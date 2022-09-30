Read full article on original website
Homeless Man Breached Fort Worth ISD SchoolLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Strong, prosperous, and growing - Mayor gives State of the CitySouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Texas Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir On Trial Again for MurderLarry LeaseTexas State
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fort Worth ISD Installs GPS Trackers on BussesLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Southlake approves FY 2022-23 operating budget of $117.2M
Mayor John Huffman said operating Southlake is "no easy feat." (Courtesy City of Southlake) Southlake plans to spend $117.2 million to continue the city’s services for residents in the next fiscal year. During a Sept. 20 meeting, Southlake City Council approved the FY 2022-23 budget in a 6-0 vote....
Rise in construction costs could affect Richardson ISD's 2021 bond projects
The Middle School Transformation Project at Forest Meadow Junior High School could be affected by recent increases in construction costs. (Jackson King/Community Impact) The Richardson ISD board of trustees discussed a potential shortfall in funding for the district's 2021 bond package because of increases in construction costs since it was passed last year.
City Council approves rezoning request to allow 30 luxury townhomes in east McKinney
The Pinehurst Luxury Townhomes will be located on 6 acres directly east of McKinney High School. (Courtesy City of McKinney) The McKinney City Council unanimously approved a project during its Oct. 3 meeting that would bring luxury townhomes to the east side of the city. The development, dubbed Pinehurst Luxury...
Trophy Club's reduced tax rate will bring in more revenue for FY 2022-23
The Trophy Club Town Council approved the tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The town of Trophy Club decreased its total tax rate by 2.29% for fiscal year 2022-23, though the rate will generate more property tax revenue than FY 2021-22. The new property tax rate of $0.434799 per $100 valuation was approved during the Sept. 13 meeting, down from $0.445 in FY 2021-22.
Tarrant County Commissioners Court slated to see changes following November election
Tarrant County Judge B. Glen Whitley talks during a recent commissioner court meeting in Fort Worth. He is not seeking re-election. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Following the November election, the leadership on the Tarrant County Commissioners Court will undergo changes that have not been seen in decades. This election cycle, two...
Lewisville City Council OKs amendment to incorporate dog park in northern gateway
Lewisville City Council approved an amendment to incorporate a private dog park in the city's northern gateway. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Lewisville City Council approved an amendment to the economic development agreement between Heritage Towers LLC and the city during its Sept. 19 meeting. Heritage Towers is constructing 282 multifamily units...
Local population growth spurs development
As people move westward, developments, such as the proposed Flower Mound Ranch where zoning signs map the project site, follow. (Samantha Douty/ Community Impact) Flower Mound and the rest of southern Denton County has experienced and continues to see population growth that has led to the need for development. More...
Flower Mound Town Council approves plan for 1,066-acre Flower Mound Ranch
Flower Mound Town Council voted to approved the site plans for Flower Mound Ranch on Oct. 3. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Flower Mound Town Council voted to approve the site plans for Flower Mound Ranch—a 1,066 acre development previously known as Furst Ranch—during its Oct. 3 meeting. The ordinance...
One Park Technologies offering financial technology services in Plano
One Park Technologies serves small- to medium-sized businesses at its new location in Plano. (Courtesy One Park Technologies) One Park Technologies held a grand opening at its Plano location Sept. 21. The firm serves small- to medium-sized businesses by creating technologies that facilitate business financing. "We are a [financial technology]...
Property tax rates drop for fifth year in a row in Southlake
Southlake City Council Member Ronnell Smith (right) talks during the a meeting on Sept. 20. (Courtesy city of Southlake) The property tax rate for the city of Southlake will drop for the fifth year in a row. Southlake City Council unanimously approved the fiscal year 2022-23 tax rate of $0.36...
Downtown Frisco road project signals start of Rail District redevelopment
Kimley-Horn and Mesa Design Group are designing three projects located in the Rail District that are intended to improve walkability. One such project, located on Elm Street, is planned to start construction in September. (Rendering courtesy Mesa Design Group) Construction on the first of three projects to breathe new life...
Lewisville City Council approves economic development agreement for Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
Lewisville City Council approved an economic development agreement for Gas Monkey Bar & Grill on Sept. 12. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Gas Monkey Bar & Grill is set to open a location in Lewisville. City Council approved an economic development agreement with the developer Sept. 12. The 7.4-acre restaurant and entertainment venue will be located at 1951 N. Summit Ave.
McKinney to host groundbreaking event for new City Hall project
The groundbreaking for McKinney's new City Hall will be held Oct. 24. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) The city of McKinney will host a groundbreaking for the new McKinney City Hall on Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. The event at 401 E. Virginia St., McKinney, will mark the beginning of...
Sales tax solution to fund McKinney road projects, spur economic development
Example of road needing full reconstruction in McKinney. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) As part of an effort to promote economic development through street improvements, the city of McKinney is taking what officials call a “creative,” “long-term approach” to managing roadways. On June 21, City Council unanimously...
Free public transit rides available to Tarrant County voters for November election
Early voting begins Oct. 24 and extends through Nov. 4, and Election Day is Nov. 8. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Tarrant County voters can get a free ride to the polls through early voting and on Election Day. The Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved a partnership for free election rides with...
Regional mobility project moves forward in Collin County
Work was completed this spring on a segment of the Collin County Outer Loop. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) This year a segment of roadway was completed on Collin County’s portion of the Outer Loop project, and a new one is set to begin next year just north of McKinney. In...
Highland Village City Council appoints new members to various boards
Highland Village City Council appointed new members to various boards and commissions Sept. 27. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Highland Village City Council unanimously approved the appointment of new members to various board and commission positions during its Sept. 27 meeting. The Board of Ethics appointed Megan Pigott; the Community...
The Learning Experience bringing child care service to Keller
The Learning Experience, a child care center with multiple locations in Texas, will open a new location in Keller in early November. (Courtesy The Learning Experience) The Learning Experience is set to open a Keller location at 150 Ridge Point Parkway, Keller, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Learning Experience is an academy for children from the ages of 6 weeks-6 years old. The child care facility teaches children early educational materials and social skills through exploration and play, according to The Learning Experience’s website. There are 14 The Learning Experience locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Owner Ramesh Tinnanooru expects the new location to be open in the first week of November. This will be the franchisee’s third location, joining Richardson and Tulsa, Oklahoma, locations. Construction for this location, in the Center Stage Development, started two years ago, Tinnanooru stated. 817-837-5935. www.thelearningexperience.com.
Dallas Nails & Lashes offers cosmetic services in Plano
Dallas Nails & Lashes opened in Plano this summer. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact) Dallas Nails & Lashes opened its new Plano location this summer. The salon offers guests a number of cosmetic services, including manicures, pedicures, lip waxing, eyebrow waxing and more. Dallas Nails & Lashes is located at 8408 Preston Road, Ste. 310, Plano. 214-407-8482. https://dallasnailsandlashesplano.com.
First United Bank offering financial workshops, community engagement events in Plano
First United Bank will host monthly community engagement events. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) First United Bank opened its first Plano location Sept 26. "We recognized that there was definitely a gap between the north and south [areas] of [Dallas-Fort Worth]," said D’Andre Allegra, First United Bank spend life wisely ambassador. “And with Plano being such a huge market, we recognized that there had to be a presence here.”
Comments / 0