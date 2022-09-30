Read full article on original website
Related
abc12.com
Truck driver arrested in Florida on parental kidnapping charge arraigned in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A truck driver arrested in Florida for parental kidnapping was back in Saginaw for his arraignment on Tuesday. Two weeks ago, Joses Braxton was found in a Walmart parking lot in Riviera Beach north of Miami. His four children were living with him inside his semi-truck, but he said the allegation that he kidnapped any of them is not true.
abc12.com
Police identify Ohio man killed in rural Saginaw County crash
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators have identified the Ohio man who died in a violent crash at a rural Saginaw County intersection last week. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Damon Allen Frantz of Wooster, Ohio, died after he slammed his pickup truck into the back of a Cadillac SUV and a dump truck at Gera and Vassar roads on Thursday.
abc12.com
Recruitment continues dropping for Michigan State Police
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Recruitment numbers are down for Michigan State Police. According to the department's online records, the last graduating class in May had 50 troopers. Compare that with 2017, when the November graduating class had 127 troopers. Michigan State Police recruits study a broad range of subjects over...
abc12.com
Manhunt under way for North Carolina fugitive possibly in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A manhunt is under way in the Flint area for a 30-year-old wanted in connection with an attempted murder case from North Carolina. Police are looking for Joshua Lynn Sylvester, who is facing charges of assault with intent to kill or seriously injure and felon in possession with a firearm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc12.com
Saginaw police body camera video sheds light on incident where trooper punched man
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police body camera sheds new light on a traffic stop in March, where a Michigan State Trooper punched a handcuffed man. The state trooper has been charged with assault. But in a move that surprised police, the county prosecutor and civic groups, three other police...
abc12.com
Michigan State Police recruitment down, but trainees are working hard
Michigan State Police recruits in the 142nd Trooper Recruit School are working about halfway through their training in Lansing. Recruitment continues dropping for Michigan State Police. According to the department's online records, the last graduating class in May had 50 troopers. Compare that with 2017, when the November graduating class...
abc12.com
Flint water criminal charges dropped against seven officials
A Genesee County judge dropped charges against seven state officials accused of wrongdoing in the Flint water crisis. Judge drops charges against 7 in Flint water crisis cases after Supreme Court ruling. The charges were dropped after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in June that a one-man grand jury cannot...
abc12.com
State regulators seize 53 gambling devices from Mundy Township storefront
MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan gambling regulators removed 53 devices from an alleged illegal gaming operation at a storefront in Mundy Township. The Michigan Gaming Control Board took the 53 allegedly illegal gambling devices from The Hot Spot at 5542 Fenton Road in the retail plaza just north of Hill Road.
RELATED PEOPLE
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan ServPro team helps in Florida during hurricane aftermath
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WJRT) - Workers from Mid-Michigan's ServPro franchises are in Florida and may stay there for months!. Josh Ingeirsoll, the franchise owner for much of Mid-Michigan, said the work is constant. He barely even had the time for a phone interview. Ingiersoll told ABC12 his team set...
abc12.com
1.5 million Michigan voters request absentee ballots for Nov. 8
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 1.5 million people plan to cast absentee ballots in Michigan for the Nov. 8 general election. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said municipal clerks around the state received more absentee ballot applications than the last midterm election in 2018, when 1.16 million people voted absentee.
abc12.com
Michigan opens 3 no-cost COVID-19 testing and treatment clinics in Mid-Michigan
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Residents will be able to access COVID-19 testing and telehealth for no charge at three treatment in three clinics opening in Mid-Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a Test to Treat program at 13 locations across the state, including three in the region. The clinics will offer testing and antiviral medications at no charge to the general public.
abc12.com
Michigan studying option of making insulin for residents
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The effort to lower insulin costs could lead Michigan to open a manufacturing facility that would supply diabetics across the state at lower cost. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive on Monday to study options for the state to lower the cost of insulin for 912,000 diabetics living in Michigan. A state-run manufacturing facility is among the options.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc12.com
Whitmer signs $873 million economic development spending package
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has another $873 million available to attract jobs and economic development projects. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Tuesday committing part of Michigan's $7 billion budget surplus toward attracting new business, preparing sites for future development and an expansion at Hemlock Semiconductor in Saginaw County.
abc12.com
Saginaw County Health Department offers drug ingestion supplies at no charge
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Health Department is offering drug ingestion supplies and Narcan at no charge beginning Tuesday. The department is opening Room 202 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday to provide drug users with syringes and supplies for injecting, smoking or snorting drugs. There also will be wound care supplies, hygiene kits, Narcan and fentanyl test strips.
abc12.com
Gov. Whitmer signs executive directive aiming to lower insulin costs
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) – For people with diabetes, going without the insulin they need can be dangerous and life threatening. Insulin prices have risen dramatically in the past decade in the U.S., a standard unit costing more than 10 times the price than in other countries. But the...
abc12.com
Mackinac Bridge will stop redeeming tokens for money on Dec. 31
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mackinac Bridge will stop refunding tokens for money at the end of this year. The Mackinac Bridge Authority stopped accepting tokens as payment for crossing the bridge at toll lanes in September 2019 as demand for them dwindled. But several tokens remain in circulation,...
Comments / 0