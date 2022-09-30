Saturday was a game to forget for Big Blue Nation, but the Kentucky football team will certainly think about “what could’ve been” all week long. The Wildcats were No. 7 in the Associated Press poll before a gut-wrenching, 22-19 loss at No. 14 Ole Miss. Kentucky played well enough to win the game and looked like the much better team. However, countless mistakes cost them every opportunity to take a late lead and secure the win.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO