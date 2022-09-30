Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Buying opportunity before Fed pivot: Silver price is going to $500, U.S. dollar will crash - Robert Kiyosaki
(Kitco News) In another message to his followers, best-selling author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki said it is time to use the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance to buy more gold, silver and Bitcoin. As the Fed gets ready to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points for...
kitco.com
U.S. households to sell $100 billion worth of stocks next year, says Goldman
(Kitco News) Despite a positive start to the fourth quarter, households could sell $100 billion worth of equities next year, according to Goldman Sachs. "Rising rates are causing a shift in investor mindsets from TINA (`There Is No Alternative') to TARA (`There Are Reasonable Alternatives'), indicating a weakening outlook for equity demand going forward," Goldman's head of U.S. equity strategy David Kostin said in a note. "We expect households to sell $100 billion in equities in 2023."
kitco.com
Crypto SWOT: Bitcoin could be due for a bit of a victory this quarter, says Bloomberg
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Quant, rising 33.86%. The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority has approved the crypto operations of Revolut, a key step for the British fintech's ambitions to expand in the space, reports Bloomberg. The registration comes after Revolut spent months relying on temporary permission to operate its crypto-asset business. The firm was among a dozen others that received an extension to get their applications or affairs in order after a March deadline passed, the article explains.
kitco.com
Stocks up, yields retreat as investors eye slower manufacturing
Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Monday at the start of the final quarter of a tumultuous year in which investors fretted about aggressive interest rate hikes against the backdrop of historically hot inflation and fears of slowing economic growth. Ten of the 11 major S&P 500...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kitco.com
Follow-through price gains in gold, silver give bulls momentum
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, with gold scoring a three-week high and silver a three-month high. Bulls are showing important follow-through buying strength Tuesday, after Monday’s solid gains, to suggest more upside for both metals in the near term. December gold was last up $11.60 at $1,713.70 and December silver was up $0.206 at $20.79.
kitco.com
S&P Global says UK tax cut u-turn doesn't affect rating warning
LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - S&P Global said Britain's decision on Monday to abandon a tax cut for the country's highest earners did not "materially affect" the economics behind Friday's move to put the UK's AA credit rating on a downgrade warning. "We consider that the decision to reverse the...
kitco.com
Nasdaq jumps as easing Treasury yields lift growth stocks; Twitter surges
Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq led Wall Street higher on Tuesday, powered by megacap growth and technology stocks as U.S. Treasury yields dipped, while Twitter Inc jumped on reports Elon Musk is proposing to go ahead with his original offer for the social media firm. If gains hold, the...
kitco.com
Businesses will fight to keep margins – Liberty Gold’s Cal Everett on why the Fed needs to be tough
Steep interest rate hikes are hard on commodities and the markets, but the move is necessary, said Liberty Gold CEO Cal Everett. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kitco.com
Sterling climbs after tax plan reversal, dollar also weaker against other major currencies
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Sterling jumped against the dollar on Monday after Britain reversed a plan to cut the highest rate of income tax, and the dollar was also down against other major currencies. The pound rose against the dollar after media reports of the u-turn to its...
kitco.com
Ray Dalio gives up Bridgewater's control as part of succession plan
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Ray Dalio, the billionaire investor who built Bridgewater Associates into one of the world's biggest hedge funds, has handed over control of the $150 billion firm to a new generation of investors, Bridgewater said on Tuesday. Dalio has tranferred his majority stake to the board but...
kitco.com
Wall Street jumps over 1% to start fourth quarter
Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Monday after sharp declines last week although losses in Tesla Inc capped the gains on the Nasdaq after the world's most valuable electric-vehicle maker missed quarterly delivery targets. Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors advanced in early trading, with...
kitco.com
Safe-haven buying boosts gold, silver prices sharply higher
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are posting strong gains in midday U.S. trading Monday. Silver is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kitco.com
Bitcoin reclaims support at $20,300 as global financial markets rise
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. That helped spark a second consecutive bullish day in the stock market, which was further bolstered by a...
kitco.com
Goldman says reported OPEC+ output cuts reinforce its bullish oil view
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said a production cut under consideration by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies was justified by the sharp decline in oil prices from recent highs and supported its bullish view. OPEC+ is discussing output cuts of more than 1...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Oct. 4 chart alert - Bulls gain a bit of momentum early this week
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are firmer in early U.S. trading Tuesday. The bulls have gained some slight momentum this week, and more price gains in the near term would likely start a price uptrend on the daily chart. Still, the bulls have more work to do in the near-term to suggest a price uptrend can be sustained. Stay tuned!
kitco.com
Will this silver and gold price rally last? Here's what analysts are saying
(Kitco News) In a surprise u-turn this week, silver and gold are trading at 3-month and 3-week highs, respectively. But is this a sustainable rally or just a short squeeze?. Even though silver has outperformed gold this week, both precious metals saw impressive performance. Some main drivers were a weaker U.S. dollar, falling U.S. Treasury yields, higher crude oil, and renewed safe-haven buying amid shifting Fed rate hike expectations and disappointing macro data.
kitco.com
Sibanye-Stillwater increases its stake in lithium developer Keliber to 84.96%
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to a press-release, in the first stage of the financing arrangement, Sibanye-Stillwater exercised its pre-emptive right to...
kitco.com
Gold price up on safe-haven demand amid nervous marketplace
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly higher in early U.S. trading Monday, as the precious metals are once again catching a bit of a safe-haven bid as the stock and financial markets remain very jittery. December gold was last up $4.90 at $1,676.80 and December silver was up $0.546 at $19.585.
kitco.com
Gulf bourses end higher on firmer oil prices; Saudi outperforms
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets closed higher on Monday as oil prices rose ahead of the OPEC+ meet, with the Saudi index outperforming its peers in the region. Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial market, jumped by about $4 as OPEC+ considered reducing output by more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to buttress prices with what would be its biggest cut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
kitco.com
AstraZeneca pays 660% premium for gene therapy firm LogicBio
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC.O) skyrocketed on Monday after Britain's AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) said it would buy the U.S.-based gene therapy developer at a rare 660% premium for $68 million. LoigBio's shares, which have traded below $1 since February, were up 637% at $2 before the bell,...
Comments / 0