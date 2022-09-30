This comic horror romp has no pretensions and seeks only to goof around and dole out a few jump scares, but in its own sly way it offers a Gen Z version of The Blair Witch Project. Just as that 1999 film showed hipster film-makers stumbling around an evil woodland, their handheld supposed “found” footage forming the film itself, this pretends to be a feed on a Twitch-like platform livestreaming the latest escapade of Shawn Ruddy (played by co-director Joseph Winter).

