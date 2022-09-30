ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelouisianaweekend.com

All About New Roads Harvest Festival

New Roads — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Harvest Festival on False River takes place October 14th through October 16th in New Roads. This three day festival includes a carnival, food trucks, vendors, live music, and more. The festival begins with a parade and live performances on Friday night. Admission is free on Friday.
NEW ROADS, LA
brproud.com

Firefighter in Louisiana undergoes Ochsner’s first international kidney transplant

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Louisiana firefighter has a new lease on life after she received a gift like no other from an unlikely hero thousands of miles away. Our story starts with a Denmark woman named Marianne Poulsen. For more than two years, Marianne’s husband, Michael, was in desperate need of a kidney transplant but much to her dismay, she was not an organ donor match.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Baton Rouge native travels the world with her own TV show

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Denella Ri’chard is the host of “Traveling with Denella,” which airs Saturdays at 12:30 p.m. on the CW-21, WBRL. The Baton Rouge native and Southern University graduate travels the world and experience different cultures. Ri’chard said of all her travels, people...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Fun, facts and food: It's all part of West Baton Rouge Museum's SugarFest

Port Allen celebrated its 27th annual SugarFest on Sunday with artisan displays, live music and free access to the West Baton Rouge Museum’s exhibits in what Jeannie Luckett, program director for the museum, says represents a rich history for the region. “It’s an educational event in a festival format,”...
PORT ALLEN, LA
brproud.com

Where to get discounted tacos in Baton Rouge on National Taco Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – People in the U.S. consume quite a few tacos. According to one survey, nearly half of the Americans surveyed said they eat between four and 12 tacos each month. Another five percent of individuals surveyed admitted to enjoying 64 or more tacos every month.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costume#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#The 1031 Consortium#The Main Library#Goodwood#Fifolet Halloween
brproud.com

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair: What you need to know

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns later this month! Here’s what you need to know before going. The GBR State Fair runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6. The fair opens at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Belle of Baton Rouge temporarily closed, will reopen Wednesday

The Belle of Baton Rouge, which is set to spend $35 million to move its gambling operations onto land and remodel its hotel, temporarily closed Sunday and will remain shut down until 10 a.m. Wednesday. The casino announced the temporary shutdown on Twitter, saying the work will allow for “changes...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Halloween
L'Observateur

St. James arrest reports 9/26 to 10/2

CCRP ART 202 – WARRANT/BENCH WARRANT. BROWN, FABIAN 34 226 BLACKWELL LN, BELLE ROSE, LA 70341. FLETCHER, CAMERON 24 3200 ANN DRIVE, VACHERIE, LA 70090. HARRIS, DAQUON 31 2438 CHURCH ST, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:95.5 – POSSESSION OF FIREARM ON PREMISES OF ALC.BEV.OUTLET (MISD) LUKE, IVORY SR 32...
VACHERIE, LA
cenlanow.com

Here’s where to get AMC’s biggest bag of popcorn in La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – AMC Theatres released the motherload of popcorn bags and two locations in Baton Rouge carry it. AMC introduced the MegaBag, a popcorn bag that is three times larger than its large popcorn, for $14.99. The popcorn can be pre-ordered and delivered to the AMC theater closest to you. Customers can also order a bottle of buttery-flavored topping.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Nathaniel Mitchell found guilty of 2nd-degree murder

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell III, a Lake Charles man who prosecutors say killed a man whose burned body was found in DeQuincy, was found guilty of second-degree murder Monday. Zac Burton, 29, of Baton Rouge, was staying with Mitchell when Mitchell shot him to death and later...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy