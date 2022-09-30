Read full article on original website
Fabulous Newly Remodeled Downtown Birmingham, Alabama Airbnb Loft
Are you looking for a perfect weekend getaway not far from home? Here is a great newly remodeled Airbnb loft in Downtown Birmingham. The host said that the space has “modern furnishings and beautiful decor.”. You can be steps away from all the action in the Theater District. Also,...
birminghammommy.com
October Events Not To Miss In Birmingham
The Fall fun continues this month with even more festivals and trick or treating happening around the Magic City. Get out and enjoy all of the fun Birmingham has to offer this time of year, there’s so much happening it will be hard to find time for all the fun!
Shelby Reporter
Dwayne Thompson holds watch party to celebrate appearance in Hulu original series
PELHAM – Dwayne Thompson aka “Big Daddy,” a larger than life personality with a talent for cooking, was recently featured on the Hulu original series ‘Best in Dough.’. Thompson held a watch party to celebrated his series feature at Blues, Bourbon and Brews on Wednesday, Sept....
Loretta Lynn in Alabama: A look back at 3 memorable concerts by the country icon
Loretta Lynn performed several concerts in Alabama over the years, including some memorable shows in Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery. The country legend, who died on Tuesday at age 90, had always been a big draw in the state. However, when Lynn was in her 70s, she was riding -- and greatly enjoying -- a renewed wave of fame after a 2004 album with Jack White, “Van Lear Rose.”
styleblueprint.com
The 12 Most Bone-Chilling & Haunted Places in Alabama
Haunted places in Alabama open a doorway to a harrowing unknown — unexplained mysteries, terrifying ghostly encounters and paranormal entities clinging to their former lives. These apparitions lurk unseen, laying a dark, perturbing blanket over the atmosphere, heavy enough to keep you up all night. Some of us spend the month of October searching for this bone-chilling thrill, while others play it safe and just trick-or-treat. But, for those brave souls who celebrate Halloween seeking terror-filled, hair-raising scares, we bring you a few of the most haunted spots in Alabama. These are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare …
‘Guns, fudge and coffee’: Alabama shop offers ‘All-American’ treats of a different caliber
Drive down U.S. 278 through Piedmont in Calhoun County, and a sign may catch your eye, as it has many others. “I see a lot of people standing outside there, taking pictures,” said the store’s co-owner, Jennifer South. “It’s kind of funny. All-American. Guns and fudge.”
tdalabamamag.com
Tyler Harrell and Aaron Anderson sighted at Alabama practice for TAMU
Alabama fans saw JoJo Earle return last week for the Arkansas game. He recorded his first touchdown catch of the season. On Monday, Tyler Harrell and Aaron Anderson participated in routes and looked smooth working through drills. Both have the elite speed the Crimson Tide needs at the position, but is this the week they return to action? Harrell (a transfer) and Anderson (freshman) have not played this season. Harrell averaged 29.1 yards per catch in 2021 at Louisville and totaled six touchdowns.
thebamabuzz.com
12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Oct. 3
We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the upcoming Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in Cullman. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Cobblestone Hotel & Suites | Cullman. Project: Cobblestone Hotel...
Massive Tuscaloosa, Alabama Historic Antebellum Home for Sale
One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive homes is on the market and it is massive. It sits on 37 acres and the estate is a true southern antebellum home. This historic home and land are listed by Kristy Lee with Keller Williams Realty Tuscaloosa. It has everything you are looking...
Shelby Reporter
DC’s Smokehouse now open in Calera
CALERA — The hot hamburger has a long-standing tradition in Central Alabama, and DC’s Smokehouse in Calera has given the dish another home. The open-faced “hamburger”—consisting of two buns, two hamburger patties and optional toppings of gravy, onions, mushrooms and cheese—is the most popular item at the barbecue restaurant, which opened Aug. 2 at the corner of U.S. 31 and Eighth Avenue, not far from City Hall.
wvtm13.com
Vehicle, camper fire on I-65 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A large vehicle and camper fire shut down three lanes of Interstate 65 in Birmingham Monday morning. See the video above. Birmingham firefighters responded to the fire near the 32nd Avenue exit off of I-65 North at about 11 a.m. A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.
wbrc.com
Fire at Birmingham apartment complex damages 4 units
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 8:00 p.m., Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex at the 1000 block of Villa Rica Ct. Birmingham Fire crews responded to the location due to reports of the roof being on fire. Four units were damaged, according to...
alreporter.com
Opinion | What exactly do Trussville City Schools parents want?
“Death Note,” according to a Wikipedia article that I thoroughly skimmed (mostly), is a Japanese manga series that originally ran from 2003-2006, and featured a teen who, upon discovering a magical notebook that would kill anyone whose name was written in it, tried to rid the world of evil. The comic (as American audiences might call it) was eventually adapted into a Netflix feature film that debuted on the platform in 2017.
Cullman offers the best of the wurst for Oktoberfest
Cullman has the best of the wurst. Nobody in Alabama does the German festival of Oktoberfest quite like Cullman. On Saturday afternoon, the first day of October, thousands of spectators packed both sides of U.S. 31 for a one-mile stretch through downtown Cullman for the Oktoberfest parade. Lasting more than an hour, the parade featured marching bands, cheerleaders and pageant queens from schools and organizations throughout Cullman County.
Birmingham will mow Linn Park with robots
Robots will soon be mowing the lawn in Birmingham’s downtown Linn Park. The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved a contract with My Goat Inc. for four Goats, or robotic mowers, that will mow the grassy areas in Linn Park. The contract provides the electric-powered robotic mowers for a...
themadisonrecord.com
World War II veteran Major Wooten, 105, loved country and his family
MADISON – Known for his outgoing personality and indomitable spirit, Major Lee Wooten died on Sept. 28 in hospice care with his family at his side. Wooten was 105 years old. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and helped liberate French citizens after landing at Utah Beach near Normandy. (‘Major’ is his legal name, not a military rank, despite his affiliation with the Army.)
Bham Now
5 of the most fun haunted houses within two hours of Birmingham to visit this spooky season
It is officially Halloween time here in Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where the best bloodcurling screams will be in these five haunted houses in Birmingham and within two hours of downtown. 1. Nightmare at 3008. Located off Decatur Highway is Nightmare at 3008, an award-winning haunted house just...
wbrc.com
Birmingham restaurant still dealing with supply chain issues
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Supply chain issues are still hurting small businesses in our area. Local restaurants continue having trouble getting certain products and ingredients for their customers. Ted’s Restaurant in Birmingham is only one of many restaurants forced to either adjust how they do business or pay more money...
UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’
A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
WTOK-TV
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
