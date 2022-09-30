ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Blasting suspended at new VA hospital in east Louisville after rocks cause property damage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have suspended blasting indefinitely at the new Robley Rex VA Medical Center in east Louisville. During blasting on Tuesday, fragments of sediment and rock landed on the Watterson Expressway and onto adjacent properties causing damage, according to Mike Maddox, a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville woman killed in crash on Dixie Highway in Meade County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Muldraugh, Kentucky, Monday evening. According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 4:47 p.m. on Dixie Highway in Meade County. Investigators believe Saffire Doss, 35, of Louisville, was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Old Hardin County Courthouse to become hotel in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former Hardin County Courthouse in Elizabethtown will soon be transformed into a hotel. The building, situated in the middle of the downtown roundabout, is nearly a century old. "The courthouse that has been sitting here in the center of Elizabethtown for many years will now...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Authorities identify Prospect man who died in Gene Snyder Freeway crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 48-year-old Prospect man who died in a crash off I-265 northbound early Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Richard A. Reid. The crash took place just off the northbound lanes of I-265, past...
PROSPECT, KY
Police locate stolen Jefferson County Sheriff's Office K-9 vehicle in field behind Portland neighborhood home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have found an unmarked Jefferson County Sheriff's Office vehicle that was stolen early Tuesday morning. Department Spokesperson Lt. Col. Carl Yates told WDRB News that the dark blue Ford Explorer was taken from a lot in the 4500 block of Poplar Level Road. He said a thief or thieves cut a chain and lock used on a gate for the lot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Jeep stolen from Louisville repair shop recovered

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have recovered a Jeep that was stolen after a thief snatched the keys from an overnight key drop. Belinda Roberts, the owner of the Jeep, said it was found in Indian Hills Sunday night, about 5 miles away from where it was stolen. The crime...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fire burns part of a home in the Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A fire burned part of a home in the Park Hill neighborhood. Metro Safe says the fire started around 4:35 a.m. Monday on Bolling Avenue near the intersection of 22nd Street. Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief at Louisville Fire, says the fire was under control by 4:51 a.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Courier Journal building in downtown Louisville purchased for $11 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The building in downtown Louisville that has been home to the Courier Journal for 75 years was sold. The newspaper reported Monday that its massive eight-story property on Broadway sold for more than $11 million. The buyer named in the deal has ties to Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund buying up newspapers across the country and known for making widespread cuts to those newsrooms.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Harvest Homecoming begins week of fall festivities in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular fall festival in southern Indiana has started its week of fall festivities. The event kicked off this weekend with its annual parade on Saturday, Oct. 1. in Downtown New Albany, where the festival is held every year. The parade included "over-the-top floats," vintage cars...
LOUISVILLE, KY

