of Tua Tagovailoa after he was rushed to the hospital during the Miami Dolphins game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, September 29. The 24-year-old quarterback was taken off the field on a stretcher during the second quarter after he was sacked. He was seen curling his fingers while he […]
Dolphins' Tagovailoa ruled out for Sunday's game at Jets
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday's game at the New York Jets
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa will not play Week 5 vs Jets, no 'definitive timeline' for return, Mike McDaniel says
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel officially ruled out quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's game against the New York Jets after he sustained a concussion in Week 4.
Terry Bradshaw Revealed Surprising Details About His Cancer Diagnosis
Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcaster Terry Bradshaw made these comments about his cancer diagnosis.
Colin Cowherd: Cowboys Are Nearing QB Controversy with Cooper Rush, Dak
Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks there is definitely going to be a quarterback controversy in Dallas if Dak Prescott returns next week like he’s expected and starts a losing streak against the Rams and Eagles in back-to-back difficult matchups.
Matthew Stafford is the Worst QB in the NFC West Right Now
Following the Niners beatdown of the Rams on Monday Night Football, 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe reassess the NFC West.
Starting Kenny Pickett Is the Right Move
The Steelers announced on Monday that they would be moving forward with rookie Kenny Pickett as their starting QB this week when they face off against the Bills. Some are saying it's a bad idea but Ben Maller says it's something the Steelers need to do.
Delusional Jets Fans Come After Brady Quinn
Tuesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Brady Quinn has to swat away Jets fans who've been "keeping receipts" of his preseason prediction, and have prematurely come to collect after their 2-2 start to the season.
DK Metcalf Was Dramatically Removed From Field to Use the Bathroom
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was carted off the field during Sunday's 48-45 win against the Detroit Lions solely to use the bathroom. “I was hurting,” Metcalf told reporters after the game with a smile via the Seattle Times. “I had a little tummy ache. Had to get it taken care of.”
Kenny Pickett Provided a Spark for the Steelers Offense
Monday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington are impressed by Kenny Pickett's first regular season action under center for the Steelers and they believe it's impossible for Mike Tomlin to keep him on the bench going forward.
Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Launches Nonprofit Foundation
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and former Athens High School standout Joe Burrow has announced the launch of a nonprofit foundation – along with his parents, Robin and Jimmy Burrow – to help meet the needs of families who are working to overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues. The Joe Burrow Foundation will provide resources and support to the underprivileged and underserved in Ohio and Louisiana, it was announced in a release late Tuesday morning. ...
Steelers fall near the bottom of ESPN NFL power rankings
Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets dropped the Pittsburgh Steelers to 1-3 and really brings into question if even a quarterback change can turn this season around. Pittsburgh went with rookie Kenny Pickett in the second half but failed to hold off the Jets in the end. ESPN put out its new NFL power rankings and the loss cost the Steelers five more spots where they landed at No. 29.
Cowherd Reaction to Scary Injury to Tua & Dolphins loss to Bengals
Colin Cowherd reacts to the concerning injury to Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and addresses the controversy surrounding the decision to start him in Thursday night’s NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He also reacts to the game and to the performance by Joe Burrow.
PICTURED: NFL and Premier League chiefs meet in London to share player safety tips amid concussion protocol controversy - following Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's hospitalization
Highly-renowned medical leaders from the NFL and Premier League held a day-long summit on Tuesday to discuss best practices and health and safety advancements amidst the NFL London games. Foremost experts from both leagues convened in the English capital ahead of Sunday's New York Giants-Green Bay Packers clash. It is...
Former Purdue Basketball Star Jaden Ivey Notches 16 Points in NBA Preseason Debut
Jaden Ivey scored a team-high 16 points for the Detroit Pistons in a 117-96 loss to the New York Knicks in the team's preseason opener.
