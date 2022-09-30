Read full article on original website
Tarrant County Commissioners Court slated to see changes following November election
Tarrant County Judge B. Glen Whitley talks during a recent commissioner court meeting in Fort Worth. He is not seeking re-election. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Following the November election, the leadership on the Tarrant County Commissioners Court will undergo changes that have not been seen in decades. This election cycle, two...
Local population growth spurs development
As people move westward, developments, such as the proposed Flower Mound Ranch where zoning signs map the project site, follow. (Samantha Douty/ Community Impact) Flower Mound and the rest of southern Denton County has experienced and continues to see population growth that has led to the need for development. More...
Lewisville City Council OKs amendment to incorporate dog park in northern gateway
Lewisville City Council approved an amendment to incorporate a private dog park in the city's northern gateway. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Lewisville City Council approved an amendment to the economic development agreement between Heritage Towers LLC and the city during its Sept. 19 meeting. Heritage Towers is constructing 282 multifamily units...
McKinney to host groundbreaking event for new City Hall project
The groundbreaking for McKinney's new City Hall will be held Oct. 24. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) The city of McKinney will host a groundbreaking for the new McKinney City Hall on Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. The event at 401 E. Virginia St., McKinney, will mark the beginning of...
Regional mobility project moves forward in Collin County
Work was completed this spring on a segment of the Collin County Outer Loop. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) This year a segment of roadway was completed on Collin County’s portion of the Outer Loop project, and a new one is set to begin next year just north of McKinney. In...
Southlake approves FY 2022-23 operating budget of $117.2M
Mayor John Huffman said operating Southlake is "no easy feat." (Courtesy City of Southlake) Southlake plans to spend $117.2 million to continue the city’s services for residents in the next fiscal year. During a Sept. 20 meeting, Southlake City Council approved the FY 2022-23 budget in a 6-0 vote....
City Council approves rezoning request to allow 30 luxury townhomes in east McKinney
The Pinehurst Luxury Townhomes will be located on 6 acres directly east of McKinney High School. (Courtesy City of McKinney) The McKinney City Council unanimously approved a project during its Oct. 3 meeting that would bring luxury townhomes to the east side of the city. The development, dubbed Pinehurst Luxury...
Rise in construction costs could affect Richardson ISD's 2021 bond projects
The Middle School Transformation Project at Forest Meadow Junior High School could be affected by recent increases in construction costs. (Jackson King/Community Impact) The Richardson ISD board of trustees discussed a potential shortfall in funding for the district's 2021 bond package because of increases in construction costs since it was passed last year.
Coppell City Council approves amendment to FY 2021-22 budget
Coppell approved an amendment to the fiscal year 2021-22 budget Sept. 27. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Coppell City Council approved an amendment to the fiscal year 2021-22 budget during it Sept. 27 meeting. The amended budget includes a $9,722,159 increase to general fund revenue, according to the agenda item. The item...
Santa's Village moving to Huffhines Park in Richardson this December
The celebration includes photos with Santa, musical performances and an annual opening night Tree Lighting Ceremony. (Courtesy city of Richardson) Richardson announced it will move Santa’s Village to Huffhines Park for the 2022 holiday season after the City Hall fire. According to city officials, the traditional Santa’s Village site,...
Carillon Parc plans on track with public library, commercial property
Carillon Parc is slated to be a nearly 43-acre mixed-use development at the corner of Hwy. 114 and White Chapel Boulevard. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) After almost five years of discussion and planning, the development of a space within Southlake’s Carillon neighborhood for commercial tenants and public space is set to break ground early next year.
Downtown Frisco road project signals start of Rail District redevelopment
Kimley-Horn and Mesa Design Group are designing three projects located in the Rail District that are intended to improve walkability. One such project, located on Elm Street, is planned to start construction in September. (Rendering courtesy Mesa Design Group) Construction on the first of three projects to breathe new life...
The Learning Experience bringing child care service to Keller
The Learning Experience, a child care center with multiple locations in Texas, will open a new location in Keller in early November. (Courtesy The Learning Experience) The Learning Experience is set to open a Keller location at 150 Ridge Point Parkway, Keller, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Learning Experience is an academy for children from the ages of 6 weeks-6 years old. The child care facility teaches children early educational materials and social skills through exploration and play, according to The Learning Experience’s website. There are 14 The Learning Experience locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Owner Ramesh Tinnanooru expects the new location to be open in the first week of November. This will be the franchisee’s third location, joining Richardson and Tulsa, Oklahoma, locations. Construction for this location, in the Center Stage Development, started two years ago, Tinnanooru stated. 817-837-5935. www.thelearningexperience.com.
Lewisville City Council looks to address affordable housing issue with creation of public facility corporation
Lewisville City Council approved the creation of a public facility corporation Sept. 19. (Courtesy city of Lewisville) Lewisville City Council approved the creation of a public facility corporation to address the need for affordable housing and redevelopment. Affordable housing has become a major regional concern as housing costs rise across...
Plano ISD Virtual Academy enters second school year with fewer students
The Plano ISD board of trustees gets an update on the district's Virtual Academy at the Oct. 3 board meeting. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Plano ISD’s Virtual Academy has seen a steep decline in enrollment for the 2022-23 school year as students returned to regular classes. The academy this year...
Flower Mound Town Council approves plan for 1,066-acre Flower Mound Ranch
Flower Mound Town Council voted to approved the site plans for Flower Mound Ranch on Oct. 3. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Flower Mound Town Council voted to approve the site plans for Flower Mound Ranch—a 1,066 acre development previously known as Furst Ranch—during its Oct. 3 meeting. The ordinance...
Richardson's Cultural Arts Commission funding 21 local arts organizations
The Richardson City Council approved over $300,000 in grants for local arts-related organizations during a Sept. 26 regular meeting. (Courtesy Richardson Symphony Inc.) The Richardson City Council approved over $300,000 in grants for local arts-related organizations during a Sept. 26 regular meeting. The grants, which are funded by the local...
Downtown McKinney reinstates parking enforcement after making signage, stall marking improvements
The DASH shuttle service can transport up to six passengers anywhere in McKinney's Cultural District. (Community Impact file photo) Historic Downtown McKinney will see increased parking restriction enforcement beginning Oct. 3. The city of McKinney evaluated parking restrictions in the downtown area over the last two years and determined improvements...
Glitter Beauty Boutique offers eyelash care in Richardson
Glitter Beauty Boutique focuses on eyelash care, including volume and wispy eyelashes. (Courtesy Glitter Beauty Boutique) Glitter Beauty Boutique opened Aug. 13 at 400 N. Coit Road, Ste. 1920, Richardson. The boutique focuses on eyelash care, including volume and wispy eyelashes. Ownership said the business plans to offer hair extension services. Glitter Beauty Boutique is open seven days a week, with walk-ins welcome in addition to appointments. 832-523-1442. www.styleseat.com/glitterbeauty.
Medical clinic Flow Therapy to bring noninvasive heart treatments to north Dallas
A new medical clinic will offer noninvasive therapy to treat various heart conditions in north Dallas. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Flow Therapy is expected to open at 7515 Greenville Ave., Dallas, in December, according to Jared Laake, vice president of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, the company that manages the building.
