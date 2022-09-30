Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
LSU Reveille
Halloween activities for fans of frights and those ready for the fall season
Fall is here and so are all the fun activities that go along with it. Whether you like to dress in cute outfits and take pictures at pumpkin patches or run screaming through the dark hallways of haunted houses, October is the month for you. Here are some Louisiana attractions you can visit this Halloween.
thelouisianaweekend.com
All About New Roads Harvest Festival
New Roads — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Harvest Festival on False River takes place October 14th through October 16th in New Roads. This three day festival includes a carnival, food trucks, vendors, live music, and more. The festival begins with a parade and live performances on Friday night. Admission is free on Friday.
brproud.com
Firefighter in Louisiana undergoes Ochsner’s first international kidney transplant
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Louisiana firefighter has a new lease on life after she received a gift like no other from an unlikely hero thousands of miles away. Our story starts with a Denmark woman named Marianne Poulsen. For more than two years, Marianne’s husband, Michael, was in desperate need of a kidney transplant but much to her dismay, she was not an organ donor match.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge native travels the world with her own TV show
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Denella Ri’chard is the host of “Traveling with Denella,” which airs Saturdays at 12:30 p.m. on the CW-21, WBRL. The Baton Rouge native and Southern University graduate travels the world and experience different cultures. Ri’chard said of all her travels, people...
theadvocate.com
Fun, facts and food: It's all part of West Baton Rouge Museum's SugarFest
Port Allen celebrated its 27th annual SugarFest on Sunday with artisan displays, live music and free access to the West Baton Rouge Museum’s exhibits in what Jeannie Luckett, program director for the museum, says represents a rich history for the region. “It’s an educational event in a festival format,”...
brproud.com
Where to get discounted tacos in Baton Rouge on National Taco Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – People in the U.S. consume quite a few tacos. According to one survey, nearly half of the Americans surveyed said they eat between four and 12 tacos each month. Another five percent of individuals surveyed admitted to enjoying 64 or more tacos every month.
More faithful couples: Shreveport, Baton Rouge or New Orleans
U.S. Census Bureau data was used to help calculate the Infidelity Index for 200 major U.S. cities, including Shreveport, New Orleans, and Baton Rouge.
At Least 1 Person Injured In A Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Monday in a residential area in Baton Rouge. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
brproud.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair: What you need to know
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns later this month! Here’s what you need to know before going. The GBR State Fair runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6. The fair opens at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
‘We love our schools, churches, and the 2nd Amendment:’ New billboard draws attention in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A new billboard in Livingston Parish is getting people’s attention. It’s located on I-12 at the Denham Springs Exit. The billboard says, “Welcome to Livingston Parish. We love our schools, churches, and the 2nd Amendment. Enjoy your stay.”. It also has a...
theadvocate.com
Belle of Baton Rouge temporarily closed, will reopen Wednesday
The Belle of Baton Rouge, which is set to spend $35 million to move its gambling operations onto land and remodel its hotel, temporarily closed Sunday and will remain shut down until 10 a.m. Wednesday. The casino announced the temporary shutdown on Twitter, saying the work will allow for “changes...
Former Louisiana gang member signs $1 million record deal with Cash Money records
An Abbeville native and self professed former gang member is changing his life in a million ways.
Louisiana men among six arrested after seizure of $250,000, heroin, cocaine, guns and more
Six people from Louisiana were hit with firearm and drug charges after an investigation by the United States Department of Justice.
$250K, luxury cars, heroin, cocaine, guns seized in drug bust that led to six arrests in EBR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Six people in East Baton Rouge Parish were arrested on various drug trafficking and firearm offenses, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The arrests were made following an investigation into a drug trafficking organization based out of EBR, which...
L'Observateur
St. James arrest reports 9/26 to 10/2
CCRP ART 202 – WARRANT/BENCH WARRANT. BROWN, FABIAN 34 226 BLACKWELL LN, BELLE ROSE, LA 70341. FLETCHER, CAMERON 24 3200 ANN DRIVE, VACHERIE, LA 70090. HARRIS, DAQUON 31 2438 CHURCH ST, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:95.5 – POSSESSION OF FIREARM ON PREMISES OF ALC.BEV.OUTLET (MISD) LUKE, IVORY SR 32...
brproud.com
APSO searching for trio after large amount of liquor taken from Prairieville Walmart
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to know if you “recognize these ladies?”. APSO needs your help putting names to the faces of this trio pictured below. “Detectives are working to identify three subjects regarding a theft of more than $600 dollars...
cenlanow.com
Here’s where to get AMC’s biggest bag of popcorn in La.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – AMC Theatres released the motherload of popcorn bags and two locations in Baton Rouge carry it. AMC introduced the MegaBag, a popcorn bag that is three times larger than its large popcorn, for $14.99. The popcorn can be pre-ordered and delivered to the AMC theater closest to you. Customers can also order a bottle of buttery-flavored topping.
“Lying just gonna make it worse,” Louisiana man caught going over 155 mph on I-10
A trooper with the Louisiana State Police recently saw a white Dodge Charger fly past on I-10 West.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in October 1 Homicide
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in October 1 Homicide. On October 1, 2022, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed that deputies responded to the area of Eat 21st Street in Reserve in response to a homicide. The victim was reportedly shot numerous times and died at the scene.
KPLC TV
Nathaniel Mitchell found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell III, a Lake Charles man who prosecutors say killed a man whose burned body was found in DeQuincy, was found guilty of second-degree murder Monday. Zac Burton, 29, of Baton Rouge, was staying with Mitchell when Mitchell shot him to death and later...
