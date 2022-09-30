ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

US 41 closed in both directions in Charlotte Harbor until further notice

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced the U.S. 41 bridges over the Peace River are closed in both directions.

The area was closed as a precaution to potentially dangerous conditions, according to CCSO.

All of U.S. 41 lanes going north- and southbound will be closed from Kings Highway to Marion Avenue until further notice, CCSO said in a press release.

Officials said southbound traffic is being rerouted to Kings Highway or Parmely Street. Northbound traffic will be rerouted to Marion Avenue or Olympia Avenue.

Deputies advised drivers to use I-75.

No further details are available at this time. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest developments on this story.

