Construction on new I-71 interchange in Oldham County expected next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said work on a new interchange planned for Oldham County will start next week. The new interchange will be located on Interstate 71, where the interstate crosses La Grange Parkway (KY 2857) at mile point 20.6 between KY 393 and KY 53.
Overnight road closures scheduled for busy stretch of Bardstown Road starting Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The latest construction project to improve safety for pedestrians and cars on Bardstown Road is getting close to completion, but drivers will have to plan alternate routes starting this weekend. On Sunday (Oct. 10), a busy stretch of Bardstown Road in the Highlands will be completely...
9-day eastbound closure of Sherman Minton Bridge set to start Oct. 10
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A directional closure lasting more than a week is set to start next week on the Sherman Minton Bridge as the bridge renewal project enters its second phase. The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 across the bridge will close for nine days "on or after" 2...
Blasting suspended at new VA hospital in east Louisville after rocks cause property damage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have suspended blasting indefinitely at the new Robley Rex VA Medical Center in east Louisville. During blasting on Tuesday, fragments of sediment and rock landed on the Watterson Expressway and onto adjacent properties causing damage, according to Mike Maddox, a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Fatal crash closes lanes of Dixie Highway in Muldraugh, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fatal crash in Muldraugh, Kentucky, shut down all lanes of Dixie Highway on Monday evening for nearly two hours. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. on U.S. 31 W at the top of the hill in Muldraugh. The road was...
Louisville woman killed in crash on Dixie Highway in Meade County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Muldraugh, Kentucky, Monday evening. According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 4:47 p.m. on Dixie Highway in Meade County. Investigators believe Saffire Doss, 35, of Louisville, was...
Verizon fixes issue of Louisville customers experiencing delays connecting to 911
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Verizon has corrected an issue of customers in Louisville and Jefferson County experiencing delays connecting to 911 for emergency calls. According to Louisville Metro Government, Verizon was reporting the possible delays in several states. The issue was fixed in less than an hour. Copyright 2022 WDRB...
LMPD: Man dies after driving off roadway on Gene Snyder, just past Smyrna exit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after driving his car off the roadway on I-265 northbound, just past the Smyrna exit early Sunday morning. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported collision on the Gene Snyder Freeway around 3:45 a.m.
Old Hardin County Courthouse to become hotel in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former Hardin County Courthouse in Elizabethtown will soon be transformed into a hotel. The building, situated in the middle of the downtown roundabout, is nearly a century old. "The courthouse that has been sitting here in the center of Elizabethtown for many years will now...
Authorities identify Prospect man who died in Gene Snyder Freeway crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 48-year-old Prospect man who died in a crash off I-265 northbound early Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Richard A. Reid. The crash took place just off the northbound lanes of I-265, past...
TARC to continue tradition of offering free rides to polls on Election Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is once again offering free rides to the polls this November. Louisville's public transit system will offer the rides on General Election Day, Nov. 8, in partnership with the Jefferson County Clerk's Office. Passengers can skip the fare box...
Police locate stolen Jefferson County Sheriff's Office K-9 vehicle in field behind Portland neighborhood home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have found an unmarked Jefferson County Sheriff's Office vehicle that was stolen early Tuesday morning. Department Spokesperson Lt. Col. Carl Yates told WDRB News that the dark blue Ford Explorer was taken from a lot in the 4500 block of Poplar Level Road. He said a thief or thieves cut a chain and lock used on a gate for the lot.
Southern Indiana Kroger hosting monster truck meet and greet on Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bigfoot will be hosting a meet and greet at a southern Indiana Kroger on Friday. Hot Wheels Monster Truck "Bigfoot" will be set up at the Kroger in Jeffersonville, Indiana, on Friday, Oct. 7 from 4-7 p.m. The Kroger is located at 1027 Jeffersonville Commons Boulevard.
Toll dodgers have cost RiverLink at least $200 million. A debt collector will soon go after them.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since tolling began on three Ohio River bridges in late 2016, RiverLink operators have struggled to collect tolls and late fees from drivers who don't pay. Data show Kentucky and Indiana are missing out on millions of dollars each month that could be used to maintain...
Jeep stolen from Louisville repair shop recovered
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have recovered a Jeep that was stolen after a thief snatched the keys from an overnight key drop. Belinda Roberts, the owner of the Jeep, said it was found in Indian Hills Sunday night, about 5 miles away from where it was stolen. The crime...
Fire burns part of a home in the Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A fire burned part of a home in the Park Hill neighborhood. Metro Safe says the fire started around 4:35 a.m. Monday on Bolling Avenue near the intersection of 22nd Street. Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief at Louisville Fire, says the fire was under control by 4:51 a.m.
Lack of staffing forces east Louisville day care at center of abuse investigation to cut hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day care in east Louisville at the center of an abuse investigation is cutting its hours because of a staff shortage. An employee of Vanguard Academy was arrested last week. Rachael Flannery, 24, faces three counts of first-degree criminal abuse for allegedly assaulting children at the day care, including two infants.
Courier Journal building in downtown Louisville purchased for $11 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The building in downtown Louisville that has been home to the Courier Journal for 75 years was sold. The newspaper reported Monday that its massive eight-story property on Broadway sold for more than $11 million. The buyer named in the deal has ties to Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund buying up newspapers across the country and known for making widespread cuts to those newsrooms.
Police looking for missing woman last seen on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for a woman who has been missing more than a week. Diana Newton was last seen on Sept. 24 in the 3500 block of Bardstown Road, near Glenworth Avenue. She is 47 years old. If you see her or have any information, call...
Harvest Homecoming begins week of fall festivities in New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular fall festival in southern Indiana has started its week of fall festivities. The event kicked off this weekend with its annual parade on Saturday, Oct. 1. in Downtown New Albany, where the festival is held every year. The parade included "over-the-top floats," vintage cars...
