26 hilarious pictures of animal antics from this year's Comedy Pet Photography Awards
The Comedy Pet Photography Awards highlight hilarious photos of pets, including surprised-looking cats, playful dogs, and ticklish horses.
Dog Bringing Teddy to Bed After Realizing Owner Forgot It Melts Hearts
A dog caught on camera bringing her owner their "comfort teddy" has TikTok users teary-eyed. Posted on September 5 by user @pdhickinbottom, in the clip Iris the dog can be seen grabbing her owner's stuffed animal off the sofa and taking it to her upstairs. "I know I'm biased but...
French Bulldog's Funny Way of Asking the Neighbors for Treats Is Downright Adorable
Everyone dreams of having food delivered to them at the ring of a bell. To be waited on in such a manner is a marker of a life of luxury. One dog is living this dream with the help of his neighbors, and the video is too good to resist.
Sweet Video of Pit Bull Getting Changed Into His 'Jammies' Is Going Viral
One thing that will never get old is animals wearing clothes. We love seeing them all dressed up like humans because they look a little bit silly but very cute. Not every animal is enthusiastic about wearing clothes, but one dog clearly enjoys it based on his adorable reaction to his owner dressing him.
Beyoncé congratulates sister Solange as the first African American woman to compose for the New York ballet
BeyonceÌ has posted a congratulatory message to Solange for her work with the New York City Ballet.The singer shared two photos of her sister to her Instagram page and included a caption, which the star does not usually do.“Cranes In The Sky” singer Solange was commissioned to compose for Gianna Reisen’s Play Time for the New York City Ballet. She is the first African American woman to do so.“My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you,” BeyonceÌ wrote on Instagram.“You are a visionary and one of one. Congratulations on being...
Viral Videos of Disabled French Bulldog's Adorable Waddles to Music Are Irresistible
Little Rocky (@goodboyrocky1) on TikTok has a special place in our hearts — and a new video on his page shows exactly why. The poor pup is paralyzed from the waist down, but that in no way has dampened his spirits. Nor has it stopped him from getting around the house. Take for instance a recent video of Rocky, which shows the pup waddling over to his mama. His determined spirit is so infectious!
There’s Something Weird About the Kardashians’ Holiday Campaign
Just the other day, I saw a Facebook status update of mine from 12 years ago, in which I simply had to notify my 300 friends of the fact that I was defiantly listening to Christmas music in September. Before you start in on me, I know: Talking about a Facebook status is a beyond-cringe way to begin our time together for the next few minutes, but transparency is paramount to journalistic integrity. And I take my job seriously!What, did you think I was going to apologize for indulging in a little Christmas festivity well before everyone else? Not a...
First Time Rescue Dog Is Comfortable Enough to Give Mom Kisses Has Us in Tears
With a new pet, every milestone you reach together is an important one. Sometimes, though, there's that extra special 'first' that tugs on your heartstrings more than normal...even if it's not your dog!. All of TikTok has been in awe of @marxmichelle's viral video with MJ, her Australian Cattle Dog...
Man Shares 5 Things His Golden Retriever Taught His Puppy and It's Beyond Cute
You know why it's great to get your dog a puppy? You always have a teacher to show them new things! It's the perfect system, as one man online knows all too well. TikTok creator @elliegoldenlife relies on his Golden to lead things around their house and watching Ellie show younger dog Emma the ropes is just so perfect.
Video of New Puppy Owner Capturing Her Friends' Reactions to the Dog Is Priceless
If you're anything like us, we'd tell every person imaginable that we were getting a puppy. You want to show off your fur baby on social media with hundreds of videos and pictures. We totally get it! It's the most exciting news so how could anyone hold in that type of announcement?!
Video of Baby Running Up to Greet a Donkey Is the Dose of Cute We All Need
There's nothing like the bond between a girl and her...donkey? Yep! Especially when the donkey is as sweet as Snickers (and we don't mean the candy bar), there's no stopping the blossoming friendship between him and his girl. Just take a peek at the videos from @kloud9acres' adorable TikTok account....
Bulldog's Tender Way of Asking for Kisses Is So Full of Love
Dogs are too precious for this earth, but we've somehow gotten lucky enough to live alongside them. From the positions they sleep in, to the ways they ask for attention, there is just so much to fawn over. No wonder our dogs are basically our babies!. Just look at Lexi,...
Doug the Pug introduces us to the “Spooky Massage” technique
We here at Dog O’Day love our celebrity pups. And Doug the Pug is definitely one pup we love to follow. And on Instagram the pup is clearly ready for Halloween and Spooky Season. How do we know this? Because their human is doling out what they are calling...
BookTrib Giveaway: A Timeless Tale of Man’s Best Friend
—∞— Jasper the Wonder Dog begins with an introduction to the titular character and his rocky start to life. When Jasper was just one year old, he was abandoned by his first owners and left to wander the Southern Californian desert. Thankfully, he was spotted and brought to Morningstar’s Animal Rescue, where the volunteers cared for him as he recovered. Once Jasper was available for adoption, the Hallidays drove over two hours to meet him. As soon as they met Jasper, the Hallidays knew then and there that he’d be joining their family.
Red Carpet Rundown: ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ NYC Premiere
On Thursday, September 29, Netflix hosted the premiere event of LUCKIEST GIRL ALIVE, starring Mila Kunis, at the Paris Theater in New York City. Mila Kunis was in attendance in addition to Finn Wittrock, Chiara Aurelia, Thomas Barbusca, Justine Lupe, Dalmar Abuzeid, Alex Barone and Carson MacCormac. Director and executive...
These 35 Awesome Dog Halloween Costumes Are Just Too Much Fun
While humans tend to love scary costumes, the best dog Halloween costumes often lean toward the cuter side of Halloween fancy dress. Already, our social media feeds are full of funny dog costumes, and Halloween is the perfect excuse to dress up your pup in a hilarious outfit. Dressing up at Halloween is one of the most enjoyable ways to get involved in the spooky seasonal fun. Together with other Halloween traditions, such as decorating the house, telling ghost stories and trick-or-treating, fancy dress is a Halloween must-do. But why should it be only humans who get to enjoy the costume...
Wardrobe Breakdown: Mila Kunis At ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ NYC Premiere
Did you know after viewing these photos after they were sent to me that I had NO clue who this beauty was lol. I didn’t know that Mila Kunis was married to Ashton Kutcher lol! I do know that she is drop dead gorgeous though and stars in the upcoming movie, Luckiest Girl Alive that will be streaming on Netflix on October 7th!
A story of love and learning with an anxious dog
As a young malamute-husky mix, Midas’ energetic, exuberant personality is an expected part of the package. He’s always wanted to run, sniff, explore, chase and have fun with his friends. But even if you knew what was coming ahead of time, he could sometimes be a lot to handle.
Viral Video of Sheltie Puppy's 'Big Day Out' Is Nothing Short of Perfect
As kids, we always loved when our parents would take us out for a fun-filled day of activities because everything was a new adventure. One puppy recently had a similar experience when his parents took him out for a big day and the result is incredible. TikTok user @whimsicaldogs recently...
Wardrobe Breakdown: Mila Kunis On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
Actress Mila Kunis made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live the other day! She talked about her major wardrobe malfunction before the show, growing up in Ukraine, moving to America, her new Netflix movie Luckiest Girl Alive coming out on October 7th, we throw her the senior prom she never had a chance to go to, and she revealed that she hates pizza to a large crowd of New Yorkers.I loved her rhinestoned outfit she wore and have the details on that as well! It was a fun show, see more inside and a video clip, happy Friday everyone, have an amazing weekend!
