Mount Shasta Herald
California removes hurdles to building more affordable teacher housing: ‘We can do better’
Newly signed legislation loosening zoning requirements will soon make it easier for California school districts to build affordable housing for their teachers and other staff. It is the latest in a series of bills passed by lawmakers over the last seven years to remove hurdles around building teacher housing. The new legislation, part of a suite of 41 housing bills signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last week, will allow staff housing to be built on any property owned by a school district without requiring the district to request zoning changes from city or county officials.
Mount Shasta Herald
Jaywalking will no longer be a crime in California under new law
Californians will soon be able to jaywalk without getting ticketed, allowing pedestrians to informally cross streets "as long as it’s safe to do so." The change comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed "The Freedom To Walk Act" on Friday, assemblymember Phil Ting, who sponsored the bill, announced. The new law, which will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, says police officers can only ticket someone jaywalking when there is "an immediate danger of a collision."
Mount Shasta Herald
California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater
FAIRMEAD, Calif. — As California's drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying water to a neighbor whose well dried up.
