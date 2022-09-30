ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant County Commissioners Court slated to see changes following November election

Tarrant County Judge B. Glen Whitley talks during a recent commissioner court meeting in Fort Worth. He is not seeking re-election. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Following the November election, the leadership on the Tarrant County Commissioners Court will undergo changes that have not been seen in decades. This election cycle, two...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lewisville City Council OKs amendment to incorporate dog park in northern gateway

Lewisville City Council approved an amendment to incorporate a private dog park in the city's northern gateway. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Lewisville City Council approved an amendment to the economic development agreement between Heritage Towers LLC and the city during its Sept. 19 meeting. Heritage Towers is constructing 282 multifamily units...
LEWISVILLE, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
County
Tarrant County, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Traffic
Tarrant County, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Elections
Local
Texas Traffic
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Rise in construction costs could affect Richardson ISD's 2021 bond projects

The Middle School Transformation Project at Forest Meadow Junior High School could be affected by recent increases in construction costs. (Jackson King/Community Impact) The Richardson ISD board of trustees discussed a potential shortfall in funding for the district's 2021 bond package because of increases in construction costs since it was passed last year.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Carillon Parc plans on track with public library, commercial property

Carillon Parc is slated to be a nearly 43-acre mixed-use development at the corner of Hwy. 114 and White Chapel Boulevard. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) After almost five years of discussion and planning, the development of a space within Southlake’s Carillon neighborhood for commercial tenants and public space is set to break ground early next year.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Learning Experience bringing child care service to Keller

The Learning Experience, a child care center with multiple locations in Texas, will open a new location in Keller in early November. (Courtesy The Learning Experience) The Learning Experience is set to open a Keller location at 150 Ridge Point Parkway, Keller, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Learning Experience is an academy for children from the ages of 6 weeks-6 years old. The child care facility teaches children early educational materials and social skills through exploration and play, according to The Learning Experience’s website. There are 14 The Learning Experience locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Owner Ramesh Tinnanooru expects the new location to be open in the first week of November. This will be the franchisee’s third location, joining Richardson and Tulsa, Oklahoma, locations. Construction for this location, in the Center Stage Development, started two years ago, Tinnanooru stated. 817-837-5935. www.thelearningexperience.com.
KELLER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lewisville City Council looks to address affordable housing issue with creation of public facility corporation

Lewisville City Council approved the creation of a public facility corporation Sept. 19. (Courtesy city of Lewisville) Lewisville City Council approved the creation of a public facility corporation to address the need for affordable housing and redevelopment. Affordable housing has become a major regional concern as housing costs rise across...
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Downtown McKinney reinstates parking enforcement after making signage, stall marking improvements

The DASH shuttle service can transport up to six passengers anywhere in McKinney's Cultural District. (Community Impact file photo) Historic Downtown McKinney will see increased parking restriction enforcement beginning Oct. 3. The city of McKinney evaluated parking restrictions in the downtown area over the last two years and determined improvements...
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Glitter Beauty Boutique offers eyelash care in Richardson

Glitter Beauty Boutique focuses on eyelash care, including volume and wispy eyelashes. (Courtesy Glitter Beauty Boutique) Glitter Beauty Boutique opened Aug. 13 at 400 N. Coit Road, Ste. 1920, Richardson. The boutique focuses on eyelash care, including volume and wispy eyelashes. Ownership said the business plans to offer hair extension services. Glitter Beauty Boutique is open seven days a week, with walk-ins welcome in addition to appointments. 832-523-1442. www.styleseat.com/glitterbeauty.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

