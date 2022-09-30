ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

aseaofblue.com

UK tied for the best odds to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament

While football season is still in full swing, it won’t be long before the 2022-23 college hoops season tips off. It’s set to be a season in which the Kentucky Wildcats should do a lot of damage in both regular-season and postseason play, thanks to the return of National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe along with a nice blend of young talent and experienced veterans.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky reaches out to No. 1 point guard in 2025

John Calipari and Co. could sign one of the best recruiting classes in program history in 2023. They’re already off to a good start in 2024 as the presumed favorite to land No. 2 prospect Ian Jackson. With that said, Kentucky is furthering their ‘recruit early’ approach — which...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Ian Jackson updates recruitment; will be taking visits soon

With the class of 2023 starting to take shape, the Kentucky Wildcats are now starting to turn their focus to the class of 2024 and getting ahead early with some of the classes top prospects. One of those players is 5-star guard Ian Jackson. Out of the Bronx, Jackson is...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

2022-23 Kentucky basketball schedule set

The 2022-23 Kentucky basketball schedule has been released!. The schedule begins with a pair of exhibition games vs. Missouri Western State on Oct. 30 and Kentucky State on Nov. 3. Missouri Western State, a Division II program, will present a homecoming for several former Wildcats. The Griffons are coached by former Kentucky manager Will Martin with Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson serving as assistants.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

UK and Gonzaga seem to disagree on 2022 matchup being a road game

The Kentucky Wildcats have unveiled their 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule. Arguably the biggest game on the schedule is a November matchup with the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who are once again among the top preseason favorites to win it all. The game will not take place at Gonzaga’s home arena, the...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Monday Headlines: South Carolina Week Edition

Saturday was a game to forget for Big Blue Nation, but the Kentucky football team will certainly think about “what could’ve been” all week long. The Wildcats were No. 7 in the Associated Press poll before a gut-wrenching, 22-19 loss at No. 14 Ole Miss. Kentucky played well enough to win the game and looked like the much better team. However, countless mistakes cost them every opportunity to take a late lead and secure the win.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. South Carolina game glance, opening odds, and an early prediction

The Kentucky Wildcats will come back home for the second weekend of October to face Shane Beamer, Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Wildcats are coming off a brutal loss down in Oxford to the Ole Miss Rebels that saw Kentucky give away the game in the final moments, leaving Mark Stoops winless against SEC West opponents on the road.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky bowl projection roundup Week 6

With a 4-0 record and ranked No. 7 - their highest ranking since 1977 - the Kentucky Wildcats were off to a historic start. However, things were derailed after a 22-19 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels last week. Despite being the better team, the Wildcats just had too many...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Karter Knox schedules visits to Kentucky and Louisville

John Calipari has been busy working on the Kentucky Wildcats’ 2024 recruiting class, and they are going to have one of the best players in the class on campus soon. Karter Knox is the younger brother of former Kentucky star Kevin Knox and is ranked as the No. 5 overall player in the class, according to 247 Sports’ Composite.
LEXINGTON, KY

