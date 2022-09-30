ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Bears had 3 kickers in for a tryout with Cairo Santos questionable

By Alyssa Barbieri
 4 days ago
Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos was a surprising addition on the injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

Santos did not practice on Thursday and Friday for a “personal” reason, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Head coach Matt Eberflus was asked about Santos’ status and any contingency plans at kicker. Naturally, Eberflus declined to answer. But it sounds like we’ve got an answer. Sort of.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears had three kickers in for a tryout on Friday: Michael Badgley, Brian Johnson and Josh Lambo. Biggs noted there’s a good chance one of them is signed to the practice squad, should one be needed for Sunday.

The hope is Santos, who kicked the game-winning field goal last week, will be able to go on Sunday. If not, it certainly sounds like one of those three kickers will be signed.

