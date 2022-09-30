ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawleys Island, SC

live5news.com

Uncooperative tide delays removal of boat left behind by Hurricane Ian

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An uncooperative tide is delaying the removal of a shrimp boat washed ashore by Hurricane Ian Friday. According to Myrtle Beach Police Department spokesperson, MCpl. Tom Vest, the original plan was to remove the boat Monday at high tide. But that won’t be happening because...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Army Corps of Engineers surveys Pawleys Island beach after Ian

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Pawleys Island is continuing their efforts to recover after Hurricane Ian brought several feet of storm surge, damaging the area’s beaches. The Army Corps of Engineers surveyed all four miles of beach on Pawleys Island on Tuesday to gauge how much...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Garbage truck fire in Cane Bay destroys 2 vehicles, damages 2 homes

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to a fully engulfed garbage truck burning in the Cane Bay neighborhood. Central Berkeley Fire & EMS Assistant Chief Colt Roy said crews were dispatched at 12:30 p.m. The truck fire threatened several homes and vehicles in the neighborhood. Roy said...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies locate missing Ladson teen

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a missing boy has been found safe. The boy had last been seen at his home on Monday. The sheriff’s office said he had been found safe Tuesday morning.
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

Truck driver in critical condition after collision with train in Ravenel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A collision between a train and a dump truck seriously injured the truck driver, firefighters who responded to the Tuesday afternoon crash said. The St. Paul’s Fire District says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the railroad crossing along Salters Hill Road near Drayton Street.
RAVENEL, SC
live5news.com

Library sets new reopen date for Dorchester Road branch

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A reopening date has been set for a newly renovated library in Charleston County. Charleston County Public Library announced the renovated Dorchester Road branch would reopen on Tuesday. A ribbon cutting is set for 9 a.m. at 6325 Dorchester Road. The library closed in July 2021...
CHARLESTON, SC
#Pier
live5news.com

Police looking for missing Georgetown man

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Mackery Anton Blake, 38, was last seen Sunday at 5 a.m. walking on Emanuel Street near Alex Alford Drive. Police say Blake suffers from mental illness. He was last seen...
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

New report reveals how much Charleston Co. Schools spend with minority businesses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A consulting firm hired by the Charleston County School District to conduct a disparity study made its first public account of findings Tuesday. The district hired Miller3 Consulting at a cost of $200,000 to conduct the year-long disparity study, not on the district’s students but on its spending on women-owned and minority-owned businesses.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Classroom Champions: Teacher seeks learning table for students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston county teacher wants to make sure her students feel comfortable and nurtured while they learn. Gifted and talented enrichment teacher Jenny Hirsch loves to create a safe space for her first through fifth graders at Sanders Clyde Creative Arts School. She says she strives...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

