FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5,000,000 sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel Maven
Franklin Township man charged with murder after Tinder date found dead
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested Cody Allen Gerber Tuesday on charges of third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and abuse of a corpse following a two-year investigation into the death of Emily Pritsch. The Pennsylvania State Police began investigating a suspicious death reported by Gerber on Oct. 4, 2020, in...
Fourth person pleads guilty in 2016 Lancaster County home-invasion killing
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The fourth and final defendant pleaded guilty Monday for his involvement in the 2016 home-invasion killing of Dennis Pitch at his Salisbury Township home. Brandon Bills, 41 of Coatesville, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, two counts of robbery, and a count of criminal...
Police investigating 'Rumored social media threat' at John Harris High School
HARRISBURG, Pa. — UPDATE | According to the Central Dauphin East high School, a student posted on their social media that they were going to blow up a classroom at the high school. An investigation with law enforcement determined the post to be a "joke." They also note that...
Man shot in abdomen twice in Lancaster City, police investigate
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are currently searching for the individual who shot a man twice in the abdomen in an incident that occurred on Oct. 2, around 1 a.m. in Lancaster City, according to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police. Police were called to the area of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fatal overdose leads to four arrested two years later
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation of nearly two years led to the arrest of four people in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Perry County in 2020, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to the Pennsylvania State Police in Newport, an investigation revealed the death...
Three injured, one dead following crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that injured three people and left one dead. The crash occurred on Tuesday just after 9 a.m. in the 700 block of Old Trail Rd. Police say their preliminary investigation reveals that a 2017 Toyota Corolla was...
I-83 SB reopens in York County following crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Emergency officials say I-83 Southbound has re-opened. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Emergency officials tell CBS 21 News that a vehicle accident has shut down part of I-83 SB in York County. According to authorities, it happened just after 8:00 PM on I-83 Southbound,...
Two vehicle crash sends several to the hospital in Manheim
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a crash that occurred on the 2100 block of Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township, that lead to multiple people being hospitalized, according to Lancaster County dispatch. Dispatch says that the crash happened last night at around 7:06 p.m. and had involved...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car flipped upside down, injuring six in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police responded to the scene of an accident where a car crash lead to the vehicle being flipped upside down in the woods, according to Buchanan Valley Fire Department. Officials say that they were sent to the crash on September 26 at around 7...
Windsor employee steals thousands using 31 unauthorized cash refunds
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police arrested an employee from a Windsor who allegedly stole money through 31 unauthorized cash refunds over the course of almost two months, according to the Lower Allen Township Police Department. Officials were first tipped off about the incident after receiving a call from...
Vacant rowhome in Reading collapses; neighbors evacuated
— A vacant house in Reading collapsed overnight, forcing neighbors out of their homes. Police and firefighters responded to the 200 block of Reed Street just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday. A vacant rowhome in the block collapsed, reducing the front of the house to a pile of rubble on the...
Cumberland County man wins $1.3 million lottery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has won the jackpot from the Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto which totaled $1.3 million. The drawing was sold at Glenn Miller's Beer & Soda Warehouse, Lemoyne in Cumberland County, where a man matched all six winning numbers, 2-6-7-31-42-45 on Oct. 1.
Middletown Area S.D. outlines plan to address hazing in district
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Several students were expelled after disturbing hazing allegations rocked Middletown Area High School. Criminal charges were also filed against multiple football players stemming from graphic videos that were posted on social media. On Tuesday night, the school unveiling its long-term plan to put an...
Late 1700s tavern being renovated into Perry County welcome center
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A non-profit in Duncannon is committed to restoring one of the area’s oldest landmarks. The group just received some federal funding to help. The Clarks Ferry Tavern was the earliest on record in the 1780s. At that time a glass tax signified how properties were taxed. Before heading west, the building was a stop for travelers in their covered wagons.
Middletown School District meeting Tuesday, will address future of anti-hazing program
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHP) — The Middletown Area School District will be meeting Tuesday night, and according to the agenda officials are expected to address an anti-hazing program being implemented in the wake of multiple hazing incidents within the football team. In September, the Dauphin County district attorney announced charges...
Phoenix Academy closed due to flooding from water main break
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Phoenix Academy posted on its Facebook page informing it would be closed on Oct. 4 because of a water main break. The break caused flooding on the lower levels of the building. According to the post, the city water authority turned off the water...
Remnants of Ian: More clouds with some showers
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The remnants of Hurricane Ian are now a Coastal area of low pressure that is centered near Delmarva. This pattern will continue to bring us more clouds and occasional showers today with highs stuck in the 50s. With a few stray showers, tomorrow will also be cloudy for much of the day. Skies will finally start to clear late in the day.
Sunshine set to make a return following damp and cloudy Tuesday night
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — This pattern will continue tonight with more clouds and occasional showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 40's tonight. Hang in there because changes are coming! Tomorrow will also be cloudy for much of the day with a few stray showers. Skies will finally start to clear late in the day.
Oz, Shapiro share stage, discuss issues, at Annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — US Senate Republican Candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democratic Candidate for Governor, Josh Shapiro shared the stage Monday night at the Hershey Lodge for the annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner. It started with a casual conversation with Former Republican NJ Governor, Chris Christie, and...
Franklin County Fire Department receives FEMA grant
Almost $4.2 million of FEMA funds were delivered to firehouses across the Commonwealth as part of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program. Of the millions of dollars granted to Pennsylvania fire departments, Franklin County’s Fannett Metal Fire and Ambulance Company received over $20,000 in grant funds. Fannett Metal Fire...
