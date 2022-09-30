Read full article on original website
From the Archives: Historic columns
In the Sept. 28 State of Our University address, Chancellor Ronnie Green announced a new placement for iconic columns that previously stood at the northeast corner of Memorial Stadium. Made of granite cut from a quarry in Colorado, the 28 columns originally stood at the front of Omaha’s Chicago, Burlington...
Students turn entrepreneurs at the Raikes School
Many students may learn about entrepreneurship and the business and computer science skills that often drive it, but they may not have the opportunity to become entrepreneurs in college. Students at the Jeffrey S. Raikes School of Computer Science and Management at the University of Nebraska‒Lincoln do have this opportunity...
African Poetry Book Fund + Prairie Schooner Book Fair
Join the African Poetry Book Fund and Prairie Schooner for a fall book fair on Wednesday, October 5 on UNL’s City Campus, featuring a book signing event by APBF chapbook authors Tryphena Yeboah and Rasaq Malik. From 10 am - 3:00 pm, come browse books published through the African...
Villanueva endeavors to make an impact, inspire others
Editor’s Note — This is part of a weekly student conversation series highlighted as part of Hispanic Heritage Month on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Medium page. The series will feature students who are making impacts on campus and beyond. This week, hear from Isabella Villanueva, a fisheries and wildlife major with minors in environmental science and water science from Lincoln, Nebraska. By getting involved in a range of campus organizations, Villanueva is stretching her strengths, building a network and ensuring she makes her mark on campus and the world.
Grace Bauer, reading from “Unholy Heart: New and Selected Poems”
Poet Grace Bauer taught poetry in the UNL Creative Writing Program for 26 years, and she was one of the most influential mentors in the English Department. We will celebrate Grace on Oct 5, and she will read from her most recent book: “Unholy Heart: New and Selected Poems.”
Charting Our Path: Celebrating 50 Years of Black Studies Traveling Exhibit
This 4-panel traveling exhibit shares historical snapshots of one of the oldest Black Studies departments in the nation, highlighting debates over curriculum, attempts to downgrade the department to a program, and the mutual engagement between campus and community. The banners share archival materials such as newspaper clippings, department documents, and photos, chronicling events from the 1969 campus sit-in to the celebration of the “Omaha 54” student activists 52 years later. The history of the Department of Black Studies had been characterized by constant struggle for survival, but also by the enduring engagement and support of the Omaha Black community. Learn about the civil rights origins of the department, battles for legitimacy in the eyes of the university, the role of the Omaha chapter of the NAACP in the department’s survival, and much more.
Partners sought to host events for international education month
Following a record-breaking celebration last year, Global Affairs invites all academic departments, offices and student organizations to host an event for International Education Week (IEW) in November. In line with the Forward Together global strategy, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln joins institutions around the world each November to highlight global education...
Dean Candidate Public Presentation -Karl Daubmann
Three candidates are finalists for the dean of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Architecture. Selected by a search committee, the candidates will visit campus separately September 29 through October 11. Each candidate will participate in a public presentation and open forum during their visit. Faculty, staff and students...
UNL GARDENS FIRST TUESDAYS WALKING TOURS
A beautiful way to learn. Contact: Emily Levine, (402) 472-6274, elevine2@unl.edu. We’ll be back in Maxwell Arboretum for our October and November tours. Meet at the Gazebo, one block east of the Dairy Store. Additional Public Info:. Tours are informal with questions and sharing of information. In essence, the...
Pride in the Workplace
3-4:15 p.m. - Casual panel discussions cover topics like navigating the job search, interviewing and career growth. 4:15 p.m. - Networking tips from a career coach. 4:30 p.m. - Networking reception between students and alumni. 5-6 p.m. - Cocktail reception for alumni, allies and friends ages 21+. Appetizers and refreshments...
Applications for Rural Fellowship program now open
Summer 2023 will mark the Rural Fellowship program’s 10th anniversary. The seven-week program, housed in the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, places college students in Nebraska towns to help create and execute community-improvement projects. For both students and communities, the application window opened...
Resident Appreciation Week Oct. 3-7
University Housing and Dining Services will celebrate students living on campus during Resident Appreciation Week Oct. 3-7. The week-long celebration features a line-up of activities to show appreciation and thank students for living on campus. MONDAY, OCT. 3. Selleck, Kauffman, Massengale, Love – Donuts & coffee in hall lobbies.
Nebraska Rep’s ‘ShakesFear’ returns Oct. 13
The Nebraska Repertory Theatre’s “ShakesFear at the Haunted Temple” returns Oct. 13-30 in the Studio Theatre for a scary immersive theatre experience. Learn more about showtimes and ticket information. Shows run every 15 minutes. “ShakesFear is Lincoln’s only haunted attraction, and Halloween is such a perfect time...
Meal Kit Monday
Available on select Mondays each month at the Rec & Wellness Center, the Meal Kit Monday packages include ingredients and a recipe card to prepare a full meal in less than an hour and serve up to four individuals. The $15 pre-packed kits make mealtime easier for students and members of the campus community.
Huskers save $7.9M in textbook costs via campus programs
Programs at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln have saved students an estimated $7.9 million in textbook costs and replaced 130,405 textbooks with affordable content. The savings are part of multiple affordable textbook programs implemented in 2019 across the University of Nebraska system. Combined, the NU system programs have saved students more than $10 million.
Symphony Orchestra performs Oct. 7
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Tyler White, professor of music and director of orchestras, presents “Danny Elfman and the Classical Tradition” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 in Kimball Recital Hall. The performance includes the Nebraska premiere of Danny Elfman’s concerto for...
implementing changes to Improve security of university community
Over the summer, Executive Memorandum 16 (EM 16) — the Policy for Responsible Use of University Computers and Information Systems — was signed by Ted Carter, president of the University of Nebraska system, and went into effect. Over the next couple of years, Information Technology Services will be...
Rootbeer & Ice Cream Floats
Enjoy rootbeer and ice cream floats for Resident Appreciation Week. Thank you for living on campus at NEBRASKA!. Village 5:30-6:30 p.m., Smith 7 p.m., Harper 7 p.m., Schramm 2-3 p.m. Courtyards 7-9 p.m., Massengale 7-9 p.m., The Suites 7 p.m. until gone.
State of Diversity is Oct. 26
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion will host its fourth-annual State of Diversity from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Oct. 26, and registration is now open. This year’s event will be offered in a hybrid format. The in-person experience will be limited to 400 individuals...
McLean selected as next dean of Agricultural Research Division
Derek McLean has been selected as the next dean of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Agricultural Research Division. McLean, who currently serves as a senior science adviser in the Office of AIDS Research at the National Institutes of Health, will begin the appointment Jan. 1. He will succeed Archie Clutter, who will retire at the end of the year.
