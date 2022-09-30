Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
aseaofblue.com
Monday Headlines: South Carolina Week Edition
Saturday was a game to forget for Big Blue Nation, but the Kentucky football team will certainly think about “what could’ve been” all week long. The Wildcats were No. 7 in the Associated Press poll before a gut-wrenching, 22-19 loss at No. 14 Ole Miss. Kentucky played well enough to win the game and looked like the much better team. However, countless mistakes cost them every opportunity to take a late lead and secure the win.
aseaofblue.com
2022-23 Kentucky basketball schedule set
The 2022-23 Kentucky basketball schedule has been released!. The schedule begins with a pair of exhibition games vs. Missouri Western State on Oct. 30 and Kentucky State on Nov. 3. Missouri Western State, a Division II program, will present a homecoming for several former Wildcats. The Griffons are coached by former Kentucky manager Will Martin with Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson serving as assistants.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Mississippi State time and TV channel set
As expected, the No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats’ Week 7 matchup with No. 23 Mississippi State will be a night game. Today, the SEC announced game times and TV channel designations for Week 7, which includes Wildcats vs. Bulldogs at 7:30 pm ET on the SEC Network. Kentucky currently sits...
aseaofblue.com
Ian Jackson updates recruitment; will be taking visits soon
With the class of 2023 starting to take shape, the Kentucky Wildcats are now starting to turn their focus to the class of 2024 and getting ahead early with some of the classes top prospects. One of those players is 5-star guard Ian Jackson. Out of the Bronx, Jackson is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
aseaofblue.com
Barion Brown earns another weekly SEC honor
Kentucky Wildcats receiver/kickoff returner Barion Brown has been named co-SEC Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday. It’s the second-straight week he’s earned the award. The 6-foot-1, 166-pound Brown had kickoff returns of 85 and 54 yards vs. Ole Miss. He’s the only player in FBS with...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. South Carolina game glance, opening odds, and an early prediction
The Kentucky Wildcats will come back home for the second weekend of October to face Shane Beamer, Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Wildcats are coming off a brutal loss down in Oxford to the Ole Miss Rebels that saw Kentucky give away the game in the final moments, leaving Mark Stoops winless against SEC West opponents on the road.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin picks up national coaching award following Kentucky victory
Lane Kiffin of Ole Miss has been named The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week. Award recipients are selected each week by officials of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The Rebels beat then-No. 7 Kentucky at home on Saturday, 22-19, to move...
aseaofblue.com
UK and Gonzaga seem to disagree on 2022 matchup being a road game
The Kentucky Wildcats have unveiled their 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule. Arguably the biggest game on the schedule is a November matchup with the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who are once again among the top preseason favorites to win it all. The game will not take place at Gonzaga’s home arena, the...
RELATED PEOPLE
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky bowl projection roundup Week 6
With a 4-0 record and ranked No. 7 - their highest ranking since 1977 - the Kentucky Wildcats were off to a historic start. However, things were derailed after a 22-19 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels last week. Despite being the better team, the Wildcats just had too many...
aseaofblue.com
Karter Knox schedules visits to Kentucky and Louisville
John Calipari has been busy working on the Kentucky Wildcats’ 2024 recruiting class, and they are going to have one of the best players in the class on campus soon. Karter Knox is the younger brother of former Kentucky star Kevin Knox and is ranked as the No. 5 overall player in the class, according to 247 Sports’ Composite.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin shares a warning to Ole Miss players, fans after defeating Kentucky
Lane Kiffin is aware of what happens for a team like Ole Miss once it gets to a 5-0 record. And he has a clear message for everyone associated with the football program. While Ole Miss’ social media team celebrated the hot start, Kiffin maintained that the Rebels must play harder, and focus on Vanderbilt next on the schedule. Most importantly, Kiffin said to note listen to the rat poison coming their way.
Ole Miss Fans Brawl in Student Section During Win Over Kentucky
Ole Miss students had a massive fight in the stands during a win over Kentucky on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
EKU Sports
EKU Inducts 2022 Athletics Hall Of Fame Class
RICHMOND, Ky. – — Eastern Kentucky University inducted five distinguished individuals and a team of distinction into its Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday. The 2022 induction class included: Alex Jones (women's basketball, 2009-13), Larry Marmie (football, 1962-66 & 1972-76), Chanze Patterson (softball, 2005-08), Neil Sellers (baseball, 2001-04), Jim Tanara (football, 1979-05) and the 1967 Grantland Rice Bowl champion football team.
middlesboronews.com
Big Blue Madness is a sellout
It didn’t take long to produce a Big Blue Madness sellout. Tickets to Big Blue Madness were sold out online and on campus on Sunday. For the first time in three years, fans were given the opportunity to camp out and snatch tickets to the yearly event. Big Blue Madness is set for 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Rupp Arena and will be televised on the SEC Network.
Is This the Scariest Road in Kentucky? Are You Willing to Find Out?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
WKYT 27
Kentucky native loses three rental properties to Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WKYT) - A woman from Mt. Sterling was in Florida when Hurricane Ian hit last week, but was able to travel two hours away just in time. She’s now back in Fort Myers Beach to find her three rental properties a total loss. “All I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
Ole Miss Students Get Busy Beating Each Other Up At Game
Ole Miss Students Get Busy Beating Each Other Up At Game
kentuckymonthly.com
Made in Augusta
Penny Fegan is a bartender at The Augusta Pub on Main Street in the town of about 1,200 on the Ohio River in northern Kentucky. In her job, she often gets “George questions” from out-of-towners. “Is George Clooney from Augusta?” “Does he ever come to this pub, and...
WTVQ
Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. An attorney for William A. Jones denies any sexual misconduct occurred.
Comments / 0