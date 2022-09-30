ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argyle, TX

Rise in construction costs could affect Richardson ISD's 2021 bond projects

The Middle School Transformation Project at Forest Meadow Junior High School could be affected by recent increases in construction costs. (Jackson King/Community Impact) The Richardson ISD board of trustees discussed a potential shortfall in funding for the district's 2021 bond package because of increases in construction costs since it was passed last year.
Trophy Club's reduced tax rate will bring in more revenue for FY 2022-23

The Trophy Club Town Council approved the tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The town of Trophy Club decreased its total tax rate by 2.29% for fiscal year 2022-23, though the rate will generate more property tax revenue than FY 2021-22. The new property tax rate of $0.434799 per $100 valuation was approved during the Sept. 13 meeting, down from $0.445 in FY 2021-22.
Tarrant County Commissioners Court slated to see changes following November election

Tarrant County Judge B. Glen Whitley talks during a recent commissioner court meeting in Fort Worth. He is not seeking re-election. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Following the November election, the leadership on the Tarrant County Commissioners Court will undergo changes that have not been seen in decades. This election cycle, two...
Lewisville City Council OKs amendment to incorporate dog park in northern gateway

Lewisville City Council approved an amendment to incorporate a private dog park in the city's northern gateway. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Lewisville City Council approved an amendment to the economic development agreement between Heritage Towers LLC and the city during its Sept. 19 meeting. Heritage Towers is constructing 282 multifamily units...
Lewisville City Council approves economic development agreement for Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

Lewisville City Council approved an economic development agreement for Gas Monkey Bar & Grill on Sept. 12. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Gas Monkey Bar & Grill is set to open a location in Lewisville. City Council approved an economic development agreement with the developer Sept. 12. The 7.4-acre restaurant and entertainment venue will be located at 1951 N. Summit Ave.
The Learning Experience bringing child care service to Keller

The Learning Experience, a child care center with multiple locations in Texas, will open a new location in Keller in early November. (Courtesy The Learning Experience) The Learning Experience is set to open a Keller location at 150 Ridge Point Parkway, Keller, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Learning Experience is an academy for children from the ages of 6 weeks-6 years old. The child care facility teaches children early educational materials and social skills through exploration and play, according to The Learning Experience’s website. There are 14 The Learning Experience locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Owner Ramesh Tinnanooru expects the new location to be open in the first week of November. This will be the franchisee’s third location, joining Richardson and Tulsa, Oklahoma, locations. Construction for this location, in the Center Stage Development, started two years ago, Tinnanooru stated. 817-837-5935. www.thelearningexperience.com.
Dallas Nails & Lashes offers cosmetic services in Plano

Dallas Nails & Lashes opened in Plano this summer. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact) Dallas Nails & Lashes opened its new Plano location this summer. The salon offers guests a number of cosmetic services, including manicures, pedicures, lip waxing, eyebrow waxing and more. Dallas Nails & Lashes is located at 8408 Preston Road, Ste. 310, Plano. 214-407-8482. https://dallasnailsandlashesplano.com.
First United Bank offering financial workshops, community engagement events in Plano

First United Bank will host monthly community engagement events. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) First United Bank opened its first Plano location Sept 26. "We recognized that there was definitely a gap between the north and south [areas] of [Dallas-Fort Worth]," said D’Andre Allegra, First United Bank spend life wisely ambassador. “And with Plano being such a huge market, we recognized that there had to be a presence here.”
