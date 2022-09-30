ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ionia County, MI

Truck driver arrested in Florida on parental kidnapping charge arraigned in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A truck driver arrested in Florida for parental kidnapping was back in Saginaw for his arraignment on Tuesday. Two weeks ago, Joses Braxton was found in a Walmart parking lot in Riviera Beach north of Miami. His four children were living with him inside his semi-truck, but he said the allegation that he kidnapped any of them is not true.
Police identify Ohio man killed in rural Saginaw County crash

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators have identified the Ohio man who died in a violent crash at a rural Saginaw County intersection last week. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Damon Allen Frantz of Wooster, Ohio, died after he slammed his pickup truck into the back of a Cadillac SUV and a dump truck at Gera and Vassar roads on Thursday.
Recruitment continues dropping for Michigan State Police

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Recruitment numbers are down for Michigan State Police. According to the department's online records, the last graduating class in May had 50 troopers. Compare that with 2017, when the November graduating class had 127 troopers. Michigan State Police recruits study a broad range of subjects over...
Manhunt under way for North Carolina fugitive possibly in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A manhunt is under way in the Flint area for a 30-year-old wanted in connection with an attempted murder case from North Carolina. Police are looking for Joshua Lynn Sylvester, who is facing charges of assault with intent to kill or seriously injure and felon in possession with a firearm.
Michigan State Police recruitment down, but trainees are working hard

Michigan State Police recruits in the 142nd Trooper Recruit School are working about halfway through their training in Lansing. Recruitment continues dropping for Michigan State Police. According to the department's online records, the last graduating class in May had 50 troopers. Compare that with 2017, when the November graduating class...
Flint water criminal charges dropped against seven officials

A Genesee County judge dropped charges against seven state officials accused of wrongdoing in the Flint water crisis. Judge drops charges against 7 in Flint water crisis cases after Supreme Court ruling. The charges were dropped after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in June that a one-man grand jury cannot...
Mid-Michigan ServPro team helps in Florida during hurricane aftermath

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WJRT) - Workers from Mid-Michigan's ServPro franchises are in Florida and may stay there for months!. Josh Ingeirsoll, the franchise owner for much of Mid-Michigan, said the work is constant. He barely even had the time for a phone interview. Ingiersoll told ABC12 his team set...
1.5 million Michigan voters request absentee ballots for Nov. 8

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 1.5 million people plan to cast absentee ballots in Michigan for the Nov. 8 general election. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said municipal clerks around the state received more absentee ballot applications than the last midterm election in 2018, when 1.16 million people voted absentee.
Michigan opens 3 no-cost COVID-19 testing and treatment clinics in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Residents will be able to access COVID-19 testing and telehealth for no charge at three treatment in three clinics opening in Mid-Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a Test to Treat program at 13 locations across the state, including three in the region. The clinics will offer testing and antiviral medications at no charge to the general public.
Michigan studying option of making insulin for residents

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The effort to lower insulin costs could lead Michigan to open a manufacturing facility that would supply diabetics across the state at lower cost. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive on Monday to study options for the state to lower the cost of insulin for 912,000 diabetics living in Michigan. A state-run manufacturing facility is among the options.
Whitmer signs $873 million economic development spending package

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has another $873 million available to attract jobs and economic development projects. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Tuesday committing part of Michigan's $7 billion budget surplus toward attracting new business, preparing sites for future development and an expansion at Hemlock Semiconductor in Saginaw County.
Saginaw County Health Department offers drug ingestion supplies at no charge

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Health Department is offering drug ingestion supplies and Narcan at no charge beginning Tuesday. The department is opening Room 202 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday to provide drug users with syringes and supplies for injecting, smoking or snorting drugs. There also will be wound care supplies, hygiene kits, Narcan and fentanyl test strips.
Mackinac Bridge will stop redeeming tokens for money on Dec. 31

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mackinac Bridge will stop refunding tokens for money at the end of this year. The Mackinac Bridge Authority stopped accepting tokens as payment for crossing the bridge at toll lanes in September 2019 as demand for them dwindled. But several tokens remain in circulation,...
