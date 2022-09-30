The Learning Experience, a child care center with multiple locations in Texas, will open a new location in Keller in early November. (Courtesy The Learning Experience) The Learning Experience is set to open a Keller location at 150 Ridge Point Parkway, Keller, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Learning Experience is an academy for children from the ages of 6 weeks-6 years old. The child care facility teaches children early educational materials and social skills through exploration and play, according to The Learning Experience’s website. There are 14 The Learning Experience locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Owner Ramesh Tinnanooru expects the new location to be open in the first week of November. This will be the franchisee’s third location, joining Richardson and Tulsa, Oklahoma, locations. Construction for this location, in the Center Stage Development, started two years ago, Tinnanooru stated. 817-837-5935. www.thelearningexperience.com.

KELLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO