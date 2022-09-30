ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

local21news.com

Franklin Township man charged with murder after Tinder date found dead

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested Cody Allen Gerber Tuesday on charges of third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and abuse of a corpse following a two-year investigation into the death of Emily Pritsch. The Pennsylvania State Police began investigating a suspicious death reported by Gerber on Oct. 4, 2020, in...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man shot in abdomen twice in Lancaster City, police investigate

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are currently searching for the individual who shot a man twice in the abdomen in an incident that occurred on Oct. 2, around 1 a.m. in Lancaster City, according to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police. Police were called to the area of...
LANCASTER, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Dauphin, PA
local21news.com

Fatal overdose leads to four arrested two years later

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation of nearly two years led to the arrest of four people in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Perry County in 2020, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to the Pennsylvania State Police in Newport, an investigation revealed the death...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Three injured, one dead following crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that injured three people and left one dead. The crash occurred on Tuesday just after 9 a.m. in the 700 block of Old Trail Rd. Police say their preliminary investigation reveals that a 2017 Toyota Corolla was...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

I-83 SB reopens in York County following crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Emergency officials say I-83 Southbound has re-opened. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Emergency officials tell CBS 21 News that a vehicle accident has shut down part of I-83 SB in York County. According to authorities, it happened just after 8:00 PM on I-83 Southbound,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Two vehicle crash sends several to the hospital in Manheim

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a crash that occurred on the 2100 block of Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township, that lead to multiple people being hospitalized, according to Lancaster County dispatch. Dispatch says that the crash happened last night at around 7:06 p.m. and had involved...
MANHEIM, PA
local21news.com

Car flipped upside down, injuring six in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police responded to the scene of an accident where a car crash lead to the vehicle being flipped upside down in the woods, according to Buchanan Valley Fire Department. Officials say that they were sent to the crash on September 26 at around 7...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Windsor employee steals thousands using 31 unauthorized cash refunds

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police arrested an employee from a Windsor who allegedly stole money through 31 unauthorized cash refunds over the course of almost two months, according to the Lower Allen Township Police Department. Officials were first tipped off about the incident after receiving a call from...
WINDSOR, PA
local21news.com

Vacant rowhome in Reading collapses; neighbors evacuated

— A vacant house in Reading collapsed overnight, forcing neighbors out of their homes. Police and firefighters responded to the 200 block of Reed Street just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday. A vacant rowhome in the block collapsed, reducing the front of the house to a pile of rubble on the...
READING, PA
local21news.com

Cumberland County man wins $1.3 million lottery

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has won the jackpot from the Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto which totaled $1.3 million. The drawing was sold at Glenn Miller's Beer & Soda Warehouse, Lemoyne in Cumberland County, where a man matched all six winning numbers, 2-6-7-31-42-45 on Oct. 1.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
local21news.com

Middletown Area S.D. outlines plan to address hazing in district

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Several students were expelled after disturbing hazing allegations rocked Middletown Area High School. Criminal charges were also filed against multiple football players stemming from graphic videos that were posted on social media. On Tuesday night, the school unveiling its long-term plan to put an...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
local21news.com

Late 1700s tavern being renovated into Perry County welcome center

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A non-profit in Duncannon is committed to restoring one of the area’s oldest landmarks. The group just received some federal funding to help. The Clarks Ferry Tavern was the earliest on record in the 1780s. At that time a glass tax signified how properties were taxed. Before heading west, the building was a stop for travelers in their covered wagons.
DUNCANNON, PA
local21news.com

Phoenix Academy closed due to flooding from water main break

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Phoenix Academy posted on its Facebook page informing it would be closed on Oct. 4 because of a water main break. The break caused flooding on the lower levels of the building. According to the post, the city water authority turned off the water...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Remnants of Ian: More clouds with some showers

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The remnants of Hurricane Ian are now a Coastal area of low pressure that is centered near Delmarva. This pattern will continue to bring us more clouds and occasional showers today with highs stuck in the 50s. With a few stray showers, tomorrow will also be cloudy for much of the day. Skies will finally start to clear late in the day.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Sunshine set to make a return following damp and cloudy Tuesday night

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — This pattern will continue tonight with more clouds and occasional showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 40's tonight. Hang in there because changes are coming! Tomorrow will also be cloudy for much of the day with a few stray showers. Skies will finally start to clear late in the day.
ENVIRONMENT
local21news.com

Oz, Shapiro share stage, discuss issues, at Annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — US Senate Republican Candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democratic Candidate for Governor, Josh Shapiro shared the stage Monday night at the Hershey Lodge for the annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner. It started with a casual conversation with Former Republican NJ Governor, Chris Christie, and...
HERSHEY, PA
local21news.com

Franklin County Fire Department receives FEMA grant

Almost $4.2 million of FEMA funds were delivered to firehouses across the Commonwealth as part of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program. Of the millions of dollars granted to Pennsylvania fire departments, Franklin County’s Fannett Metal Fire and Ambulance Company received over $20,000 in grant funds. Fannett Metal Fire...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA

