abc12.com
Truck driver arrested in Florida on parental kidnapping charge arraigned in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A truck driver arrested in Florida for parental kidnapping was back in Saginaw for his arraignment on Tuesday. Two weeks ago, Joses Braxton was found in a Walmart parking lot in Riviera Beach north of Miami. His four children were living with him inside his semi-truck, but he said the allegation that he kidnapped any of them is not true.
abc12.com
Michigan State Police recruitment down, but trainees are working hard
Michigan State Police recruits in the 142nd Trooper Recruit School are working about halfway through their training in Lansing. Recruitment continues dropping for Michigan State Police. According to the department's online records, the last graduating class in May had 50 troopers. Compare that with 2017, when the November graduating class...
abc12.com
Whitmer signs $873 million economic development spending package
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has another $873 million available to attract jobs and economic development projects. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Tuesday committing part of Michigan's $7 billion budget surplus toward attracting new business, preparing sites for future development and an expansion at Hemlock Semiconductor in Saginaw County.
abc12.com
Michigan studying option of making insulin for residents
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The effort to lower insulin costs could lead Michigan to open a manufacturing facility that would supply diabetics across the state at lower cost. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive on Monday to study options for the state to lower the cost of insulin for 912,000 diabetics living in Michigan. A state-run manufacturing facility is among the options.
abc12.com
Michigan opens 3 no-cost COVID-19 testing and treatment clinics in Mid-Michigan
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Residents will be able to access COVID-19 testing and telehealth for no charge at three treatment in three clinics opening in Mid-Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a Test to Treat program at 13 locations across the state, including three in the region. The clinics will offer testing and antiviral medications at no charge to the general public.
abc12.com
Manhunt under way for North Carolina fugitive possibly in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A manhunt is under way in the Flint area for a 30-year-old wanted in connection with an attempted murder case from North Carolina. Police are looking for Joshua Lynn Sylvester, who is facing charges of assault with intent to kill or seriously injure and felon in possession with a firearm.
abc12.com
Gov. Whitmer signs executive directive aiming to lower insulin costs
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) – For people with diabetes, going without the insulin they need can be dangerous and life threatening. Insulin prices have risen dramatically in the past decade in the U.S., a standard unit costing more than 10 times the price than in other countries. But the...
abc12.com
1.5 million Michigan voters request absentee ballots for Nov. 8
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 1.5 million people plan to cast absentee ballots in Michigan for the Nov. 8 general election. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said municipal clerks around the state received more absentee ballot applications than the last midterm election in 2018, when 1.16 million people voted absentee.
abc12.com
Flint water criminal charges dropped against seven officials
A Genesee County judge dropped charges against seven state officials accused of wrongdoing in the Flint water crisis. Judge drops charges against 7 in Flint water crisis cases after Supreme Court ruling. The charges were dropped after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in June that a one-man grand jury cannot...
